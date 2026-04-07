أصدرت لجنة الاحتراف وأوضاع اللاعبين قرارها بشأن الشكوى المقدمة من شركة نادي الهلال ضد اللاعب المحترف عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن الحمدان، بتاريخ 7 أبريل 2026، على خلفية ادعاء مخالفة قواعد الانتقال والتسجيل والتحايل عليها.


وأوضحت اللجنة أن الشكوى تضمنت المطالبة بتطبيق العقوبات المنصوص عليها في الفقرة (2) من المادة (62) من لائحة الاحتراف وأوضاع اللاعبين، المتعلقة بالمخالفة الواردة في الفقرة (1/3) من المادة ذاتها.


وفي تفاصيل القرار، قبلت اللجنة الشكوى من الناحية الشكلية، قبل أن ترفضها من حيث الموضوع، بعد دراسة كافة الملابسات المرتبطة بادعاء التحايل على أنظمة التسجيل وشروط الاحتراف.


كما قررت اللجنة رفض طلب تطبيق العقوبات، مشيرة إلى أن الشكوى رُفعت قبل البت في مشروعية فسخ العقد من قبل الجهة المختصة، ما أدى إلى عدم قبولها في هذا الجانب.


واختتمت اللجنة قرارها بالتأكيد على أنه قابل للاستئناف أمام مركز التحكيم الرياضي السعودي.