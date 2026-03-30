في اليوم الحادي والثلاثين من الحرب على إيران، كشفت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز»، اليوم (الإثنين)، وصول المئات من أفراد القوات الخاصة الأمريكية للشرق الأوسط.
وقدرت عدد الجنود الأمريكيين في المنطقة بأنه تجاوز 50 ألفاً. ونقلت الصحيفة عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله: إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب لا يزال يدرس كيفية فتح مضيق هرمز، ملمحاً إلى أنه «يمكن نشر قوات خاصة لحماية الممر الملاحي».
خطوة شبيهة بما حدث في فنزويلا
من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس ترمب عن رغبته في «الحصول على نفط إيران»، ملمحا إلى إمكانية السيطرة على جزيرة خارك الإيرانية التي تُعد مركزاً رئيسياً لتصديره.
وأضاف في مقابلة مع «فايننشال تايمز» الأحد، أنه «يفضّل الحصول على النفط»، مشبّهاً هذه الخطوة المحتملة بما حدث في فنزويلا، حيث تعتزم الولايات المتحدة السيطرة على صناعة النفط «إلى أجل غير مسمى» بعد القبض على الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو في يناير الماضي.
وقال ترمب: «لأكون صريحاً معكم، أفضل ما أتمناه هو الحصول على نفط إيران، لكن بعض الأشخاص الأغبياء في الولايات المتحدة يتساءلون: لماذا تفعل ذلك؟ هؤلاء أغبياء»، حسب تعبيره.
السيطرة على جزيرة خارك
وأوضحت الصحيفة أن مثل هذه الخطوة تتطلب السيطرة على جزيرة خارك، التي يتم من خلالها تصدير معظم النفط الإيراني، ولفتت إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي عزز قوات الولايات المتحدة في المنطقة، وأمرت وزارة الحرب (البنتاغون) بنشر 10 آلاف جندي مدربين على السيطرة على الأراضي وحمايتها.
ووصل نحو 3500 جندي إلى المنطقة الجمعة، بينهم نحو 2200 من مشاة البحرية الأمريكية، ومن المتوقع وصول 2200 جندي بحري آخر قريباً، كما أُمر آلاف الجنود من الفرقة 82 المحمولة جواً بالانتشار في المنطقة.
خسائر أمريكية محتملة
ويحذر مراقبون من أن الهجوم على جزيرة خارك قد يكون محفوفاً بالمخاطر، إذ يزيد من احتمالات وقوع المزيد من الخسائر الأمريكية، ويمدد تكلفة ومدة الحرب.
وقال ترمب: «ربما نستولي على الجزيرة، وربما لا، لدينا العديد من الخيارات، وهذا يعني أيضاً أننا سنضطر للبقاء هناك (في الجزيرة) لفترة من الوقت».
وعند سؤاله عن حالة الدفاعات الإيرانية في الجزيرة، أجاب: «لا أعتقد أن لديهم أي دفاعات، يمكننا الاستيلاء عليها بسهولة كبيرة».
محادثات غير مباشرة واشنطن وطهران
ورغم تهديداته بالسيطرة على الإنتاج النفطي الإيراني، شدد ترمب على أن «المحادثات غير المباشرة بين واشنطن وطهران عبر مبعوثين باكستانيين تسير على نحو جيد».
وعندما سئل عمّا إذا كان من الممكن التوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار خلال الأيام القادمة لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، رفض ترمب تقديم تفاصيل محددة، وقال: «لدينا نحو 3 آلاف هدف متبقٍ، لقد قمنا بقصف 13 ألف هدف، ولا يزال هناك بضعة آلاف أخرى... يمكن التوصل إلى اتفاق بسرعة كبيرة».
تغيير في النظام الإيراني
واعتبر ترمب خلال المقابلة أن إيران شهدت بالفعل «تغييراً في النظام» بعد اغتيال المرشد الأعلى الإيراني علي خامنئي والعديد من كبار المسؤولين في بداية الحرب، وفي الضربات التي تلتها، وقال: «الأشخاص الذين نتعامل معهم الآن هم مجموعة مختلفة تماماً... إنهم محترفون للغاية».
وأعاد تكرار أن المرشد الجديد لطهران مجتبى خامنئي، قد يكون إما ميتاً أو مصاباً بإصابات بالغة، قائلاً: «الابن إما ميت أو في حالة سيئة للغاية، لم نسمع منه أي شيء على الإطلاق، لقد اختفى».
On the thirty-first day of the war on Iran, the New York Times revealed today (Monday) the arrival of hundreds of American special forces personnel to the Middle East.
The number of American soldiers in the region is estimated to have exceeded 50,000. The newspaper quoted an American official saying that President Donald Trump is still considering how to open the Strait of Hormuz, hinting that "special forces could be deployed to protect the shipping lane."
A step similar to what happened in Venezuela
For his part, President Trump expressed his desire to "obtain Iran's oil," hinting at the possibility of taking control of the Iranian island of Khark, which is a major center for its oil exports.
He added in an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday that he "prefers to obtain the oil," comparing this potential step to what happened in Venezuela, where the United States intends to take control of the oil industry "indefinitely" after the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro last January.
Trump said, "To be honest with you, what I hope for the most is to get Iran's oil, but some stupid people in the United States are asking: Why do that? Those people are stupid," as he put it.
Control of Khark Island
The newspaper clarified that such a step requires control of Khark Island, through which most of Iran's oil is exported, noting that the American president has bolstered U.S. forces in the region, and the Department of Defense (Pentagon) has ordered the deployment of 10,000 soldiers trained to secure and protect the territory.
About 3,500 soldiers arrived in the region on Friday, including about 2,200 U.S. Marines, and another 2,200 naval soldiers are expected to arrive soon, while thousands of soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division have been ordered to deploy in the area.
Potential American losses
Observers warn that an attack on Khark Island could be fraught with risks, as it increases the likelihood of further American casualties and extends the cost and duration of the war.
Trump said, "We might take the island, or we might not; we have many options, and that also means we will have to stay there (on the island) for a while."
When asked about the state of Iranian defenses on the island, he replied, "I don't think they have any defenses; we can take it very easily."
Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran
Despite his threats to take control of Iranian oil production, Trump emphasized that "indirect talks between Washington and Tehran through Pakistani envoys are going well."
When asked whether it would be possible to reach a ceasefire agreement in the coming days to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Trump refused to provide specific details, saying, "We have about 3,000 remaining targets; we have bombed 13,000 targets, and there are still a few thousand more... an agreement can be reached very quickly."
Change in the Iranian regime
Trump considered during the interview that Iran has indeed witnessed a "regime change" following the assassination of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials at the beginning of the war, and in the subsequent strikes, saying, "The people we are dealing with now are a completely different group... They are very professional."
He reiterated that the new leader of Tehran, Mojtaba Khamenei, may either be dead or severely injured, saying, "The son is either dead or in very bad shape; we haven't heard anything from him at all; he has disappeared."