The Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaydi announced today (Saturday) his intention to make an official visit to the United States accompanied by a delegation of businessmen, aiming to expand opportunities for joint investment and enhance economic cooperation between Baghdad and Washington.

Al-Zaydi explained that the development fund dedicated to supporting the private sector will absorb a contribution from the Central Bank of Iraq amounting to 10 billion dollars, in a move aimed at stimulating investment and supporting economic activity.

He pointed out that the profits of the development fund will be exempt from taxes, and it will finance the establishment of new factories with new products needed in the Iraqi market.

The anticipated visit comes after the phone call Al-Zaydi received from U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of April last, congratulating him on his official assignment to form the new Iraqi government and extending an official invitation for him to visit Washington after the government is formed.

Emphasis on Stability and Bilateral Cooperation

According to an official statement, Al-Zaydi and Trump discussed during the call the strategic relations between Iraq and the United States and ways to develop them in various fields, emphasizing the importance of joint work and bilateral cooperation to consolidate stability in the region.

Trump stated in a post on the "Truth Social" platform: "We wish Al-Zaydi success in forming a new government free from terrorism, capable of providing Iraq with a brighter future," adding that the two countries are facing "a new and great chapter titled prosperity, stability, and unprecedented success."

The government bets on the private sector

In a related context, Al-Zaydi today received a number of businessmen and members of the Board of Directors for the development of the private sector and the Iraqi Economic Council, along with the heads of boards of directors of private banks, in the presence of the Minister of Finance and several senior officials.

He affirmed that his government relies on the private sector to succeed in economic reform and development programs, stressing the adoption of an "open door" policy to deal with investors' proposals and address the challenges they face.

Warning Against Corruption and Extortion

The Iraqi Prime Minister emphasized that his government is committed to combating corruption and extortion, calling on businessmen and companies not to pay any amounts in exchange for facilitating their work or obtaining their rights, confirming his readiness to intervene directly to address any cases of disruption or violation within state institutions.

Calls for Expanding Economic Consultation

For their part, businessmen called for expanding channels of consultation with the government regarding service and development projects and determining market priorities, in addition to cooperating to find solutions to economic challenges that contribute to achieving the government's objectives and enhancing economic growth.