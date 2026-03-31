The Israeli Knesset approved, last night (Monday), a bill that imposes the death penalty (by hanging) as a potential punishment for Palestinians convicted in military courts in the West Bank of carrying out operations that led to the deaths of Israelis, which the Israeli side classifies as "terrorism."

The voting session was attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally, alongside the far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who has long led the campaign to push for the law. The vote concluded with a supportive majority (62 votes in favor and 48 against), amid applause and celebration in the hall, where Ben Gvir raised a bottle in celebration of the decision.

The law stipulates that the death penalty will be the default punishment in military courts for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in the event of a conviction for "premeditated murder within a terrorist act," with the possibility of imposing it even if the prosecution does not request it.

Within Israel and occupied East Jerusalem, it allows civil courts to impose the death penalty or life imprisonment, and the law is exempt from retroactive application, applying only to future cases, with the execution carried out within a limited timeframe (approximately 30-90 days after confirmation).

This law's approval comes after a series of legislative steps that began with a first reading in November 2025, followed by the National Security Committee of the Knesset approving an amended version on March 24 after introducing modifications to alleviate some aspects in response to pressure from Netanyahu's office.

The far-right "Otzma Yehudit" party, led by Ben Gvir, was the main initiator of the project, which is considered one of the prominent electoral promises of the Israeli right.

Israel currently applies the death penalty very rarely, having not carried out a judicial execution for decades, except for Adolf Eichmann in 1962. However, the new law clearly distinguishes between Palestinians tried in military courts and Israelis tried in civil courts, making it primarily applicable to Palestinians.

This comes in the context of escalating security tensions since October 2023, as the occupation holds about 9,100 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children.

International human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and the United Nations have criticized the law, deeming it "discriminatory" and "a violation of the right to life," deepening the apartheid system in the occupied territories, especially as it is applied unevenly to Palestinians subject to military law.

European countries, including Britain and France, among others, have warned that it threatens "Israeli democracy" and may provoke internal and international legal challenges.