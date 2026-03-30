4 خصائص تميّز الصاروخ الطوّاف.. كيف يعمل أخطر سلاح يتفادى الرادارات؟

بعد إعلان المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع رصد وتدمير صاروخ طوّاف كان متجهاً نحو المنطقة الشرقية، تصاعدت تساؤلات المتابعين حول طبيعة هذا السلاح الذي أصبح أحد أبرز أدوات الحروب الحديثة، لما يتمتع به من دقة عالية وقدرة على التسلل وتجاوز أنظمة الرصد.
ما هو الصاروخ الطوّاف؟
الصاروخ الطوّاف (Cruise Missile) هو صاروخ موجّه يطير داخل الغلاف الجوي على ارتفاعات منخفضة، محاكياً في حركته الطائرات الصغيرة دون طيار، ما يمنحه قدرة كبيرة على المناورة والوصول إلى أهدافه بدقة على مسافات بعيدة.
تحليق منخفض.. وتفادٍ للرادارات
يتميّز الصاروخ الطوّاف بخصائص تجعله من أخطر الأسلحة الحديثة؛ إذ لا يسلك مساراً تقليدياً كالصواريخ الباليستية، بل يحلّق أفقياً بمحرك نفاث على ارتفاع منخفض جداً، ما يقلل من فرص اكتشافه عبر الرادارات.
كما يعتمد على أنظمة توجيه متطورة، تشمل الأقمار الصناعية والخرائط الرقمية، ما يتيح له إصابة أهدافه بدقة عالية، حتى في البيئات المعقدة. ويضاف إلى ذلك قدرته على قطع مسافات طويلة قد تصل إلى مئات أو آلاف الكيلومترات.
كيف يعمل؟
ينطلق الصاروخ الطوّاف من منصات متعددة، سواء من سفن أو غواصات أو طائرات أو قواعد أرضية، حيث يبدأ بمحرك صاروخي أولي يمنحه الدفع الأولي، قبل أن يتولى محرك نفاث مهمة التحليق المستمر.
وخلال رحلته، يتبع مساراً مبرمجاً مسبقاً، يمكنه من تفادي العوائق الطبيعية وأنظمة الدفاع، حتى يصل إلى هدفه ويصيبه بدقة عالية.
الطوّاف والباليستي.. اختلاف المسار والوظيفة
يختلف الصاروخ الطوّاف عن نظيره الباليستي في طريقة الحركة والأداء؛ فبينما يحلّق الطوّاف داخل الغلاف الجوي بشكل أفقي وبسرعات أقل نسبياً مع دقة عالية، يعتمد الصاروخ الباليستي على مسار صاعد نحو طبقات الجو العليا قبل أن يهبط بسرعة هائلة نحو الهدف، ما يجعله أسرع لكنه أقل مرونة في تعديل مساره.
«توماهوك».. النموذج الأشهر
ويُعد صاروخ توماهوك الأمريكي من أبرز النماذج العالمية لهذا النوع من الصواريخ، إذ يُستخدم على نطاق واسع في العمليات العسكرية الدقيقة، لما يتمتع به من قدرات توجيه متقدمة ومدى طويل.
After the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense announced the detection and destruction of a cruise missile heading towards the Eastern region, questions from followers escalated regarding the nature of this weapon, which has become one of the most prominent tools of modern warfare due to its high accuracy and ability to infiltrate and bypass detection systems.
What is a Cruise Missile?
A cruise missile is a guided missile that flies within the atmosphere at low altitudes, mimicking the movement of small drones, which gives it a significant ability to maneuver and reach its targets accurately over long distances.
Low Flight.. and Radar Evasion
The cruise missile is characterized by features that make it one of the most dangerous modern weapons; it does not follow a traditional trajectory like ballistic missiles, but rather flies horizontally with a jet engine at a very low altitude, reducing the chances of detection by radars.
It also relies on advanced guidance systems, including satellites and digital maps, allowing it to hit its targets with high precision, even in complex environments. Additionally, it has the capability to cover long distances that can reach hundreds or thousands of kilometers.
How Does It Work?
The cruise missile launches from multiple platforms, whether from ships, submarines, aircraft, or ground bases, starting with a solid rocket motor that provides initial thrust, before a jet engine takes over for continuous flight.
During its journey, it follows a pre-programmed path, enabling it to avoid natural obstacles and defense systems until it reaches its target and hits it with high accuracy.
Cruise vs. Ballistic: Differences in Trajectory and Function
The cruise missile differs from its ballistic counterpart in terms of movement and performance; while the cruise missile flies horizontally within the atmosphere at relatively lower speeds with high accuracy, the ballistic missile follows an ascending path towards the upper layers of the atmosphere before descending at a tremendous speed towards the target, making it faster but less flexible in adjusting its trajectory.
“Tomahawk”.. The Most Famous Model
The American Tomahawk missile is considered one of the most prominent global examples of this type of missile, as it is widely used in precise military operations due to its advanced guidance capabilities and long range.