As thousands of soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division began arriving in the area, along with about 2,500 Marines who arrived over the weekend, in addition to hundreds of special operations forces, Washington opened the door to a ground option to resolve the war with Iran.



Thus, Washington finds itself facing difficult and costly military options that range from launching limited strikes to a wide ground intervention, amid significant regional risks and delicate internal political calculations, making the decision to escalate fraught with many risks and repercussions.



Thousands of Soldiers and an Amphibious Assault Ship



According to a report by the newspaper "Israel Hayom," the options on President Donald Trump's table include: seizing Khark Island, breaking the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, removing Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, or carrying out a final wave of strikes on energy infrastructure.



Reuters reported that the American force includes the division's command headquarters, an airborne brigade, and logistical support units, while these forces join thousands of sailors and special operations personnel who have been deployed in the region over the past weeks.



The U.S. Central Command announced the arrival of the amphibious assault ship "Tripoli," which carries the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, consisting of about 3,500 personnel, including 2,200 Marines, and it departed from Okinawa, Japan. The ship carries F-35 fighters and attack and transport helicopters, and operates alongside the support ship "New Orleans."



The "Boxer" ship is heading to the region, carrying the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which includes about 4,000 personnel, including 2,500 Marines, and it left San Diego three weeks ahead of schedule, accompanied by two amphibious support ships.



Elite Forces on the Ground



Reports have indicated the arrival of hundreds of special operations forces, including U.S. Army Rangers and Navy SEALs, to the Middle East. Meanwhile, the Pentagon is considering sending up to 10,000 additional troops, which would raise the number of ground forces near Iran to more than 17,000 if Trump approves.



The 82nd Airborne Division is considered one of the elite infantry units, with a combat record that extends from the Normandy landings to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and is distinguished by its ability to deploy within 18 hours and conduct airborne operations to seize airports and strategic infrastructure.



The Oil Island.. The Strategic Target



The newspaper reported that no decision has yet been made regarding the deployment of ground forces inside Iran, but the proposed scenarios include seizing Khark Island, located about 25 kilometers from the Iranian coast, which is the country's main oil artery, as about 90% of oil exports pass through it.



Although controlling it could deal a significant blow to the Iranian economy, it does not guarantee the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, given the presence of mines, air defenses, and Iranian ground forces, as well as the ongoing risk of being targeted from Iranian territory.



Breaking the Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz



The second option is to break the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran threatens navigation using drones, anti-ship missiles, unmanned boats, and naval mines. However, the challenge lies in the extensive and mountainous nature of the Iranian coastline, in addition to Iran's ability to carry out long-range strikes from within its territory.



Seizing Enriched Uranium



"Israel Hayom" pointed out that the issue of enriched uranium is one of the most prominent challenges, as Iran possesses between 440 and 460 kilograms at a purity of 60%, which is sufficient, after further enrichment, to produce about 12 nuclear warheads. Data indicates that these materials are stored in underground facilities in Isfahan, and although entrances have been targeted, the facility itself has not suffered significant damage.



Washington is considering carrying out a military operation to extract these materials, but the mission appears complicated and requires deploying large forces deep into Iranian territory and managing precise engineering operations under potential fire.



The Option of the Final Strike



The final scenario discusses launching a "devastating" final wave of strikes targeting, according to Trump's threats, power stations, oil fields, Khark Island, and possibly desalination facilities. Trump has previously postponed this option twice, revealing caution about its repercussions.