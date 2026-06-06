أعلن رئيس الوزراء العراقي علي فالح الزيدي، اليوم (السبت)، عزمه القيام بزيارة رسمية إلى الولايات المتحدة برفقة وفد من رجال الأعمال، بهدف توسيع فرص الاستثمار المشترك وتعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي بين بغداد وواشنطن.

وأوضح الزيدي أن صندوق التنمية المخصص لدعم القطاع الخاص سيستوعب مساهمة من البنك المركزي العراقي بقيمة 10 مليارات دولار، في خطوة تستهدف تحفيز الاستثمار ودعم النشاط الاقتصادي.

وأشار الزيدي إلى أن أرباح صندوق التنمية ستُعفى من الضرائب، وسيموّل إقامة المصانع الجديدة بمصنوعات جديدة تحتاجها السوق العراقية.

وتأتي الزيارة المرتقبة بعد الاتصال الهاتفي الذي تلقاه الزيدي من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب نهاية أبريل الماضي، مهنئاً إياه بتكليفه رسمياً بتشكيل الحكومة العراقية الجديدة، وموجهاً له دعوة رسمية لزيارة واشنطن عقب تشكيل الحكومة.

تأكيد على الاستقرار والتعاون الثنائي

وبحسب بيان رسمي، بحث الزيدي وترمب خلال الاتصال العلاقات الاستراتيجية بين العراق والولايات المتحدة وسبل تطويرها في مختلف المجالات، مؤكدين أهمية العمل المشترك والتعاون الثنائي لترسيخ الاستقرار في المنطقة.

وقال ترمب في منشور عبر منصة «تروث سوشال»: «نتمنى للزيدي التوفيق في تشكيل حكومة جديدة خالية من الإرهاب، وقادرة على منح العراق مستقبلاً أكثر إشراقاً»، مضيفاً أن البلدين يقفان أمام «فصل جديد وعظيم عنوانه الازدهار والاستقرار والنجاح غير المسبوق».

الحكومة تراهن على القطاع الخاص

وفي سياق متصل، استقبل الزيدي اليوم عدداً من رجال الأعمال وأعضاء مجلس إدارة وتطوير القطاع الخاص والمجلس الاقتصادي العراقي ورؤساء مجالس إدارات المصارف الأهلية، بحضور وزير المالية وعدد من كبار المسؤولين.

وأكد أن حكومته تعوّل على القطاع الخاص لإنجاح برامج الإصلاح الاقتصادي والتنمية، مشدداً على تبني سياسة «الباب المفتوح» للتعامل مع مقترحات المستثمرين ومعالجة التحديات التي تواجههم.

تحذير من الفساد والابتزاز

وشدد رئيس الوزراء العراقي على أن حكومته ماضية في مكافحة الفساد والابتزاز، داعياً رجال الأعمال والشركات إلى عدم دفع أي مبالغ مقابل تسهيل أعمالهم أو الحصول على حقوقهم، مؤكداً استعداده للتدخل المباشر لمعالجة أي حالات تعطيل أو تجاوز داخل مؤسسات الدولة.

مطالب بتوسيع التشاور الاقتصادي

من جانبهم، طالب رجال الأعمال بتوسيع قنوات التشاور مع الحكومة بشأن المشاريع الخدمية والتنموية وتحديد أولويات السوق، إلى جانب التعاون في إيجاد حلول للتحديات الاقتصادية بما يسهم في تحقيق أهداف الحكومة وتعزيز النمو الاقتصادي.