Just hours before the deadline expires, international political corridors are witnessing significant political activity, especially after the Pakistani Prime Minister submitted a request to the U.S. and Iran to extend the deadline by two weeks and to open the Strait of Hormuz for the same period as a goodwill gesture. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Tuesday) that the United States is engaged in intense negotiations with Iran.



Trump refused, in statements to Fox News, to comment on how he feels about the negotiations, saying: "I can't tell you, because we are currently in intense negotiations."



Trump refrained from expressing his position on Pakistan's request to extend the deadline by two weeks, confirming that he will soon be fully briefed on the matter. However, he said of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, "I can say this, I know him well; he is a man who is highly respected everywhere." He indicated that he is engaged in intensive negotiations regarding Iran.



Trump commented on Tehran's call for civilians to protest around energy facilities, stating to NBC: "Iran's calls to use human shields around power plants are illegal."



For its part, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that there are intensive communications to reach a ceasefire agreement in Iran, while the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth stated that estimates in Israel indicate a high likelihood of reaching a truce.



On the other hand, a senior Iranian official told Reuters: "Iran is ready for peace as well as for war."



Meanwhile, a U.S. official told the Qatari channel Al Jazeera that the Pentagon has prepared military plans and that forces are ready if the president decides to carry out his threats against Iran tonight, adding: "We will not disclose whether the nuclear facilities are among the targets identified by Trump inside Iran."



He pointed out that the Pentagon's plans take into account minimizing civilian damage if Trump carries out his threats against Iran, indicating that the Pentagon has conducted a legal review to prevent potential strikes against Iran from conflicting with international law.



He emphasized: "We hope that Trump will not have to carry out his threats tonight and that Iran will take steps to allow for de-escalation."