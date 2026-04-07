The Professionalism and Players' Status Committee issued its decision regarding the complaint submitted by Al-Hilal Club against the professional player Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Hamdan, dated April 7, 2026, following allegations of violating transfer and registration rules and attempting to circumvent them.



The committee clarified that the complaint included a request to apply the penalties stipulated in paragraph (2) of Article (62) of the Professionalism and Players' Status Regulations, related to the violation mentioned in paragraph (1/3) of the same article.



In the details of the decision, the committee accepted the complaint from a formal standpoint, but then rejected it on the merits, after studying all the circumstances related to the allegation of circumventing the registration systems and professional conditions.



The committee also decided to reject the request for the application of penalties, indicating that the complaint was filed before the competent authority ruled on the legality of the contract termination, which led to its rejection in this regard.



The committee concluded its decision by confirming that it is subject to appeal before the Saudi Sports Arbitration Center.