تعادل الأهلي المصري مع نظيره سيراميكا كليوباترا بهدف لمثله، في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (الثلاثاء) على ملعب «المقاولون العرب»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الأولى من المرحلة النهائية لحسم لقب الدوري المصري.
«قاتل» ينقذ الأهلي
افتتح فخري لاكاي التسجيل لسيراميكا كليوباترا في الدقيقة 40، لكن ياسر إبراهيم أنقذ الأهلي من الخسارة بتسجيل هدف التعادل قبل ثماني دقائق من نهاية الوقت الأصلي للمباراة.
تراجع مستمر لـ«المارد الأحمر»
ويعاني الأهلي محلياً وقارياً تحت قيادة المدرب الدنماركي ييس توروب، إذ حصد نقطة واحدة من أصل 6 في آخر مباراتين بالدوري المصري، كما ودّع دوري أبطال أفريقيا من دور ربع النهائي على يد الترجي التونسي، الشهر الماضي.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع الأهلي رصيده إلى 41 نقطة في المركز الثالث بجدول ترتيب الدوري المصري، بينما وصل سيراميكا كليوباترا إلى النقطة 39 في المركز الرابع.
The Egyptian Al-Ahly drew with their counterpart Ceramica Cleopatra with a score of one goal each, in the match that took place yesterday (Tuesday) at the "Arab Contractors" stadium, as part of the first round of the final stage to determine the Egyptian league title.
"Fighter" Saves Al-Ahly
Fakhri Lakai opened the scoring for Ceramica Cleopatra in the 40th minute, but Yasser Ibrahim saved Al-Ahly from defeat by scoring the equalizer eight minutes before the end of the regular time of the match.
Continuous Decline for the "Red Giant"
Al-Ahly is struggling both locally and continentally under the leadership of Danish coach Jes Torup, having earned only one point out of 6 in their last two matches in the Egyptian league, and they were eliminated from the African Champions League in the quarter-finals by Tunisian Esperance last month.
Team Standings
With this result, Al-Ahly raised their tally to 41 points in third place in the Egyptian league standings, while Ceramica Cleopatra reached 39 points in fourth place.