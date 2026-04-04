منظمات دولية تطالب إيران بوقف تجنيد الأطفال

New reports from Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International reveal that Iran is intensifying its recruitment campaigns for children starting at the age of 12 for military roles associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, amid increasing pressures on its war efforts.

According to Fox News, the reports indicate that this recruitment reflects a severe shortage of manpower and an increased reliance on paramilitary forces to maintain the domestic front, with escalating American and Israeli strikes.

This also raises the humanitarian cost of the conflict, as it exposes minors to direct danger and may subject Iran to accountability for war crimes.

The "Defenders of the Homeland for Iran" Campaign

The Revolutionary Guard has launched a campaign called "Defenders of the Homeland for Iran," lowering the minimum age for volunteering to 12 years. The campaign encourages children to register at mosques and through the Basij forces, a voluntary paramilitary force affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard.

The roles include not only supportive tasks but also "operational patrols," running checkpoints, and intelligence activities, placing children directly in the line of fire as fighting escalates within cities.

Amnesty's Evidence: Armed Children in the Streets

Amnesty International stated that the recruitment and deployment of children under 15 years old "constitutes a war crime," supporting this with documented visual evidence and eyewitness testimonies.

The organization analyzed 16 images and videos published since the end of March 2026, showing children carrying weapons (including AK-type rifles) and deployed with Revolutionary Guard and Basij forces at checkpoints and patrols, as well as at official gatherings in cities like Tehran, Mashhad, and Kermanshah.

Amnesty documented a fatal case: 11-year-old Ali Reza Jafari was killed on Sunday at a checkpoint in Tehran while accompanying his father, a Basij member, due to an Israeli drone strike. Iranian authorities stated he was killed "while on duty."

The child's mother told the Hamshahri newspaper that her husband informed her of a severe shortage of personnel at the checkpoints, so he took their two children with him and told his son that he "must prepare for the coming days," noting that children aged 15 and 16 usually participate in checkpoint duties.

Eyewitnesses described children struggling to carry weapons; one in Tehran said, "I saw a child at a checkpoint near our house, I think he was 15, panting from the effort of lifting the rifle." In Rasht, a witness said some of them "are no older than 13," warning of the possibility of random gunfire.

In a video from Mashhad dated March 30, two children wearing Basij uniforms and masks were seen carrying assault rifles while on a moving vehicle during an official gathering.





Official Iranian Defense

This comes as Iranian officials defended the policy, citing "strong demand" from teenagers. Revolutionary Guard official Rahim Nadali stated in a television interview: "Teenagers and young people come repeatedly and say they want to participate, so we set the minimum age at 12 years."

Response from Human Rights Organizations

For his part, Bill Van Esveld from Human Rights Watch commented: "There is no excuse for a military campaign targeting children for recruitment, let alone children as young as 12."

The United Nations classifies the recruitment of children in armed conflicts as a "serious violation," and international law prohibits the recruitment of children under 15 years old, setting 18 years as the standard for participation in hostilities.

Both Amnesty and Human Rights Watch have called on Iranian authorities to immediately cease the recruitment of minors and release those who have already been recruited.

For its part, Iran's mission to the United Nations declined to comment on media inquiries.

This development comes amid escalating military tensions between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other, raising growing international concerns about the safety of children and violations of international humanitarian law.