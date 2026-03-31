كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن إنشاء مجمع عسكري ضخم تحت الأرض أسفل قاعة الرقص الكبرى في البيت الأبيض التي أثارت جدلاً واسعاً بعد هدم الجناح الشرقي العام الماضي لإنشائها، وواجه ترمب على إثرها دعوى قضائية لوقف أعمال البناء المقدرة تكلفته بنحو 400 مليون دولار.
وأوضح ترمب، في تصريحات للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية، أن الجيش الأمريكي يعمل على تشييد مجمع ضخم أسفل قاعة الاحتفالات، مؤكداً أن العمل يسير «على قدم وساق»، وأن المشروع متقدم على الجدول الزمني.
وأضاف أن القاعة ستكون بمثابة غطاء أو سقف للمجمع العسكري، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية، مشيراً إلى أن معلومات المشروع تسرّبت أخيراً بسبب دعوى قضائية وصفها بـ«السخيفة».
قاعة الاحتفالات.. مشروع مثير للجدل
ويأتي المشروع ضمن خطة لبناء قاعة احتفالات بمساحة 90 ألف قدم مربع داخل البيت الأبيض، وهو ما استدعى هدم الجناح الشرقي العام الماضي، في خطوة أثارت انتقادات حادة.
وترى إدارة ترمب أن القاعة «إضافة ضرورية ومميزة» للمبنى التاريخي، في حين اعتبر منتقدون أن هذه التغييرات تمس هوية «بيت الشعب» وتتجاوز الصلاحيات الرئاسية.
طعون قانونية وضغوط سياسية
وواجه المشروع اعتراضات قانونية، إذ رفعت جهات معنية بالحفاظ على التراث دعوى لوقف أعمال البناء لحين الحصول على موافقة «الكونغرس» وإجراء مراجعات مستقلة.
كما اتهم ديمقراطيون الإدارة بالالتفاف على الإجراءات التنظيمية المعتادة، بما في ذلك موافقات لجان التخطيط والفنون.
أعمال البناء تتواصل لتجهيز قاعة الاحتفالات في البيت الأبيض، حيث كان يقع الجناح الشرقي سابقاً.
تسارُع التنفيذ وتضخُّم التكلفة
ورغم الجدل، أكد ترمب أن العمل يتقدم بوتيرة أسرع من المخطط وبتكلفة أقل من المتوقع، في حين تشير التقديرات الرسمية إلى أن المشروع قد يكتمل بحلول 2028 بتكلفة تصل إلى 400 مليون دولار، بعد أن كانت التقديرات الأولية عند 200 مليون.
وأوضح أن التمويل يعتمد بشكل كبير على تبرعات خاصة.
تحصينات أمنية غير مسبوقة
وأشار ترمب إلى أن قاعة الاحتفالات ستتضمن تجهيزات أمنية متقدمة، تشمل نوافذ مضادة للرصاص، وسقفاً مقاوماً للطائرات المسيّرة، في إشارة إلى تصاعد التحديات الأمنية.
وقال: «للأسف، نحن نعيش في عصر يُعد فيه هذا المستوى من الحماية أمراً ضرورياً».
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the construction of a massive underground military complex beneath the White House's grand ballroom, which has sparked widespread controversy following the demolition of the East Wing last year to create it. Trump subsequently faced a lawsuit to halt the construction, estimated to cost around $400 million.
Trump explained in statements to reporters aboard Air Force One that the U.S. military is working on constructing a massive complex beneath the event hall, confirming that work is "well underway" and that the project is ahead of schedule.
He added that the ballroom will serve as a cover or roof for the military complex, without disclosing additional details, noting that information about the project has recently leaked due to a lawsuit he described as "ridiculous."
The Event Hall... A Controversial Project
The project is part of a plan to build a 90,000-square-foot event hall inside the White House, which necessitated the demolition of the East Wing last year, a move that sparked sharp criticism.
The Trump administration views the hall as a "necessary and distinctive addition" to the historic building, while critics argue that these changes affect the identity of the "People's House" and exceed presidential powers.
Legal Challenges and Political Pressures
The project has faced legal objections, as heritage preservation groups filed a lawsuit to halt construction until congressional approval is obtained and independent reviews are conducted.
Democrats have also accused the administration of circumventing standard regulatory procedures, including approvals from planning and arts committees.
أعمال البناء تتواصل لتجهيز قاعة الاحتفالات في البيت الأبيض، حيث كان يقع الجناح الشرقي سابقاً.
Accelerated Implementation and Rising Costs
Despite the controversy, Trump confirmed that work is progressing faster than planned and at a lower cost than expected, while official estimates suggest that the project could be completed by 2028 at a cost of up to $400 million, after initial estimates were at $200 million.
He clarified that funding relies heavily on private donations.
Unprecedented Security Fortifications
Trump noted that the event hall will include advanced security features, including bulletproof windows and a roof resistant to drones, in reference to the rising security challenges.
He said, "Unfortunately, we live in an era where this level of protection is necessary."