The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior called today (Tuesday) on citizens and residents to stay at home and avoid going out, except in cases of extreme necessity, from midnight on Tuesday, April 7, to 6:00 AM on Wednesday, April 8.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior indicated that this precautionary measure comes in the interest of everyone's safety, enhancing the level of prevention, and enabling security agencies to perform their duties efficiently, given the current circumstances facing the country and the region. This is part of the continuous monitoring by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior of security developments and its commitment to taking preventive measures that contribute to maintaining community security and the safety of citizens and residents, while enhancing the ability of relevant authorities to deal with any emergencies under the current conditions.

The ministry emphasized that this measure is part of maintaining security and stability, urging everyone to adhere to the issued instructions and cooperate with the relevant authorities during this phase.