قبيل ساعات من انتهاء المهلة، تشهد الأروقة السياسية الدولية حراكاً سياسياً كبيراً، خصوصاً بعد تقديم رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني طلباً إلى أمريكا وإيران بتمديد المهلة أسبوعين، وفتح مضيق هرمز لنفس الفترة كبادرة حسن نية، أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن الولايات المتحدة تخوض مفاوضات محتدمة مع إيران.
ورفض ترمب، في تصريحات لقناة «فوكس نيوز»، التعليق على شعوره حيال المفاوضات، قائلاً: «لا أستطيع أن أخبركم، لأننا حالياً في مفاوضات محتدمة».
وامتنع ترمب عن إبداء موقفه بشأن طلب باكستان تمديد المهلة أسبوعين، مؤكداً أنه سيطّلع قريباً بشكل كامل على الأمر، لكنه قال عن رئيس وزراء باكستان «إنني أستطيع أن أقول هذا، إنني أعرفه جيداً، إنه رجل يحظى باحترام كبير في كل مكان». وأشار إلى أنه يخوض مفاوضات مكثفة بشأن إيران.
وعلق ترمب على دعوة طهران المدنيين للتظاهر حول منشآت الطاقة قائلاً لشبكة «إن بي سي»: دعوات إيران لاستخدام دروع بشرية حول محطات الطاقة غير قانونية.
بدورها، ذكرت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية أن هناك اتصالات مكثفة للتوصل لاتفاق لوقف النار في إيران، في حين قالت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» إن التقديرات في إسرائيل تشير إلى احتمال مرتفع للتوصل لهدنة.
في المقابل، قال مسؤول إيراني كبير لوكالة «رويترز»: إيران جاهزة للسلام وكذلك للحرب.
من جهة أخرى، قال مسؤول أمريكي لقناة «الجزيرة» القطرية إن «البنتاغون» أعدت خططاً عسكرية وإن القوات جاهزة إذا قرر الرئيس تنفيذ تهديداته ضد إيران الليلة، مضيفاً: لن نفصح عما إذا كانت المنشآت النووية من بين الأهداف التي حددها ترمب داخل إيران.
وأشار إلى أن خطط «البنتاغون» تأخذ بالاعتبار الحد من الأضرار المدنية إذا نفذ ترمب تهديداته ضد إيران، مبيناً أن «البنتاغون» قامت بمراجعة قانونية لمنع تعارض الضربات المحتملة ضد إيران مع القانون الدولي.
وشدد بالقول: «نأمل أن لا يضطر ترمب إلى تنفيذ تهديداته الليلة، وأن تتخذ إيران خطوات تسمح بخفض التصعيد».
Just hours before the deadline expires, international political corridors are witnessing significant political activity, especially after the Pakistani Prime Minister submitted a request to the U.S. and Iran to extend the deadline by two weeks and to open the Strait of Hormuz for the same period as a goodwill gesture. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Tuesday) that the United States is engaged in intense negotiations with Iran.
Trump refused, in statements to Fox News, to comment on how he feels about the negotiations, saying: "I can't tell you, because we are currently in intense negotiations."
Trump refrained from expressing his position on Pakistan's request to extend the deadline by two weeks, confirming that he will soon be fully briefed on the matter. However, he said of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, "I can say this, I know him well; he is a man who is highly respected everywhere." He indicated that he is engaged in intensive negotiations regarding Iran.
Trump commented on Tehran's call for civilians to protest around energy facilities, stating to NBC: "Iran's calls to use human shields around power plants are illegal."
For its part, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that there are intensive communications to reach a ceasefire agreement in Iran, while the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth stated that estimates in Israel indicate a high likelihood of reaching a truce.
On the other hand, a senior Iranian official told Reuters: "Iran is ready for peace as well as for war."
Meanwhile, a U.S. official told the Qatari channel Al Jazeera that the Pentagon has prepared military plans and that forces are ready if the president decides to carry out his threats against Iran tonight, adding: "We will not disclose whether the nuclear facilities are among the targets identified by Trump inside Iran."
He pointed out that the Pentagon's plans take into account minimizing civilian damage if Trump carries out his threats against Iran, indicating that the Pentagon has conducted a legal review to prevent potential strikes against Iran from conflicting with international law.
He emphasized: "We hope that Trump will not have to carry out his threats tonight and that Iran will take steps to allow for de-escalation."