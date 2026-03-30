بعد إعلان المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع رصد وتدمير صاروخ طوّاف كان متجهاً نحو المنطقة الشرقية، تصاعدت تساؤلات المتابعين حول طبيعة هذا السلاح الذي أصبح أحد أبرز أدوات الحروب الحديثة، لما يتمتع به من دقة عالية وقدرة على التسلل وتجاوز أنظمة الرصد.

ما هو الصاروخ الطوّاف؟

الصاروخ الطوّاف (Cruise Missile) هو صاروخ موجّه يطير داخل الغلاف الجوي على ارتفاعات منخفضة، محاكياً في حركته الطائرات الصغيرة دون طيار، ما يمنحه قدرة كبيرة على المناورة والوصول إلى أهدافه بدقة على مسافات بعيدة.

تحليق منخفض.. وتفادٍ للرادارات

يتميّز الصاروخ الطوّاف بخصائص تجعله من أخطر الأسلحة الحديثة؛ إذ لا يسلك مساراً تقليدياً كالصواريخ الباليستية، بل يحلّق أفقياً بمحرك نفاث على ارتفاع منخفض جداً، ما يقلل من فرص اكتشافه عبر الرادارات.

كما يعتمد على أنظمة توجيه متطورة، تشمل الأقمار الصناعية والخرائط الرقمية، ما يتيح له إصابة أهدافه بدقة عالية، حتى في البيئات المعقدة. ويضاف إلى ذلك قدرته على قطع مسافات طويلة قد تصل إلى مئات أو آلاف الكيلومترات.

4 خصائص تميّز الصاروخ الطوّاف.. كيف يعمل أخطر سلاح يتفادى الرادارات؟

كيف يعمل؟

ينطلق الصاروخ الطوّاف من منصات متعددة، سواء من سفن أو غواصات أو طائرات أو قواعد أرضية، حيث يبدأ بمحرك صاروخي أولي يمنحه الدفع الأولي، قبل أن يتولى محرك نفاث مهمة التحليق المستمر.

وخلال رحلته، يتبع مساراً مبرمجاً مسبقاً، يمكنه من تفادي العوائق الطبيعية وأنظمة الدفاع، حتى يصل إلى هدفه ويصيبه بدقة عالية.

الطوّاف والباليستي.. اختلاف المسار والوظيفة

يختلف الصاروخ الطوّاف عن نظيره الباليستي في طريقة الحركة والأداء؛ فبينما يحلّق الطوّاف داخل الغلاف الجوي بشكل أفقي وبسرعات أقل نسبياً مع دقة عالية، يعتمد الصاروخ الباليستي على مسار صاعد نحو طبقات الجو العليا قبل أن يهبط بسرعة هائلة نحو الهدف، ما يجعله أسرع لكنه أقل مرونة في تعديل مساره.

«توماهوك».. النموذج الأشهر

ويُعد صاروخ توماهوك الأمريكي من أبرز النماذج العالمية لهذا النوع من الصواريخ، إذ يُستخدم على نطاق واسع في العمليات العسكرية الدقيقة، لما يتمتع به من قدرات توجيه متقدمة ومدى طويل.