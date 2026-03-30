على خلفية تدهور العلاقات بين البلدين، نقلت وسائل إعلام روسية عن جهاز الأمن الاتحادي أن روسيا، اليوم (الإثنين)، أنه أمر دبلوماسيا بريطانيا بمغادرة البلاد بعد اكتشاف دلائل على قيامه بأعمال تجسس.


وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية الروسية أن موسكو سترد بشكل فوري، في حال تصعيد لندن لمسألة إلغاء اعتماد الدبلوماسي البريطاني المتورط بالقيام بأنشطة استخباراتية.


وأفاد بيان وزارة الخارجية الروسية بأنه تم توجيه تحذير بأنه إذا قامت لندن بالتصعيد سيقوم الجانب الروسي على الفور بالرد اللازم. وأوصت الخارجية المواطنين البريطانيين، وخصوصا موظفي السفارة، بتقديم معلومات دقيقة عند تقديم طلبات التأشيرة.


وجاء في بيان صادر عن الوزارة عقب إلغاء اعتماد أحد موظفي السفارة البريطانية في موسكو: «تم إبلاغ الجانب البريطاني بأن الحقائق التي تم الكشف عنها سابقاً بشأن قيام بعض الدبلوماسيين البريطانيين بتقديم معلومات كاذبة عن أنفسهم عمداً قد أصبحت بالفعل أساساً لردنا القاسي».


وذكرت أنه تم توجيه توصية إلى لندن مفادها بأن يقدم المواطنون البريطانيون، وخصوصا موظفي السفارة، معلومات موثوقة عن ماضيهم عند تقديم طلبات التأشيرة.


وتدهورت العلاقات بين بريطانيا وروسيا إلى أدنى مستوياتها منذ بدء الحرب في أوكرانيا. وانضمت بريطانيا إلى موجات متتالية من العقوبات ضد روسيا، وزودت أوكرانيا بالأسلحة.


واتهمت روسيا أوكرانيا بأنها أطلقت صواريخ كروز بريطانية من طراز ستورم شادو على أراضيها الأسبوع الماضي للمرة الأولى،وأشار الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين إلى ذلك.