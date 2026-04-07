​أكد مدير عام شرطة محافظة شبوة، العميد الركن فؤاد محمد النسي، أن المملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تولي اهتماماً بالغاً ومحورياً بأمن واستقرار محافظة شبوة، مشدداً على أن الدعم السعودي السخي والمتواصل مَثّل حجر الزاوية في تعزيز كفاءة المنظومة الأمنية، وتطوير بنيتها التحتية، وتأهيل كوادرها.


​شراكة إستراتيجية وثقة متبادلة


وأوضح مدير شرطة شبوة في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، أن علاقة التنسيق المشترك مع السعودية تمر بأزهى مستوياتها، واصفاً إياها بأنها علاقة إستراتيجية قائمة على الثقة المطلقة والتعاون الوثيق.

مدير شرطة شبوة لـ«عكاظ»: السعودية ركيزة الاستقرار.. وتنسيقنا معها «نموذجي»


وكشف النسي عن وجود قنوات اتصال مفتوحة على مدار الساعة لتبادل المعلومات وتنسيق الجهود الميدانية في مختلف المجالات الأمنية، عازياً الاستقرار الذي تشهده شبوة إلى تضافر جهود الأجهزة الأمنية التي تعمل ككتلة واحدة، بدعم لوجستي وفني حاسم من قوات التحالف بقيادة المملكة، مما مكنها من أداء واجباتها الوطنية على أكمل وجه.


​دعم التحالف تمكين وإنجاز


وثمّن مدير أمن شبوة، الدور المحوري لقوات التحالف في دعم المنظومة الأمنية بالمحافظة، قائلاً: «الدعم السخي والتدريب المستمر لقواتنا كان له الأثر الأكبر في تعزيز الاستقرار، ومكافحة الإرهاب والجريمة المنظمة، ونعرب عن خالص امتناننا لهذا العطاء الذي ساهم بشكل كبير في تحسين الأوضاع الأمنية».


​اجتثاث السموم


وحول سير العمليات الميدانية، أكد مدير شرطة شبوة أن الخطة الأمنية تحقق أهدافها المرسومة بنجاح ملحوظ، لاسيما في ملاحقة تجار السموم، مضيفاً: «حققت الأجهزة الأمنية نجاحات نوعية في مكافحة المخدرات عبر تكثيف الدوريات وتنفيذ حملات مداهمة لأوكار الجريمة، ونؤكد أننا لن نتوانى في بذل الغالي والنفيس لحماية شبابنا ومجتمعنا من هذه الآفة».


​تناغم القيادة


واختتم النسي تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن الإنجازات المحققة هي ثمرة تنسيق متكامل بين الأجهزة الأمنية والسلطة المحلية بقيادة المحافظ ورئيس اللجنة الأمنية عوض محمد بن الوزير، الذي كان لمتابعته وتواصله المستمر مع الإخوة في المملكة العربية السعودية الأثر البالغ في تذليل الصعاب كافة وتوفير الدعم اللازم، مما انعكس إيجاباً على أمن واستقرار المحافظة.