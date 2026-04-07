تفقد وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية المهندس صالح بن ناصر الجاسر، ووزير الاستثمار فهد بن عبدالجليل آل سيف، اليوم، ميناء الملك عبدالله بمحافظة رابغ، في إطار الجهود المستمرة لمتابعة تطوير القطاع اللوجستي وضمان تدفق مناولة الحاويات وعمليات سلاسل الإمداد.

واطلع الوزيران على حركة المناولة في الميناء، والوقوف على جاهزية المرافق التشغيلية ومتابعة سير العمل في أرصفة الميناء لضمان انسيابية تدفق البضائع واستمرارية الأعمال بكفاءة عالية.

وشملت الزيارة الاطلاع على آليات تعزيز كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد والخدمات اللوجستية، والتأكد من جاهزية العمليات التشغيلية لاستيعاب المتطلبات المتزايدة لحركة التجارة العالمية عبر البحر الأحمر.

وأكد الوزيران، على الدور المحوري الذي يؤديه ميناء الملك عبدالله بوصفه بوابة تجارية حديثة تربط بين قارات آسيا وأوروبا وأفريقيا، نظراً لموقعه الإستراتيجي في مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية وخدمته للمراكز الصناعية الكبرى في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وينبع ورابغ، إضافةً لدور الميناء في تعزيز ربط موانئ البحر الأحمر بدول الخليج لتدفق البضائع وزيادة الحاويات الواردة والصادرة إلى مدن المملكة والخليج العربي، خصوصاً في ظل الأوضاع الحالية التي تشهدها المنطقة، بما يضمن استمرار عملية تدفق سلاسل الإمداد بكل يسر ومرونة، وبما يعزز تكامل منظومة الموانئ مع المناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة، التي تسهم بحوافزها وبيئتها التنظيمية الجاذبة في استقطاب الاستثمارات المحلية والدولية، ودعم سلاسل القيمة والصناعات التصديرية، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة مركزاً لوجستياً واستثمارياً عالمياً.

يذكر أن ميناء الملك عبدالله يعدّ أول ميناء في المملكة يتم تطويره وتشغيله بالكامل من قبل القطاع الخاص؛ مما يجسد نجاح الشراكات الاستثمارية في تعزيز القدرات التشغيلية للمملكة، وجاذبية قطاع الموانئ والنقل البحري في الوصول للأسواق الدولية، وتيسير حركة التجارة البحرية العالمية، وصولاً لتحقيق مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للنقل والخدمات اللوجستية.

وتبلغ الطاقة الاستيعابية السنوية للميناء أكثر من 20 مليون حاوية قياسية، مع قدرة فائقة على استقبال أكبر سفن الحاويات في العالم بفضل تجهيزاته المتقدمة وأرصفته التي تمتد بعمق 18 متراً، مما يسهم بشكل مباشر في تسريع العمليات اللوجستية وترسيخ مكانة المملكة مركزاً لوجستياً عالمياً.