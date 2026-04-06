بعد مسيرة امتدت لعقود رسّخ خلالها حضوره كأحد أبرز نجوم الكوميديا في السعودية والخليج، يدخل ناصر القصبي مرحلة فنية جديدة تعكس تحوّلاً واضحاً في خياراته الدرامية، متجهاً نحو أعمال ذات طابع تاريخي واقعي، عقب تجربته في العاصوف التي قُدّمت على أجزاء عدة، ولامست تحولات المجتمع السعودي عبر مراحل زمنية متعاقبة.

هذا التحوّل لا يبدو عابراً، بل يبدو أنه مسار فني بدا أن القصبي اتخذه أخيراً، وقرر إعادة تموضعه خارج الإطار الكوميدي الذي ارتبط باسمه طويلاً، نحو ما يُعرف درامياً بـ«دراما الحِقَب» أو «الدراما التاريخية الواقعية»، وهي أعمال تستند إلى إعادة بناء زمن تاريخي محدد، بكل تفاصيله الاجتماعية والاقتصادية كما في العاصوف والعقيلات، وتقديمه في سياق حي يلامس الإنسان لا الحدث فقط.

وتتجلى ملامح هذا التوجه في مشروعه الجديد «العقيلات» من إنتاج MBC، الذي يستعيد مرحلة القوافل التجارية المنطلقة من نجد نحو العراق وبلاد الشام، بوصفها حقبة مؤثرة في تشكيل العلاقات الاقتصادية والثقافية في المنطقة، ما يمنح العمل بعداً يتجاوز السرد الدرامي إلى قراءة تاريخية بصرية.

ويُنظر إلى هذا التحوّل في سياق أوسع ضمن إعادة تشكيل صورته الذهنية لدى جمهوره، إذ يسعى القصبي إلى كسر النمط المرتبط به، وتقديم نفسه في أدوار أكثر عمقاً وتعقيداً، تتطلب أدوات أداء مختلفة، وتراهن على النضج الفني بدلاً من الاعتماد على القالب الجماهيري السائد مع هذه المرحلة العمرية..

بهذا التوجه، يفتح القصبي فصلاً جديداً في تجربته، يتجاوز فيه حدود الضحكة إلى فضاءات أوسع من الحكاية، إذ تصبح الدراما أداة لفهم الزمن، لا مجرد وسيلة للترفيه.

- انتقاله من الكوميديا للدراما التاريخية

- «العقيلات» يوثّق تجارة القوافل

- إعادة تموضع نجمي مدروس