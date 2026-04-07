نقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن مسؤولين إيرانيين رفيعي المستوى أن مقترح طهران لإنهاء الحرب مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل جاء 10 نقاط، أبرزها: رفع العقوبات، المطالبة بضمانات بعدم تعرضها للهجوم مجددا، ووقف ضربات إسرائيل على حزب الله.


رفع الحصار عن «هرمز»


وأفاد المسؤولون بأنه، في مقابل ذلك، سترفع إيران الحصار عن مضيق هرمز، وستفرض رسوما تقدر بنحو 2 مليون دولار على كل سفينة، يتم تقاسمها مع سلطنة عمان التي تقع على الجانب الآخر من المضيق.


ووفقا للمسؤولين الإيرانيين، فإن طهران ستستخدم حصتها من العائدات لإعادة إعمار البنية التحتية التي دمرتها الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية، بدلا من المطالبة بتعويضات مباشرة.


وكانت وسائل إعلام إيرانية ذكرت أن طهران قدمت مقترحا نُقل من قِبل باكستان. وأفادت بأن نص المقترح الإيراني «رفض وقف إطلاق النار»، و«أكد ضرورة إنهاء الحرب بشكل دائم بما يتماشى مع اعتبارات إيران».


ولم تنشر وسائل الإعلام الرسمية المقترح كاملاً، إلا أنها أوضحت أنه تضمن بروتوكولاً للمرور الآمن عبر مضيق هرمز، وحدد المطالب الإيرانية برفع العقوبات، وإعادة بناء البنية التحتية المتضررة، وإنهاء الأعمال العدائية الإقليمية.


فانس قد ينضم للمحادثات


من جانبه، نقل موقع «بوليتيكو» الأمريكي عن مصدر مطلع على المحادثات قوله: إن المفاوضات الحالية يقودها ستيف ويتكوف المبعوث الخاص لترمب، وجاريد كوشنر صهر الرئيس، وقد ينضم جيه دي فانس نائب الرئيس إذا أحرز الثنائي تقدمًا كافيًا.


واعتبر أنه لا يزال من غير الواضح ما الذي قد تقدمه إيران، لافتا إلى أن فانس على أهبة الاستعداد للتدخل في مفاوضات حساسة مع إيران، إذا ما تقدمت المحادثات غير الرسمية إلى حد عقد اجتماع مباشر مع مسؤولين إيرانيين.


وأقر ترمب بمشاركة فانس في المفاوضات، مؤكدًا للصحفيين أمس (الإثنين)، الموعد النهائي الذي حدده لإيران لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، وقال «نتفاوض معهم أمامهم حتى الساعة الثامنة من مساء غدٍ بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة، لكننا نتفاوض معهم، أعتقد أن الأمور تسير على ما يرام السيد ويتكوف موجود هنا، جيه دي فانس مشارك في المفاوضات».


مواصلة تدمير الأهداف الإيرانية


من جانبها، قالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض آنا كيلي إن لدى الرئيس ترمب فريق أمن قومي استثنائي، يضم نائب الرئيس فانس، ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، والمبعوث الخاص ويتكوف، وكوشنر، الذين يعملون معًا لبحث إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام.


وأضافت «لطالما كان نائب الرئيس صوتًا موثوقًا به في جميع قضايا السياسة الخارجية، ويُقدّر الرئيس جهوده لمعرفة ما إن كان بإمكان الإيرانيين مواجهة واقع هذه اللحظة الراهنة».


وأكدت أنه في غضون ذلك سيواصل الجيش الأمريكي تدمير جميع أهدافه العسكرية، وستُعاد إيران إلى عصورها البدائية غدًا ليلًا إذا لم تنخرط بجدية في المواجهة.