Against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between the two countries, Russian media reported that the Federal Security Service announced today (Monday) that it has ordered a British diplomat to leave the country after discovering evidence of his involvement in espionage activities.



The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow would respond immediately if London escalated the issue of revoking the accreditation of the British diplomat involved in intelligence activities.



A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that a warning had been issued that if London escalated, the Russian side would respond accordingly. The Foreign Ministry advised British citizens, especially embassy staff, to provide accurate information when applying for visas.



In a statement issued by the ministry following the revocation of the accreditation of a British embassy employee in Moscow, it was stated: "The British side has been informed that the previously revealed facts regarding some British diplomats deliberately providing false information about themselves have indeed become the basis for our harsh response."



It was noted that a recommendation had been directed to London for British citizens, especially embassy staff, to provide reliable information about their backgrounds when applying for visas.



Relations between Britain and Russia have deteriorated to their lowest levels since the start of the war in Ukraine. Britain has joined successive waves of sanctions against Russia and has supplied Ukraine with weapons.



Russia accused Ukraine of launching British Storm Shadow cruise missiles into its territory last week for the first time, a point mentioned by President Vladimir Putin.