4 خصائص تميّز الصاروخ الطوّاف.. كيف يعمل أخطر سلاح يتفادى الرادارات؟

After the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense announced the detection and destruction of a cruise missile heading towards the Eastern region, questions from followers escalated regarding the nature of this weapon, which has become one of the most prominent tools of modern warfare due to its high accuracy and ability to infiltrate and bypass detection systems.

What is a Cruise Missile?

A cruise missile is a guided missile that flies within the atmosphere at low altitudes, mimicking the movement of small drones, which gives it a significant ability to maneuver and reach its targets accurately over long distances.

Low Flight.. and Radar Evasion

The cruise missile is characterized by features that make it one of the most dangerous modern weapons; it does not follow a traditional trajectory like ballistic missiles, but rather flies horizontally with a jet engine at a very low altitude, reducing the chances of detection by radars.

It also relies on advanced guidance systems, including satellites and digital maps, allowing it to hit its targets with high precision, even in complex environments. Additionally, it has the capability to cover long distances that can reach hundreds or thousands of kilometers.

How Does It Work?

The cruise missile launches from multiple platforms, whether from ships, submarines, aircraft, or ground bases, starting with a solid rocket motor that provides initial thrust, before a jet engine takes over for continuous flight.

During its journey, it follows a pre-programmed path, enabling it to avoid natural obstacles and defense systems until it reaches its target and hits it with high accuracy.

Cruise vs. Ballistic: Differences in Trajectory and Function

The cruise missile differs from its ballistic counterpart in terms of movement and performance; while the cruise missile flies horizontally within the atmosphere at relatively lower speeds with high accuracy, the ballistic missile follows an ascending path towards the upper layers of the atmosphere before descending at a tremendous speed towards the target, making it faster but less flexible in adjusting its trajectory.

“Tomahawk”.. The Most Famous Model

The American Tomahawk missile is considered one of the most prominent global examples of this type of missile, as it is widely used in precise military operations due to its advanced guidance capabilities and long range.