أقر الكنيست الإسرائيلي، مساء أمس (الإثنين)، بشكل نهائي مشروع قانون يفرض عقوبة الإعدام (بالشنق) كعقوبة افتراضية على الفلسطينيين المدانين في المحاكم العسكرية بالضفة الغربية بارتكاب عمليات أدت إلى مقتل إسرائيليين، ويُصنفها الجانب الإسرائيلي بـ«الإرهاب».

وشهدت جلسة التصويت حضور رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو شخصياً، إلى جانب وزير الأمن القومي المتطرف إيتمار بن غفير، الذي قاد حملة الدفع بالقانون منذ فترة طويلة، وانتهى التصويت بأغلبية مؤيدة (62 صوتاً مقابل 48)، وسط تصفيق واحتفال داخل القاعة، حيث رفع بن غفير زجاجة احتفالاً بالقرار.

وينص القانون على جعل الإعدام العقوبة الافتراضية في المحاكم العسكرية للفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية المحتلة في حال الإدانة بـ«القتل المتعمد ضمن عمل إرهابي»، مع إمكانية فرضه حتى لو لم تطلب النيابة ذلك.

أما داخل إسرائيل والقدس الشرقية المحتلة، فيُتيح للمحاكم المدنية فرض الإعدام أو السجن المؤبد، ويُستثنى القانون من التطبيق بأثر رجعي، ويُطبق فقط على الحالات المستقبلية، مع تنفيذ الحكم خلال فترة زمنية محدودة (حوالى 30-90 يوماً بعد التثبيت).

يأتي إقرار هذا القانون بعد سلسلة من الخطوات التشريعية بدأت بقراءة أولى في نوفمبر 2025، ثم مصادقة لجنة الأمن القومي في الكنيست في 24 مارس على صيغة معدلة بعد إدخال تعديلات لتخفيف بعض الجوانب استجابة لضغوط من مكتب نتنياهو.

وكان حزب «عوتسما يهوديت» اليميني المتطرف، بقيادة بن غفير، المبادر الرئيسي للمشروع، الذي يُعد أحد الوعود الانتخابية البارزة لليمين الإسرائيلي.

وتُطبق إسرائيل حالياً عقوبة الإعدام نادراً جداً حيث لم تنفذ إعداماً قضائياً منذ عقود، باستثناء أدولف أيخمان في 1962، لكن القانون الجديد يميز بشكل واضح بين الفلسطينيين الذين يُحاكمون أمام محاكم عسكرية والإسرائيليين الذين يحاكمون أمام محاكم مدنية، مما يجعله يطال الفلسطينيين بشكل أساسي.

ويأتي في سياق تصاعد التوترات الأمنية منذ أكتوبر 2023، إذ يحتجز الاحتلال نحو 9100 أسير فلسطيني، بينهم نساء وأطفال.

وانتقدت منظمات حقوقية دولية مثل العفو الدولية والأمم المتحدة القانون، معتبرة إياه «تمييزياً» و«انتهاكاً لحق الحياة»، ويُعمق نظام الفصل العنصري في الأراضي المحتلة، خصوصاً أنه يُطبق بشكل غير متكافئ على الفلسطينيين الخاضعين للقانون العسكري.

كما حذرت دول أوروبية من بينها بريطانيا وفرنسا وغيرهما من أنه يهدد «الديمقراطية الإسرائيلية» وقد يثير تحديات قانونية داخلية ودولية.