فيما بدا أنه استعداد للاجتياح البري المحتمل، أعلن الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، أنه مستعد للتضحية بنفسه من أجل إيران، كما هو الحال بالنسبة لـ 14 مليون إيراني عبروا عن استعدادهم للتضحية دفاعاً عن الوطن.


وكتب بزشكيان في صفحته على منصة «إكس»: اليوم الثلاثاء، «أعلن أكثر من 14 مليون إيراني شجاع عن استعدادهم للتضحية بحياتهم من أجل الدفاع عن إيران... أنا أيضاً كنت وما زلت وسأكون مستعداً للتضحية بحياتي من أجل إيران».


ومنح الرئيس الأمريكي طهران مهلة حتى فجر الأربعاء من أجل التوصل لاتفاق، بعدما هدد بتدمير الجسور ومنشآت الطاقة في البلاد.


وأفاد التلفزيون الرسمي الإيراني بأن «14 مليون شخص تطوّعوا للقتال دفاعاً عن البلاد في حال وقوع غزو بري من قبل الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل»، وفق ما أوردت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس».


وجاء هذا الادعاء، بعد تصريحات سابقة أدلى بها رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف في 2 أبريل، قال فيها إن 7 ملايين شخص تطوّعوا للقتال من بين عدد سكان إيران البلاغ نحو 90 مليون نسمة.


ووفق «أسوشيتد برس»، دعت وسائل الإعلام الرسمية وحملات عبر الرسائل النصية المواطنين إلى التطوع، وطلبت الحكومة من الجنود المتقاعدين إبداء رغبتهم في القتال.


وكان مسؤول إيراني، اليوم، دعا الشباب إلى تشكيل «سلاسل بشرية» حول محطات الكهرباء في البلاد، قبيل الضربات التي هدد بها الرئيس الأمريكي.


وأطلق علي رضا رحيمي، الذي عرفه التلفزيون الرسمي بأنه أمين المجلس الأعلى للشباب والناشئين، هذه الدعوة عبر رسالة مصورة بثتها نشرة إخبارية. وقال: «أدعو جميع الشباب والرياضيين والفنانين والطلاب وطلبة الجامعات وأساتذتهم».


وأضاف: «تجمعوا يوم الثلاثاء الساعة الثانية ظهراً حول محطات الكهرباء التي تعد من أصولنا وثروتنا الوطنية، والتي، بغض النظر عن أي توجه أو رأي سياسي، تنتمي إلى مستقبل إيران وإلى الشباب الإيراني».


وسبق لإيران أن نظمت مظاهرات على شكل سلاسل بشرية، تعرف أيضاً باسم «الدروع البشرية»، حول منشآتها النووية في أوقات التوتر المتصاعد مع الغرب.