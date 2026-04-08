The Egyptian Al-Ahly drew with their counterpart Ceramica Cleopatra with a score of one goal each, in the match that took place yesterday (Tuesday) at the "Arab Contractors" stadium, as part of the first round of the final stage to determine the Egyptian league title.

"Fighter" Saves Al-Ahly

Fakhri Lakai opened the scoring for Ceramica Cleopatra in the 40th minute, but Yasser Ibrahim saved Al-Ahly from defeat by scoring the equalizer eight minutes before the end of the regular time of the match.

Continuous Decline for the "Red Giant"

Al-Ahly is struggling both locally and continentally under the leadership of Danish coach Jes Torup, having earned only one point out of 6 in their last two matches in the Egyptian league, and they were eliminated from the African Champions League in the quarter-finals by Tunisian Esperance last month.

Team Standings

With this result, Al-Ahly raised their tally to 41 points in third place in the Egyptian league standings, while Ceramica Cleopatra reached 39 points in fourth place.