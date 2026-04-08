أعربت الكويت أمس (الثلاثاء) عن إدانتها واستنكارها البالغين وبأشد العبارات أعمال الاقتحام والتخريب التي استهدفت قنصليتها العامة في مدينة البصرة، وما صاحبها من اعتداءات سافرة على حرمة البعثة القنصلية، في انتهاك غير مقبول وخطير للأعراف والمواثيق الدبلوماسية، وفقاً لوكالة الأنباء الكويتية «كونا».


وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية في بيان أن هذه الأفعال تمثل خرقاً جسيماً وصارخاً لالتزامات العراق الدولية، وعلى وجه الخصوص أحكام اتفاقية فيينا للعلاقات القنصلية لعام 1963 ولاسيما المادة (31) التي تلزم الدولة المضيفة بضمان الحماية الكاملة لمقار البعثات القنصلية وصون حرمتها.


وحمّلت الكويت حكومة العراق المسؤولية الكاملة والمباشرة عن هذا الاعتداء وعن أي تقصير في اتخاذ التدابير اللازمة لحماية البعثات الدبلوماسية والقنصلية على أراضيها.


وطالبت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية، الحكومة العراقية باتخاذ إجراءات فورية وحاسمة لمحاسبة جميع المتورطين في هذه الأعمال الإجرامية وضمان عدم تكرارها، مع اتخاذ تدابير مشددة بضرورة حماية كافة مقار بعثات الكويت في العراق.


وأكدت الكويت أنها ليست طرفاً في أي نزاع إقليمي أو دولي، وأنها لم ولن تسمح باستخدام أراضيها لشن هجوم على أي دولة، تماشياً مع سياستها الخارجية القائمة على الاعتدال والحياد الإيجابي، والتزامها بمبادئ وقواعد القانون الدولي، ومبادئ حسن الجوار، محذرة من أن استمرار مثل هذه الانتهاكات من شأنه أن ينعكس سلباً على العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ويقوض أسس الثقة المتبادلة. وأكدت أنها ستتابع هذا الأمر عن كثب، ولن تتهاون في اتخاذ ما يلزم من خطوات لحماية مصالحها وبعثاتها الدبلوماسية وفقاً للقانون الدولي.


واقتحمت مليشيات موالية لـ«حزب الله» و«الحشد الشعبي»، أمس، مبنى القنصلية الكويتية في مدينة البصرة، في تطور يعكس تصعيداً ميدانياً لافتاً، رغم محاولات الأجهزة الأمنية العراقية احتواء الموقف ومنع المتظاهرين من الوصول إلى المقر الدبلوماسي.