قبيل ساعات من انتهاء المهلة، تشهد الأروقة السياسية الدولية حراكاً سياسياً كبيراً، خصوصاً بعد تقديم رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني طلباً إلى أمريكا وإيران بتمديد المهلة أسبوعين، وفتح مضيق هرمز لنفس الفترة كبادرة حسن نية، أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن الولايات المتحدة تخوض مفاوضات محتدمة مع إيران.


ورفض ترمب، في تصريحات لقناة «فوكس نيوز»، التعليق على شعوره حيال المفاوضات، قائلاً: «لا أستطيع أن أخبركم، لأننا حالياً في مفاوضات محتدمة».


وامتنع ترمب عن إبداء موقفه بشأن طلب باكستان تمديد المهلة أسبوعين، مؤكداً أنه سيطّلع قريباً بشكل كامل على الأمر، لكنه قال عن رئيس وزراء باكستان «إنني أستطيع أن أقول هذا، إنني أعرفه جيداً، إنه رجل يحظى باحترام كبير في كل مكان». وأشار إلى أنه يخوض مفاوضات مكثفة بشأن إيران.


وعلق ترمب على دعوة طهران المدنيين للتظاهر حول منشآت الطاقة قائلاً لشبكة «إن بي سي»: دعوات إيران لاستخدام دروع بشرية حول محطات الطاقة غير قانونية.


بدورها، ذكرت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية أن هناك اتصالات مكثفة للتوصل لاتفاق لوقف النار في إيران، في حين قالت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» إن التقديرات في إسرائيل تشير إلى احتمال مرتفع للتوصل لهدنة.


في المقابل، قال مسؤول إيراني كبير لوكالة «رويترز»: إيران جاهزة للسلام وكذلك للحرب.


من جهة أخرى، قال مسؤول أمريكي لقناة «الجزيرة» القطرية إن «البنتاغون» أعدت خططاً عسكرية وإن القوات جاهزة إذا قرر الرئيس تنفيذ تهديداته ضد إيران الليلة، مضيفاً: لن نفصح عما إذا كانت المنشآت النووية من بين الأهداف التي حددها ترمب داخل إيران.


وأشار إلى أن خطط «البنتاغون» تأخذ بالاعتبار الحد من الأضرار المدنية إذا نفذ ترمب تهديداته ضد إيران، مبيناً أن «البنتاغون» قامت بمراجعة قانونية لمنع تعارض الضربات المحتملة ضد إيران مع القانون الدولي.


وشدد بالقول: «نأمل أن لا يضطر ترمب إلى تنفيذ تهديداته الليلة، وأن تتخذ إيران خطوات تسمح بخفض التصعيد».