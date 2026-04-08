Kuwait expressed yesterday (Tuesday) its strong condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the storming and vandalism that targeted its general consulate in the city of Basra, along with the blatant assaults on the sanctity of the consular mission, in an unacceptable and serious violation of diplomatic norms and agreements, according to the Kuwait News Agency "KUNA".



The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement that these acts represent a grave and blatant violation of Iraq's international obligations, particularly the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963, especially Article (31), which obligates the host state to ensure the full protection of consular premises and to safeguard their sanctity.



Kuwait held the Iraqi government fully and directly responsible for this assault and for any failure to take the necessary measures to protect diplomatic and consular missions on its territory.



The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded that the Iraqi government take immediate and decisive action to hold all those involved in these criminal acts accountable and to ensure that such actions are not repeated, while implementing strict measures to protect all Kuwaiti diplomatic missions in Iraq.



Kuwait affirmed that it is not a party to any regional or international conflict and that it has not and will not allow its territory to be used to launch an attack on any country, in line with its foreign policy based on moderation and positive neutrality, and its commitment to the principles and rules of international law and the principles of good neighborliness, warning that the continuation of such violations could negatively impact the bilateral relations between the two countries and undermine the foundations of mutual trust. It confirmed that it will closely monitor this matter and will not hesitate to take the necessary steps to protect its interests and diplomatic missions in accordance with international law.



Militias loyal to "Hezbollah" and "Popular Mobilization" stormed the Kuwaiti consulate building in Basra yesterday, in a development that reflects a notable escalation on the ground, despite attempts by Iraqi security forces to contain the situation and prevent demonstrators from reaching the diplomatic headquarters.