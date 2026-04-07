أهابت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية اليوم (الثلاثاء) بالمواطنين والمقيمين على ضرورة البقاء في المنازل وتجنب الخروج، إلا لحالات الضرورة القصوى، وذلك من الساعة الثانية عشرة منتصف ليلة الثلاثاء السابع من أبريل إلى الساعة السادسة من صباح يوم الأربعاء الثامن من أبريل.

وأشارت الداخلية الكويتية إلى أن هذا الإجراء احترازياً يأتي في إطار الحرص على سلامة الجميع، وتعزيز مستوى الوقاية، وتمكين الجهات الأمنية من أداء مهماتها بكفاءة عالية، في ظل الأوضاع الراهنة التي تمر بها البلاد والمنطقة، وفي إطار متابعة وزارة الداخلية الكويتية المستمرة للمستجدات الأمنية، وحرصها على اتخاذ التدابير الوقائية بما يسهم في الحفاظ على أمن المجتمع وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين، ويعزز من قدرة الجهات المعنية على التعامل مع أي طارئ في ظل الظروف الحالية.

وأكدت الوزارة أن هذا الإجراء يأتي في إطار الحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار، داعية الجميع إلى التقيد بالتعليمات الصادرة والتعاون مع الجهات المختصة خلال هذه المرحلة.