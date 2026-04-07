أصدرت لجنة الاحتراف وأوضاع اللاعبين قرارها بشأن الشكوى المقدمة من شركة نادي الهلال ضد اللاعب المحترف عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن الحمدان، بتاريخ 7 أبريل 2026، على خلفية ادعاء مخالفة قواعد الانتقال والتسجيل والتحايل عليها.
وأوضحت اللجنة أن الشكوى تضمنت المطالبة بتطبيق العقوبات المنصوص عليها في الفقرة (2) من المادة (62) من لائحة الاحتراف وأوضاع اللاعبين، المتعلقة بالمخالفة الواردة في الفقرة (1/3) من المادة ذاتها.
وفي تفاصيل القرار، قبلت اللجنة الشكوى من الناحية الشكلية، قبل أن ترفضها من حيث الموضوع، بعد دراسة كافة الملابسات المرتبطة بادعاء التحايل على أنظمة التسجيل وشروط الاحتراف.
كما قررت اللجنة رفض طلب تطبيق العقوبات، مشيرة إلى أن الشكوى رُفعت قبل البت في مشروعية فسخ العقد من قبل الجهة المختصة، ما أدى إلى عدم قبولها في هذا الجانب.
واختتمت اللجنة قرارها بالتأكيد على أنه قابل للاستئناف أمام مركز التحكيم الرياضي السعودي.
The Professionalism and Players' Status Committee issued its decision regarding the complaint submitted by Al-Hilal Club against the professional player Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Hamdan, dated April 7, 2026, following allegations of violating transfer and registration rules and attempting to circumvent them.
The committee clarified that the complaint included a request to apply the penalties stipulated in paragraph (2) of Article (62) of the Professionalism and Players' Status Regulations, related to the violation mentioned in paragraph (1/3) of the same article.
In the details of the decision, the committee accepted the complaint from a formal standpoint, but then rejected it on the merits, after studying all the circumstances related to the allegation of circumventing the registration systems and professional conditions.
The committee also decided to reject the request for the application of penalties, indicating that the complaint was filed before the competent authority ruled on the legality of the contract termination, which led to its rejection in this regard.
The committee concluded its decision by confirming that it is subject to appeal before the Saudi Sports Arbitration Center.