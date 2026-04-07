مدير شرطة شبوة لـ«عكاظ»: السعودية ركيزة الاستقرار.. وتنسيقنا معها «نموذجي»

The Director General of Police in Shabwa Governorate, Brigadier General Fouad Mohammed Al-Nasi, confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, places great and central importance on the security and stability of Shabwa Governorate. He emphasized that the generous and continuous Saudi support has been a cornerstone in enhancing the efficiency of the security system, developing its infrastructure, and qualifying its personnel.



Strategic Partnership and Mutual Trust



The Director of Police in Shabwa explained in a special statement to "Okaz" that the joint coordination relationship with Saudi Arabia is at its peak, describing it as a strategic relationship based on absolute trust and close cooperation.

Al-Nasi revealed that there are open communication channels around the clock for exchanging information and coordinating field efforts in various security areas, attributing the stability witnessed in Shabwa to the concerted efforts of the security agencies that operate as a single unit, with decisive logistical and technical support from the coalition forces led by the Kingdom, which has enabled them to fulfill their national duties to the fullest.



Coalition Support: Empowerment and Achievement



The Director of Security in Shabwa praised the pivotal role of the coalition forces in supporting the security system in the governorate, stating: "The generous support and continuous training of our forces have had the greatest impact on enhancing stability, combating terrorism, and organized crime. We express our sincere gratitude for this contribution, which has significantly improved the security situation."



Eradicating the Poison



Regarding the progress of field operations, the Director of Police in Shabwa confirmed that the security plan is successfully achieving its set goals, particularly in pursuing drug traffickers, adding: "The security agencies have achieved qualitative successes in combating drugs through intensified patrols and conducting raids on criminal hideouts, and we affirm that we will not hesitate to spare no effort to protect our youth and community from this scourge."



Leadership Harmony



Al-Nasi concluded his statement by affirming that the achieved accomplishments are the result of integrated coordination between the security agencies and the local authority led by the governor and the head of the security committee, Awad Mohammed bin Al-Wazir, whose continuous follow-up and communication with our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have had a significant impact in overcoming all difficulties and providing the necessary support, which has positively reflected on the security and stability of the governorate.