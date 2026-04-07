أعرب الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية، أحمد أبو الغيط، عن أسفه البالغ حيال عرقلة مشروع قرار قدمته مملكة البحرين في مجلس الأمن بشأن حرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.


وأثنى أبو الغيط، في بيان، على الجهد الكبير والمرونة التي أبداها وفد البحرين من أجل استقطاب أكبر تأييد للقرار، مؤكداً أهمية مواصلة الجهود العربية والدولية في الاتجاه نفسه.


وقال المتحدث الرسمي باسم الأمين العام، جمال رشدي، إن مشروع القرار كان يهدف إلى مواجهة انتهاكات إيران للقانون الدولي وتهديداتها للملاحة البحرية في مضيق هرمز، موضحاً أنها «تهديدات تمس الأمن والسلم الدوليين، ومن المؤسف عدم استطاعة مجلس الأمن النهوض بمسؤولياته في هذا الصدد بسبب استخدام دولتين من الدول دائمة العضوية حق النقض (الفيتو)».


وكان «فيتو» صيني روسي قد أحبط مشروع قرار بحريني في مجلس الأمن بشأن إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.


وقال وزير الخارجية البحريني الدكتور عبداللطيف الزياني الذي ترأس بلاده هذا الشهر مجلس الأمن الدولي: «نأسف على رفض إقرار فتح مضيق هرمز»، مطالباً المجتمع الدولي بالوقوف بصرامة ضد إيران.


وأشار إلى أن مشروع القرار المطروح يعالج سلوك إيران العدائي المتكرر، مبيناً أن إيران تستخدم مضيق هرمز كورقة ضغط سياسية واقتصادية.


ولفت إلى أن إيران تكرر حصارها الاقتصادي وتهديداتها بغلق «هرمز» بدلاً من الدبلوماسية، ودأبت على تهديد الملاحة في مياه الخليج العربي وممارسات تهديد مباشر للسلم والأمن الدوليين.