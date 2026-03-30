في هجوم هو الرابع منذ بدء الحرب في المنطقة، أكد حلف شمال الأطلسي، اليوم (الإثنين)، اعتراض صاروخ إيراني كان متجهاً إلى تركيا.


وأوضحت المتحدثة باسم الحلف أليسون هارت على منصة إكس أن الناتو «مستعد لمواجهة تهديدات مماثلة وسيقوم دائماً بكل ما هو ضروري للدفاع عن جميع الحلفاء».


وأوضحت وزارة الدفاع التركية أن ⁠صاروخاً ‌باليستياً قادماً من إيران دخل ​المجال الجوي التركي ⁠قبل أن تسقطه أنظمة ⁠الدفاع الجوي والصاروخي التابعة لحلف شمال الأطلسي المنتشرة في ​شرق البحر المتوسط.


وأوضحت الوزارة أن جميع ‌الإجراءات اللازمة يجري اتخاذها بشكل حاسم ودون تردد ضد أي تهديد ​موجه إلى أراضي تركيا ومجالها الجوي.


وكانت أنقرة قد احتجت وحذرت طهران من خطورة مهاجمة أراضيها بالصواريخ والمسيرات.


وأكد الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان أن تجنب بلاده الانخراط في الحرب في الشرق الأوسط أولوية قصوى، متعهداً بعدم الانجرار وراء الاستفزازات بعد اعتراض حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) صاروخاً ثالثاً أُطلق من إيران.


وأوضح أن بلاده تتصرف بحذر شديد ضد المؤامرات والفخاخ والاستفزازات التي تسعى لجرها إلى الحرب، متعهداً برد مناسب ومتزن.


من جهة أخرى، ذكرت صحيفة «إلباييس» الإسبانية، نقلاً عن مصادر عسكرية، قولها إن إسبانيا أغلقت مجالها الجوي أمام الطائرات الأمريكية المشاركة في حرب إيران، في خطوة تتجاوز رفضها السابق السماح باستخدام القواعد العسكرية المشتركة.


وأضافت الصحيفة أن إغلاق المجال الجوي، الذي يجبر الطائرات العسكرية على تجاوز إسبانيا الدولة العضو في حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) في طريقها إلى أهدافها في الشرق الأوسط، لا يشمل حالات الطوارئ.


وقال وزير الاقتصاد كارلوس كويربو خلال مقابلة مع إذاعة «كادينا سير»، رداً على سؤال حول ما إذا كان قرار إغلاق المجال الجوي الإسباني ربما يؤدي إلى تدهور العلاقات مع الولايات المتحدة: «هذا القرار جزء من القرار الذي اتخذته الحكومة الإسبانية بالفعل بعدم المشاركة أو المساهمة في حرب بدأت من جانب واحد، وبما يخالف القانون الدولي».