In what appeared to be a preparation for a potential ground invasion, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian announced that he is ready to sacrifice himself for Iran, as are 14 million Iranians who have expressed their willingness to sacrifice in defense of the homeland.



Bezhakian wrote on his page on the "X" platform today, Tuesday, "More than 14 million brave Iranians have announced their readiness to sacrifice their lives to defend Iran... I have also been, and still am, and will be ready to sacrifice my life for Iran."



The American president has given Tehran a deadline until dawn on Wednesday to reach an agreement, after threatening to destroy bridges and energy facilities in the country.



The Iranian state television reported that "14 million people have volunteered to fight in defense of the country in the event of a ground invasion by the United States and Israel," according to the Associated Press.



This claim came after earlier statements made by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on April 2, in which he said that 7 million people had volunteered to fight out of a population of about 90 million in Iran.



According to the Associated Press, official media and text message campaigns have called on citizens to volunteer, and the government has asked retired soldiers to express their willingness to fight.



Today, an Iranian official called on young people to form "human chains" around power stations in the country, ahead of the strikes threatened by the American president.



Ali Reza Rahimi, who was identified by state television as the Secretary of the Supreme Council for Youth and Adolescents, made this call through a video message broadcast by a news bulletin. He said, "I invite all young people, athletes, artists, students, university students, and their professors."



He added, "Gather on Tuesday at 2 PM around the power stations, which are among our assets and national wealth, and which, regardless of any political orientation or opinion, belong to the future of Iran and to Iranian youth."



Iran has previously organized demonstrations in the form of human chains, also known as "human shields," around its nuclear facilities during times of escalating tension with the West.