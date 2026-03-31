U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the construction of a massive underground military complex beneath the White House's grand ballroom, which has sparked widespread controversy following the demolition of the East Wing last year to create it. Trump subsequently faced a lawsuit to halt the construction, estimated to cost around $400 million.

#عاجل |

Video | Trump "reveals the hidden": a military complex under the grand ballroom of the White House!

For details:https://t.co/ElAA7IDO7L pic.twitter.com/pWNEi2pbxN — Okaz (@OKAZ_online) March 31, 2026

A Military Complex Under the Ballroom

Trump explained in statements to reporters aboard Air Force One that the U.S. military is working on constructing a massive complex beneath the event hall, confirming that work is "well underway" and that the project is ahead of schedule.

He added that the ballroom will serve as a cover or roof for the military complex, without disclosing additional details, noting that information about the project has recently leaked due to a lawsuit he described as "ridiculous."

The Event Hall... A Controversial Project

The project is part of a plan to build a 90,000-square-foot event hall inside the White House, which necessitated the demolition of the East Wing last year, a move that sparked sharp criticism.

The Trump administration views the hall as a "necessary and distinctive addition" to the historic building, while critics argue that these changes affect the identity of the "People's House" and exceed presidential powers.

Legal Challenges and Political Pressures

The project has faced legal objections, as heritage preservation groups filed a lawsuit to halt construction until congressional approval is obtained and independent reviews are conducted.

Democrats have also accused the administration of circumventing standard regulatory procedures, including approvals from planning and arts committees.

أعمال البناء تتواصل لتجهيز قاعة الاحتفالات في البيت الأبيض، حيث كان يقع الجناح الشرقي سابقاً.

Accelerated Implementation and Rising Costs

Despite the controversy, Trump confirmed that work is progressing faster than planned and at a lower cost than expected, while official estimates suggest that the project could be completed by 2028 at a cost of up to $400 million, after initial estimates were at $200 million.

He clarified that funding relies heavily on private donations.

Unprecedented Security Fortifications

Trump noted that the event hall will include advanced security features, including bulletproof windows and a roof resistant to drones, in reference to the rising security challenges.

He said, "Unfortunately, we live in an era where this level of protection is necessary."