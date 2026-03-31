كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن إنشاء مجمع عسكري ضخم تحت الأرض أسفل قاعة الرقص الكبرى في البيت الأبيض التي أثارت جدلاً واسعاً بعد هدم الجناح الشرقي العام الماضي لإنشائها، وواجه ترمب على إثرها دعوى قضائية لوقف أعمال البناء المقدرة تكلفته بنحو 400 مليون دولار.

مجمع عسكري تحت القاعة

وأوضح ترمب، في تصريحات للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية، أن الجيش الأمريكي يعمل على تشييد مجمع ضخم أسفل قاعة الاحتفالات، مؤكداً أن العمل يسير «على قدم وساق»، وأن المشروع متقدم على الجدول الزمني.

وأضاف أن القاعة ستكون بمثابة غطاء أو سقف للمجمع العسكري، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية، مشيراً إلى أن معلومات المشروع تسرّبت أخيراً بسبب دعوى قضائية وصفها بـ«السخيفة».

قاعة الاحتفالات.. مشروع مثير للجدل

ويأتي المشروع ضمن خطة لبناء قاعة احتفالات بمساحة 90 ألف قدم مربع داخل البيت الأبيض، وهو ما استدعى هدم الجناح الشرقي العام الماضي، في خطوة أثارت انتقادات حادة.

وترى إدارة ترمب أن القاعة «إضافة ضرورية ومميزة» للمبنى التاريخي، في حين اعتبر منتقدون أن هذه التغييرات تمس هوية «بيت الشعب» وتتجاوز الصلاحيات الرئاسية.

طعون قانونية وضغوط سياسية

وواجه المشروع اعتراضات قانونية، إذ رفعت جهات معنية بالحفاظ على التراث دعوى لوقف أعمال البناء لحين الحصول على موافقة «الكونغرس» وإجراء مراجعات مستقلة.

كما اتهم ديمقراطيون الإدارة بالالتفاف على الإجراءات التنظيمية المعتادة، بما في ذلك موافقات لجان التخطيط والفنون.

أعمال البناء تتواصل لتجهيز قاعة الاحتفالات في البيت الأبيض، حيث كان يقع الجناح الشرقي سابقاً.

أعمال البناء تتواصل لتجهيز قاعة الاحتفالات في البيت الأبيض، حيث كان يقع الجناح الشرقي سابقاً.

تسارُع التنفيذ وتضخُّم التكلفة

ورغم الجدل، أكد ترمب أن العمل يتقدم بوتيرة أسرع من المخطط وبتكلفة أقل من المتوقع، في حين تشير التقديرات الرسمية إلى أن المشروع قد يكتمل بحلول 2028 بتكلفة تصل إلى 400 مليون دولار، بعد أن كانت التقديرات الأولية عند 200 مليون.

وأوضح أن التمويل يعتمد بشكل كبير على تبرعات خاصة.

تحصينات أمنية غير مسبوقة

وأشار ترمب إلى أن قاعة الاحتفالات ستتضمن تجهيزات أمنية متقدمة، تشمل نوافذ مضادة للرصاص، وسقفاً مقاوماً للطائرات المسيّرة، في إشارة إلى تصاعد التحديات الأمنية.

وقال: «للأسف، نحن نعيش في عصر يُعد فيه هذا المستوى من الحماية أمراً ضرورياً».