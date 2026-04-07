The New York Times reported that senior Iranian officials stated that Tehran's proposal to end the war with the United States and Israel consists of 10 points, the most notable of which are: lifting sanctions, demanding guarantees against being attacked again, and stopping Israeli strikes on Hezbollah.



Ending the blockade on "Hormuz"



The officials indicated that, in return, Iran would lift the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and impose fees estimated at about $2 million on each ship, which would be shared with Oman, located on the other side of the strait.



According to the Iranian officials, Tehran would use its share of the revenues to rebuild the infrastructure that was destroyed by American and Israeli strikes, instead of demanding direct compensation.



Iranian media had reported that Tehran submitted a proposal conveyed by Pakistan. It stated that the text of the Iranian proposal "rejected a ceasefire" and "emphasized the necessity of permanently ending the war in line with Iran's considerations."



The official media did not publish the full proposal, but clarified that it included a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and outlined Iran's demands to lift sanctions, rebuild the damaged infrastructure, and end regional hostilities.



Vance may join the talks



For his part, the American site "Politico" quoted a source familiar with the talks saying that the current negotiations are led by Steve Witkoff, the special envoy for Trump, and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, and that J.D. Vance, the vice president, may join if the duo makes sufficient progress.



It was noted that it remains unclear what Iran might offer, pointing out that Vance is on standby to intervene in sensitive negotiations with Iran if the informal talks progress to the point of holding a direct meeting with Iranian officials.



Trump acknowledged Vance's participation in the negotiations, confirming to reporters yesterday (Monday) the deadline he set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, stating, "We are negotiating with them in front of them until 8 PM tomorrow Eastern Time, but we are negotiating with them. I think things are going well; Mr. Witkoff is here, and J.D. Vance is participating in the negotiations."



Continuing to destroy Iranian targets



For her part, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly stated that President Trump has an exceptional national security team, including Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Witkoff, and Kushner, who are working together to explore the possibility of reaching a peace agreement.



She added, "The Vice President has always been a reliable voice on all foreign policy issues, and the President appreciates his efforts to see if the Iranians can face the reality of this current moment."



She confirmed that in the meantime, the U.S. military will continue to destroy all of its military targets, and Iran will be returned to its primitive ages tomorrow night if it does not seriously engage in the confrontation.