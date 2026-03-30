على خلفية تدهور العلاقات بين البلدين، نقلت وسائل إعلام روسية عن جهاز الأمن الاتحادي أن روسيا، اليوم (الإثنين)، أنه أمر دبلوماسيا بريطانيا بمغادرة البلاد بعد اكتشاف دلائل على قيامه بأعمال تجسس.
وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية الروسية أن موسكو سترد بشكل فوري، في حال تصعيد لندن لمسألة إلغاء اعتماد الدبلوماسي البريطاني المتورط بالقيام بأنشطة استخباراتية.
وأفاد بيان وزارة الخارجية الروسية بأنه تم توجيه تحذير بأنه إذا قامت لندن بالتصعيد سيقوم الجانب الروسي على الفور بالرد اللازم. وأوصت الخارجية المواطنين البريطانيين، وخصوصا موظفي السفارة، بتقديم معلومات دقيقة عند تقديم طلبات التأشيرة.
وجاء في بيان صادر عن الوزارة عقب إلغاء اعتماد أحد موظفي السفارة البريطانية في موسكو: «تم إبلاغ الجانب البريطاني بأن الحقائق التي تم الكشف عنها سابقاً بشأن قيام بعض الدبلوماسيين البريطانيين بتقديم معلومات كاذبة عن أنفسهم عمداً قد أصبحت بالفعل أساساً لردنا القاسي».
وذكرت أنه تم توجيه توصية إلى لندن مفادها بأن يقدم المواطنون البريطانيون، وخصوصا موظفي السفارة، معلومات موثوقة عن ماضيهم عند تقديم طلبات التأشيرة.
وتدهورت العلاقات بين بريطانيا وروسيا إلى أدنى مستوياتها منذ بدء الحرب في أوكرانيا. وانضمت بريطانيا إلى موجات متتالية من العقوبات ضد روسيا، وزودت أوكرانيا بالأسلحة.
واتهمت روسيا أوكرانيا بأنها أطلقت صواريخ كروز بريطانية من طراز ستورم شادو على أراضيها الأسبوع الماضي للمرة الأولى،وأشار الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين إلى ذلك.
Against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between the two countries, Russian media reported that the Federal Security Service announced today (Monday) that it has ordered a British diplomat to leave the country after discovering evidence of his involvement in espionage activities.
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow would respond immediately if London escalated the issue of revoking the accreditation of the British diplomat involved in intelligence activities.
A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that a warning had been issued that if London escalated, the Russian side would respond accordingly. The Foreign Ministry advised British citizens, especially embassy staff, to provide accurate information when applying for visas.
In a statement issued by the ministry following the revocation of the accreditation of a British embassy employee in Moscow, it was stated: "The British side has been informed that the previously revealed facts regarding some British diplomats deliberately providing false information about themselves have indeed become the basis for our harsh response."
It was noted that a recommendation had been directed to London for British citizens, especially embassy staff, to provide reliable information about their backgrounds when applying for visas.
Relations between Britain and Russia have deteriorated to their lowest levels since the start of the war in Ukraine. Britain has joined successive waves of sanctions against Russia and has supplied Ukraine with weapons.
Russia accused Ukraine of launching British Storm Shadow cruise missiles into its territory last week for the first time, a point mentioned by President Vladimir Putin.