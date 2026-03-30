On the thirty-first day of the war on Iran, the New York Times revealed today (Monday) the arrival of hundreds of American special forces personnel to the Middle East.



The number of American soldiers in the region is estimated to have exceeded 50,000. The newspaper quoted an American official saying that President Donald Trump is still considering how to open the Strait of Hormuz, hinting that "special forces could be deployed to protect the shipping lane."



A step similar to what happened in Venezuela



For his part, President Trump expressed his desire to "obtain Iran's oil," hinting at the possibility of taking control of the Iranian island of Khark, which is a major center for its oil exports.



He added in an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday that he "prefers to obtain the oil," comparing this potential step to what happened in Venezuela, where the United States intends to take control of the oil industry "indefinitely" after the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro last January.



Trump said, "To be honest with you, what I hope for the most is to get Iran's oil, but some stupid people in the United States are asking: Why do that? Those people are stupid," as he put it.



Control of Khark Island



The newspaper clarified that such a step requires control of Khark Island, through which most of Iran's oil is exported, noting that the American president has bolstered U.S. forces in the region, and the Department of Defense (Pentagon) has ordered the deployment of 10,000 soldiers trained to secure and protect the territory.



About 3,500 soldiers arrived in the region on Friday, including about 2,200 U.S. Marines, and another 2,200 naval soldiers are expected to arrive soon, while thousands of soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division have been ordered to deploy in the area.



Potential American losses



Observers warn that an attack on Khark Island could be fraught with risks, as it increases the likelihood of further American casualties and extends the cost and duration of the war.



Trump said, "We might take the island, or we might not; we have many options, and that also means we will have to stay there (on the island) for a while."



When asked about the state of Iranian defenses on the island, he replied, "I don't think they have any defenses; we can take it very easily."



Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran



Despite his threats to take control of Iranian oil production, Trump emphasized that "indirect talks between Washington and Tehran through Pakistani envoys are going well."



When asked whether it would be possible to reach a ceasefire agreement in the coming days to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Trump refused to provide specific details, saying, "We have about 3,000 remaining targets; we have bombed 13,000 targets, and there are still a few thousand more... an agreement can be reached very quickly."



Change in the Iranian regime



Trump considered during the interview that Iran has indeed witnessed a "regime change" following the assassination of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials at the beginning of the war, and in the subsequent strikes, saying, "The people we are dealing with now are a completely different group... They are very professional."



He reiterated that the new leader of Tehran, Mojtaba Khamenei, may either be dead or severely injured, saying, "The son is either dead or in very bad shape; we haven't heard anything from him at all; he has disappeared."