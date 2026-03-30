In the fourth attack since the war began in the region, NATO confirmed today (Monday) that it intercepted an Iranian missile heading towards Turkey.



The alliance's spokesperson, Allison Hart, stated on platform X that NATO "is prepared to face similar threats and will always do whatever is necessary to defend all allies."



The Turkish Ministry of Defense clarified that a ballistic missile coming from Iran entered Turkish airspace before being shot down by NATO's air and missile defense systems deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.



The ministry emphasized that all necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at Turkey's territory and airspace.



Ankara had protested and warned Tehran about the dangers of attacking its territory with missiles and drones.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed that avoiding involvement in the war in the Middle East is a top priority for his country, pledging not to be drawn into provocations after NATO intercepted a third missile launched from Iran.



He explained that his country is acting with extreme caution against conspiracies, traps, and provocations aimed at dragging it into war, promising a suitable and balanced response.



On another note, the Spanish newspaper "El País," citing military sources, reported that Spain has closed its airspace to American planes participating in the war in Iran, in a move that goes beyond its previous refusal to allow the use of joint military bases.



The newspaper added that the airspace closure, which forces military aircraft to bypass Spain, a NATO member state, on their way to targets in the Middle East, does not include emergency situations.



Economy Minister Carlos Cuervo, during an interview with Cadena Ser radio, responded to a question about whether the decision to close Spanish airspace might lead to a deterioration in relations with the United States: "This decision is part of the decision already made by the Spanish government not to participate or contribute to a war that started unilaterally and in violation of international law."