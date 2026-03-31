فيما بدأ آلاف الجنود من الفرقة 82 المحمولة جواً الوصول إلى المنطقة، إلى جانب نحو 2,500 من مشاة البحرية «المارينز» الذين وصلوا خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، إضافة إلى مئات من قوات العمليات الخاصة، فتحت واشنطن باب الخيار البري لحسم الحرب على إيران.


وهكذا تجد واشنطن نفسها أمام خيارات عسكرية صعبة ومكلفة في آنٍ، تراوح بين شن ضربات محدودة وتدخل بري واسع، في ظل مخاطر إقليمية كبيرة وحسابات سياسية داخلية دقيقة، الأمر يجعل قرار التصعيد محفوفاً بكثير من المخاطر والتداعيات.


آلاف الجنود وسفينة هجوم برمائي


وبحسب تقرير صحيفة «إسرائيل هيوم»، تشمل الخيارات المطروحة على طاولة الرئيس دونالد ترمب: السيطرة على جزيرة خارك، كسر الحصار في مضيق هرمز، إخراج مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم المخصب، أو تنفيذ موجة أخيرة من الضربات على البنية التحتية للطاقة.


وذكرت وكالة «رويترز»، أن القوة الأمريكية تضم مقر قيادة الفرقة، لواءً مظلياً، ووحدات دعم لوجستي، في حين تنضم هذه القوات إلى آلاف البحّارة وعناصر العمليات الخاصة المنتشرين في المنطقة خلال الأسابيع الماضية.


وأعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية وصول سفينة الهجوم البرمائي «تريبولي»، التي تحمل الوحدة الاستكشافية 31 لمشاة البحرية، وتضم نحو 3,500 عنصر، بينهم 2,200 من المارينز، وقد انطلقت من أوكيناوا في اليابان. وتحمل السفينة مقاتلات «إف-35» ومروحيات هجومية ونقل، وتعمل إلى جانب سفينة الدعم «نيو أورلينز».


وتتجه سفينة «بوكسر» إلى المنطقة، وعلى متنها الوحدة الاستكشافية 11 لمشاة البحرية، التي تضم نحو 4,000 عنصر، بينهم 2,500 من المارينز، وقد غادرت سان دييغو قبل موعدها بثلاثة أسابيع، وترافقها سفينتا دعم برمائيتان.


قوات النخبة على الأرض


وتحدثت تقارير عن وصول مئات من قوات العمليات الخاصة، بينهم «رينجرز» الجيش الأمريكي وعناصر من قوات «سيلز» البحرية، إلى الشرق الأوسط. في وقت يدرس البنتاغون إرسال ما يصل إلى 10 آلاف جندي إضافي، ما يرفع عدد القوات البرية قرب إيران إلى أكثر من 17 ألفاً في حال موافقة ترمب.


وتعتبر الفرقة 82 المحمولة جواً من نخبة وحدات المشاة، وتمتلك سجلاً قتالياً يمتد من إنزال النورماندي إلى حربي العراق وأفغانستان، وتتميز بقدرتها على الانتشار خلال 18 ساعة، وتنفيذ عمليات إنزال جوي للسيطرة على المطارات والبنى التحتية الاستراتيجية.


جزيرة النفط.. الهدف الاستراتيجي


وأفادت الصحيفة، بأنه لم يتخذ قرار بعد بشأن نشر قوات برية داخل إيران، لكن السيناريوهات المطروحة تشمل السيطرة على جزيرة خارك، الواقعة على بعد نحو 25 كيلومتراً من الساحل الإيراني، وتُعد شريان النفط الرئيسي للبلاد، إذ تمر عبرها نحو 90 % من صادرات النفط.


ورغم أن السيطرة عليها قد تشكل ضربة قوية للاقتصاد الإيراني، فإنها لا تضمن إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، في ظل وجود ألغام ودفاعات جوية وقوات برية إيرانية، فضلاً عن خطر الاستهداف المستمر من الأراضي الإيرانية.


كسر حصار مضيق هرمز


ويتمثل الخيار الثاني في كسر الحصار الإيراني على مضيق هرمز، إذ تهدد إيران الملاحة باستخدام الطائرات المسيّرة والصواريخ المضادة للسفن والزوارق غير المأهولة والألغام البحرية، إلا أن التحدي يكمن في الامتداد الواسع للساحل الإيراني وطبيعته الجبلية، إضافة إلى قدرة إيران على تنفيذ ضربات بعيدة المدى من داخل أراضيها.


الاستحواذ على اليورانيوم المخصب


ولفتت «إسرائيل هيوم» إلى أن ملف اليورانيوم المخصب أحد أبرز التحديات، إذ تمتلك إيران ما بين 440 و460 كيلوغراماً بنسبة 60%، وهو ما يكفي بعد تخصيب إضافي لإنتاج نحو 12 رأساً نووياً. وتشير المعطيات إلى أن هذه المواد مخزنة داخل منشآت تحت الأرض في أصفهان، ورغم استهداف مداخلها، فإن المنشأة نفسها لم تتعرض لأضرار كبيرة.


وتبحث واشنطن في تنفيذ عملية عسكرية لاستخراج هذه المواد، لكن المهمة تبدو معقدة وتتطلب إدخال قوات كبيرة إلى عمق الأراضي الإيرانية، وإدارة عمليات هندسية دقيقة تحت نيران محتملة.


خيار الضربة الأخيرة


ويتحدث السيناريو الأخير عن شن موجة أخيرة «مدمرة» من الضربات، تستهدف، بحسب تهديد ترمب، محطات الطاقة وحقول النفط وجزيرة خارك وربما منشآت تحلية المياه. وسبق أن أجل الرئيس ترمب هذا الخيار مرتين، وهو ما يكشف الحذر من تداعياته.