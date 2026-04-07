The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, expressed his deep regret regarding the obstruction of a draft resolution presented by the Kingdom of Bahrain in the Security Council concerning freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



Aboul Gheit praised, in a statement, the significant effort and flexibility demonstrated by the Bahraini delegation to garner the greatest support for the resolution, emphasizing the importance of continuing Arab and international efforts in the same direction.



The official spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Jamal Rushdi, stated that the draft resolution aimed to address Iran's violations of international law and its threats to maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, clarifying that these are "threats that affect international peace and security, and it is unfortunate that the Security Council was unable to fulfill its responsibilities in this regard due to the use of veto power by two of the permanent member states."



A Chinese-Russian veto had thwarted a Bahraini draft resolution in the Security Council regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.



Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, who chaired the Security Council this month, stated: "We regret the rejection of the resolution to open the Strait of Hormuz," calling on the international community to stand firmly against Iran.



He pointed out that the proposed draft resolution addresses Iran's repeated aggressive behavior, indicating that Iran uses the Strait of Hormuz as a political and economic pressure tool.



He noted that Iran continues its economic blockade and threats to close "Hormuz" instead of pursuing diplomacy, and has consistently threatened navigation in the waters of the Arabian Gulf and engaged in direct threats to international peace and security.