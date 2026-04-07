أهابت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية اليوم (الثلاثاء) بالمواطنين والمقيمين على ضرورة البقاء في المنازل وتجنب الخروج، إلا لحالات الضرورة القصوى، وذلك من الساعة الثانية عشرة منتصف ليلة الثلاثاء السابع من أبريل إلى الساعة السادسة من صباح يوم الأربعاء الثامن من أبريل.
وأشارت الداخلية الكويتية إلى أن هذا الإجراء احترازياً يأتي في إطار الحرص على سلامة الجميع، وتعزيز مستوى الوقاية، وتمكين الجهات الأمنية من أداء مهماتها بكفاءة عالية، في ظل الأوضاع الراهنة التي تمر بها البلاد والمنطقة، وفي إطار متابعة وزارة الداخلية الكويتية المستمرة للمستجدات الأمنية، وحرصها على اتخاذ التدابير الوقائية بما يسهم في الحفاظ على أمن المجتمع وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين، ويعزز من قدرة الجهات المعنية على التعامل مع أي طارئ في ظل الظروف الحالية.
وأكدت الوزارة أن هذا الإجراء يأتي في إطار الحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار، داعية الجميع إلى التقيد بالتعليمات الصادرة والتعاون مع الجهات المختصة خلال هذه المرحلة.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior called today (Tuesday) on citizens and residents to stay at home and avoid going out, except in cases of extreme necessity, from midnight on Tuesday, April 7, to 6:00 AM on Wednesday, April 8.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior indicated that this precautionary measure comes in the interest of everyone's safety, enhancing the level of prevention, and enabling security agencies to perform their duties efficiently, given the current circumstances facing the country and the region. This is part of the continuous monitoring by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior of security developments and its commitment to taking preventive measures that contribute to maintaining community security and the safety of citizens and residents, while enhancing the ability of relevant authorities to deal with any emergencies under the current conditions.
The ministry emphasized that this measure is part of maintaining security and stability, urging everyone to adhere to the issued instructions and cooperate with the relevant authorities during this phase.