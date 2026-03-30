في هجوم هو الرابع منذ بدء الحرب في المنطقة، أكد حلف شمال الأطلسي، اليوم (الإثنين)، اعتراض صاروخ إيراني كان متجهاً إلى تركيا.
وأوضحت المتحدثة باسم الحلف أليسون هارت على منصة إكس أن الناتو «مستعد لمواجهة تهديدات مماثلة وسيقوم دائماً بكل ما هو ضروري للدفاع عن جميع الحلفاء».
وأوضحت وزارة الدفاع التركية أن صاروخاً باليستياً قادماً من إيران دخل المجال الجوي التركي قبل أن تسقطه أنظمة الدفاع الجوي والصاروخي التابعة لحلف شمال الأطلسي المنتشرة في شرق البحر المتوسط.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن جميع الإجراءات اللازمة يجري اتخاذها بشكل حاسم ودون تردد ضد أي تهديد موجه إلى أراضي تركيا ومجالها الجوي.
وكانت أنقرة قد احتجت وحذرت طهران من خطورة مهاجمة أراضيها بالصواريخ والمسيرات.
وأكد الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان أن تجنب بلاده الانخراط في الحرب في الشرق الأوسط أولوية قصوى، متعهداً بعدم الانجرار وراء الاستفزازات بعد اعتراض حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) صاروخاً ثالثاً أُطلق من إيران.
وأوضح أن بلاده تتصرف بحذر شديد ضد المؤامرات والفخاخ والاستفزازات التي تسعى لجرها إلى الحرب، متعهداً برد مناسب ومتزن.
من جهة أخرى، ذكرت صحيفة «إلباييس» الإسبانية، نقلاً عن مصادر عسكرية، قولها إن إسبانيا أغلقت مجالها الجوي أمام الطائرات الأمريكية المشاركة في حرب إيران، في خطوة تتجاوز رفضها السابق السماح باستخدام القواعد العسكرية المشتركة.
وأضافت الصحيفة أن إغلاق المجال الجوي، الذي يجبر الطائرات العسكرية على تجاوز إسبانيا الدولة العضو في حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) في طريقها إلى أهدافها في الشرق الأوسط، لا يشمل حالات الطوارئ.
وقال وزير الاقتصاد كارلوس كويربو خلال مقابلة مع إذاعة «كادينا سير»، رداً على سؤال حول ما إذا كان قرار إغلاق المجال الجوي الإسباني ربما يؤدي إلى تدهور العلاقات مع الولايات المتحدة: «هذا القرار جزء من القرار الذي اتخذته الحكومة الإسبانية بالفعل بعدم المشاركة أو المساهمة في حرب بدأت من جانب واحد، وبما يخالف القانون الدولي».
In the fourth attack since the war began in the region, NATO confirmed today (Monday) that it intercepted an Iranian missile heading towards Turkey.
The alliance's spokesperson, Allison Hart, stated on platform X that NATO "is prepared to face similar threats and will always do whatever is necessary to defend all allies."
The Turkish Ministry of Defense clarified that a ballistic missile coming from Iran entered Turkish airspace before being shot down by NATO's air and missile defense systems deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.
The ministry emphasized that all necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at Turkey's territory and airspace.
Ankara had protested and warned Tehran about the dangers of attacking its territory with missiles and drones.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed that avoiding involvement in the war in the Middle East is a top priority for his country, pledging not to be drawn into provocations after NATO intercepted a third missile launched from Iran.
He explained that his country is acting with extreme caution against conspiracies, traps, and provocations aimed at dragging it into war, promising a suitable and balanced response.
On another note, the Spanish newspaper "El País," citing military sources, reported that Spain has closed its airspace to American planes participating in the war in Iran, in a move that goes beyond its previous refusal to allow the use of joint military bases.
The newspaper added that the airspace closure, which forces military aircraft to bypass Spain, a NATO member state, on their way to targets in the Middle East, does not include emergency situations.
Economy Minister Carlos Cuervo, during an interview with Cadena Ser radio, responded to a question about whether the decision to close Spanish airspace might lead to a deterioration in relations with the United States: "This decision is part of the decision already made by the Spanish government not to participate or contribute to a war that started unilaterally and in violation of international law."