أعلن رئيس الوزراء العراقي علي فالح الزيدي، اليوم (السبت)، عزمه القيام بزيارة رسمية إلى الولايات المتحدة برفقة وفد من رجال الأعمال، بهدف توسيع فرص الاستثمار المشترك وتعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي بين بغداد وواشنطن.
وأوضح الزيدي أن صندوق التنمية المخصص لدعم القطاع الخاص سيستوعب مساهمة من البنك المركزي العراقي بقيمة 10 مليارات دولار، في خطوة تستهدف تحفيز الاستثمار ودعم النشاط الاقتصادي.
وأشار الزيدي إلى أن أرباح صندوق التنمية ستُعفى من الضرائب، وسيموّل إقامة المصانع الجديدة بمصنوعات جديدة تحتاجها السوق العراقية.
وتأتي الزيارة المرتقبة بعد الاتصال الهاتفي الذي تلقاه الزيدي من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب نهاية أبريل الماضي، مهنئاً إياه بتكليفه رسمياً بتشكيل الحكومة العراقية الجديدة، وموجهاً له دعوة رسمية لزيارة واشنطن عقب تشكيل الحكومة.
تأكيد على الاستقرار والتعاون الثنائي
وبحسب بيان رسمي، بحث الزيدي وترمب خلال الاتصال العلاقات الاستراتيجية بين العراق والولايات المتحدة وسبل تطويرها في مختلف المجالات، مؤكدين أهمية العمل المشترك والتعاون الثنائي لترسيخ الاستقرار في المنطقة.
وقال ترمب في منشور عبر منصة «تروث سوشال»: «نتمنى للزيدي التوفيق في تشكيل حكومة جديدة خالية من الإرهاب، وقادرة على منح العراق مستقبلاً أكثر إشراقاً»، مضيفاً أن البلدين يقفان أمام «فصل جديد وعظيم عنوانه الازدهار والاستقرار والنجاح غير المسبوق».
الحكومة تراهن على القطاع الخاص
وفي سياق متصل، استقبل الزيدي اليوم عدداً من رجال الأعمال وأعضاء مجلس إدارة وتطوير القطاع الخاص والمجلس الاقتصادي العراقي ورؤساء مجالس إدارات المصارف الأهلية، بحضور وزير المالية وعدد من كبار المسؤولين.
وأكد أن حكومته تعوّل على القطاع الخاص لإنجاح برامج الإصلاح الاقتصادي والتنمية، مشدداً على تبني سياسة «الباب المفتوح» للتعامل مع مقترحات المستثمرين ومعالجة التحديات التي تواجههم.
تحذير من الفساد والابتزاز
وشدد رئيس الوزراء العراقي على أن حكومته ماضية في مكافحة الفساد والابتزاز، داعياً رجال الأعمال والشركات إلى عدم دفع أي مبالغ مقابل تسهيل أعمالهم أو الحصول على حقوقهم، مؤكداً استعداده للتدخل المباشر لمعالجة أي حالات تعطيل أو تجاوز داخل مؤسسات الدولة.
مطالب بتوسيع التشاور الاقتصادي
من جانبهم، طالب رجال الأعمال بتوسيع قنوات التشاور مع الحكومة بشأن المشاريع الخدمية والتنموية وتحديد أولويات السوق، إلى جانب التعاون في إيجاد حلول للتحديات الاقتصادية بما يسهم في تحقيق أهداف الحكومة وتعزيز النمو الاقتصادي.
The Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaydi announced today (Saturday) his intention to make an official visit to the United States accompanied by a delegation of businessmen, aiming to expand opportunities for joint investment and enhance economic cooperation between Baghdad and Washington.
Al-Zaydi explained that the development fund dedicated to supporting the private sector will absorb a contribution from the Central Bank of Iraq amounting to 10 billion dollars, in a move aimed at stimulating investment and supporting economic activity.
He pointed out that the profits of the development fund will be exempt from taxes, and it will finance the establishment of new factories with new products needed in the Iraqi market.
The anticipated visit comes after the phone call Al-Zaydi received from U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of April last, congratulating him on his official assignment to form the new Iraqi government and extending an official invitation for him to visit Washington after the government is formed.
Emphasis on Stability and Bilateral Cooperation
According to an official statement, Al-Zaydi and Trump discussed during the call the strategic relations between Iraq and the United States and ways to develop them in various fields, emphasizing the importance of joint work and bilateral cooperation to consolidate stability in the region.
Trump stated in a post on the "Truth Social" platform: "We wish Al-Zaydi success in forming a new government free from terrorism, capable of providing Iraq with a brighter future," adding that the two countries are facing "a new and great chapter titled prosperity, stability, and unprecedented success."
The government bets on the private sector
In a related context, Al-Zaydi today received a number of businessmen and members of the Board of Directors for the development of the private sector and the Iraqi Economic Council, along with the heads of boards of directors of private banks, in the presence of the Minister of Finance and several senior officials.
He affirmed that his government relies on the private sector to succeed in economic reform and development programs, stressing the adoption of an "open door" policy to deal with investors' proposals and address the challenges they face.
Warning Against Corruption and Extortion
The Iraqi Prime Minister emphasized that his government is committed to combating corruption and extortion, calling on businessmen and companies not to pay any amounts in exchange for facilitating their work or obtaining their rights, confirming his readiness to intervene directly to address any cases of disruption or violation within state institutions.
Calls for Expanding Economic Consultation
For their part, businessmen called for expanding channels of consultation with the government regarding service and development projects and determining market priorities, in addition to cooperating to find solutions to economic challenges that contribute to achieving the government's objectives and enhancing economic growth.