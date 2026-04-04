منظمات دولية تطالب إيران بوقف تجنيد الأطفال

كشفت تقارير جديدة صادرة عن منظمتي هيومن رايتس ووتش وأمنستي إنترناشونال أن إيران تكثف حملات تجنيد الأطفال بدءاً من سن 12 عاماً في أدوار عسكرية مرتبطة بالحرس الثوري الإيراني، وسط تصاعد الضغوط على جهودها الحربية.

وبحسب شبكة فوكس نيوز تشير التقارير إلى أن هذا التجنيد يعكس نقصاً حاداً في القوى البشرية، وزيادة الاعتماد على القوات شبه العسكرية للحفاظ على الجبهة الداخلية، مع تزايد الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية.

كما يرفع ذلك الكلفة الإنسانية للصراع، إذ يعرض القاصرين للخطر المباشر، وقد يعرض إيران لمسؤولية جرائم حرب.

حملة «مدافعو الوطن لإيران»

وأطلق الحرس الثوري حملة تُدعى «مدافعو الوطن لإيران» (Defending Combatants for Iran)، وخفض الحد الأدنى لسن التطوع إلى 12 عاماً، فيما تُشجع الحملة الأطفال على التسجيل في المساجد ومن خلال قوات الباسيج، وهي قوة شبه عسكرية تطوعية تابعة للحرس الثوري.

وتشمل الأدوار ليس فقط المهام الداعمة، بل أيضاً «الدوريات العملياتية»، وتسيير الحواجز، والأنشطة الاستخباراتية، ما يضع الأطفال مباشرة في خط النار مع تصاعد القتال داخل المدن.

أدلة أمنستي: أطفال مسلحون في الشوارع

وقالت أمنستي إنترناشونال إن تجنيد ونشر الأطفال دون سن 15 عاماً «يُشكل جريمة حرب»، ودعمت ذلك بأدلة بصرية موثقة وشهادات شهود عيان.

وحللت المنظمة 16 صورة وفيديو نشرت منذ نهاية مارس 2026، تظهر أطفالاً يحملون أسلحة (من بينها بنادق من طراز AK)، ومنتشرين مع قوات الحرس الثوري والباسيج على الحواجز والدوريات، وفي تجمعات رسمية في مدن مثل طهران ومشهد وكرمانشاه.

ووثقت أمنستي حالة مميتة: قُتل الطفل علي رضا جعفري (11 عاماً) يوم الأحد على حاجز في طهران، بينما كان يرافق والده، عضو في الباسيج، جراء ضربة بطائرة مسيرة إسرائيلية، وقالت السلطات الإيرانية إنه قُتل «أثناء أداء الخدمة».

ونقلت والدة الطفل لصحيفة «همشهري» أن زوجها أبلغها بنقص حاد في الأفراد على الحواجز، فأخذ ولديه معه، وأخبر ابنه أنه «يجب أن يستعد للأيام القادمة»، مشيرة إلى أن أطفالاً في سن 15 و16 عاماً يشاركون عادة في مهام الحواجز.

ووصف شهود عيان أطفالاً يواجهون صعوبة واضحة في حمل الأسلحة، أحدهم في طهران قال: «رأيت طفلاً على حاجز قرب منزلنا، أعتقد أنه في الـ15 كان يلهث من جهد رفع البندقية». وفي رشت، قال شاهد إن بعضهم «لا يتجاوز 13 عاماً»، محذراً من إمكانية إطلاق النار بشكل عشوائي.

وفي فيديو من مشهد بتاريخ 30 مارس، ظهر طفلان يرتديان زي الباسيج وقناعاً، يحملان بنادق هجومية وهما على سيارة متحركة أثناء تجمع رسمي.


منظمات دولية تطالب إيران بوقف تجنيد الأطفال


الدفاع الإيراني الرسمي

يأتي ذلك فيما دافع مسؤولون إيرانيون عن السياسة، مشيرين إلى «طلب قوي» من المراهقين، وقال المسؤول في الحرس الثوري رحيم ندالي في مقابلة تلفزيونية: «المراهقون والشباب يأتون مراراً ويقولون إنهم يريدون المشاركة، لذلك حددنا السن الأدنى بـ12 عاماً».

رد المنظمات الحقوقية

من جانبه، علق بيل فان إسفيلد من هيومن رايتس ووتش قائلاً: «لا عذر للحملة العسكرية التي تستهدف الأطفال للتطوع، ناهيك عن الأطفال في سن 12 عاماً».

وتصنف الأمم المتحدة تجنيد الأطفال في النزاعات المسلحة كـ«انتهاك جسيم»، ويحظر القانون الدولي تجنيد الأطفال دون 15 عاماً، ويحدد سن 18 عاماً كمعيار للمشاركة في الأعمال العدائية.

ودعت كل من أمنستي وهيومن رايتس ووتش السلطات الإيرانية إلى وقف تجنيد القاصرين فوراً، وإطلاق سراح من تم تجنيدهم بالفعل.

بدورها، رفضت بعثة إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة التعليق على طلبات وسائل الإعلام.

ويأتي هذا التطور في سياق تصاعد التوترات العسكرية بين إيران من جهة، والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة أخرى، ما يثير مخاوف دولية متزايدة بشأن سلامة الأطفال وانتهاكات القانون الدولي الإنساني.