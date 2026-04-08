تعادل الأهلي المصري مع نظيره سيراميكا كليوباترا بهدف لمثله، في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (الثلاثاء) على ملعب «المقاولون العرب»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الأولى من المرحلة النهائية لحسم لقب الدوري المصري.

«قاتل» ينقذ الأهلي

افتتح فخري لاكاي التسجيل لسيراميكا كليوباترا في الدقيقة 40، لكن ياسر إبراهيم أنقذ الأهلي من الخسارة بتسجيل هدف التعادل قبل ثماني دقائق من نهاية الوقت الأصلي للمباراة.

تراجع مستمر لـ«المارد الأحمر»

ويعاني الأهلي محلياً وقارياً تحت قيادة المدرب الدنماركي ييس توروب، إذ حصد نقطة واحدة من أصل 6 في آخر مباراتين بالدوري المصري، كما ودّع دوري أبطال أفريقيا من دور ربع النهائي على يد الترجي التونسي، الشهر الماضي.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع الأهلي رصيده إلى 41 نقطة في المركز الثالث بجدول ترتيب الدوري المصري، بينما وصل سيراميكا كليوباترا إلى النقطة 39 في المركز الرابع.