The Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, and the Minister of Investment, Fahd bin Abdul Jalil Al-Saif, today inspected King Abdullah Port in Rabigh Governorate, as part of ongoing efforts to monitor the development of the logistics sector and ensure the smooth handling of containers and supply chain operations.

The ministers reviewed the handling operations at the port, assessed the readiness of the operational facilities, and monitored the workflow at the port's docks to ensure the smooth flow of goods and the continuity of operations with high efficiency.

The visit included reviewing mechanisms to enhance the efficiency of supply chains and logistics services, and ensuring the readiness of operational processes to accommodate the increasing demands of global trade movement through the Red Sea.

The ministers emphasized the pivotal role played by King Abdullah Port as a modern trade gateway connecting the continents of Asia, Europe, and Africa, due to its strategic location in King Abdullah Economic City and its service to major industrial centers in Mecca, Medina, Yanbu, and Rabigh. Additionally, the port plays a role in enhancing the connection of Red Sea ports with Gulf countries for the flow of goods and increasing the containers arriving and departing to the cities of the Kingdom and the Arabian Gulf, especially in light of the current conditions in the region, ensuring the continuous flow of supply chains with ease and flexibility, and enhancing the integration of the port system with special economic zones, which contribute with their incentives and attractive regulatory environment to attracting local and international investments, supporting value chains and export industries, and establishing the Kingdom's position as a global logistics and investment hub.

It is noteworthy that King Abdullah Port is the first port in the Kingdom to be developed and fully operated by the private sector; this embodies the success of investment partnerships in enhancing the operational capabilities of the Kingdom and the attractiveness of the ports and maritime transport sector in reaching international markets, facilitating global maritime trade, and achieving the objectives of the national transport and logistics strategy.

The port has an annual capacity of more than 20 million standard containers, with an exceptional ability to accommodate the largest container ships in the world, thanks to its advanced facilities and docks that extend to a depth of 18 meters, which directly contributes to accelerating logistics operations and establishing the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub.