في اليوم الحادي والثلاثين من الحرب على إيران، كشفت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز»، اليوم (الإثنين)، وصول المئات من أفراد القوات الخاصة الأمريكية للشرق الأوسط.


وقدرت عدد الجنود الأمريكيين في المنطقة بأنه تجاوز 50 ألفاً. ونقلت الصحيفة عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله: إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب لا يزال يدرس كيفية فتح مضيق هرمز، ملمحاً إلى أنه «يمكن نشر قوات خاصة لحماية الممر الملاحي».


خطوة شبيهة بما حدث في فنزويلا


من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس ترمب عن رغبته في «الحصول على نفط إيران»، ملمحا إلى إمكانية السيطرة على جزيرة خارك الإيرانية التي تُعد مركزاً رئيسياً لتصديره.


وأضاف في مقابلة مع «فايننشال تايمز» الأحد، أنه «يفضّل الحصول على النفط»، مشبّهاً هذه الخطوة المحتملة بما حدث في فنزويلا، حيث تعتزم الولايات المتحدة السيطرة على صناعة النفط «إلى أجل غير مسمى» بعد القبض على الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو في يناير الماضي.


وقال ترمب: «لأكون صريحاً معكم، أفضل ما أتمناه هو الحصول على نفط إيران، لكن بعض الأشخاص الأغبياء في الولايات المتحدة يتساءلون: لماذا تفعل ذلك؟ هؤلاء أغبياء»، حسب تعبيره.


السيطرة على جزيرة خارك


وأوضحت الصحيفة أن مثل هذه الخطوة تتطلب السيطرة على جزيرة خارك، التي يتم من خلالها تصدير معظم النفط الإيراني، ولفتت إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي عزز قوات الولايات المتحدة في المنطقة، وأمرت وزارة الحرب (البنتاغون) بنشر 10 آلاف جندي مدربين على السيطرة على الأراضي وحمايتها.


ووصل نحو 3500 جندي إلى المنطقة الجمعة، بينهم نحو 2200 من مشاة البحرية الأمريكية، ومن المتوقع وصول 2200 جندي بحري آخر قريباً، كما أُمر آلاف الجنود من الفرقة 82 المحمولة جواً بالانتشار في المنطقة.


خسائر أمريكية محتملة


ويحذر مراقبون من أن الهجوم على جزيرة خارك قد يكون محفوفاً بالمخاطر، إذ يزيد من احتمالات وقوع المزيد من الخسائر الأمريكية، ويمدد تكلفة ومدة الحرب.


وقال ترمب: «ربما نستولي على الجزيرة، وربما لا، لدينا العديد من الخيارات، وهذا يعني أيضاً أننا سنضطر للبقاء هناك (في الجزيرة) لفترة من الوقت».


وعند سؤاله عن حالة الدفاعات الإيرانية في الجزيرة، أجاب: «لا أعتقد أن لديهم أي دفاعات، يمكننا الاستيلاء عليها بسهولة كبيرة».


محادثات غير مباشرة واشنطن وطهران


ورغم تهديداته بالسيطرة على الإنتاج النفطي الإيراني، شدد ترمب على أن «المحادثات غير المباشرة بين واشنطن وطهران عبر مبعوثين باكستانيين تسير على نحو جيد».


وعندما سئل عمّا إذا كان من الممكن التوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار خلال الأيام القادمة لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، رفض ترمب تقديم تفاصيل محددة، وقال: «لدينا نحو 3 آلاف هدف متبقٍ، لقد قمنا بقصف 13 ألف هدف، ولا يزال هناك بضعة آلاف أخرى... يمكن التوصل إلى اتفاق بسرعة كبيرة».


تغيير في النظام الإيراني


واعتبر ترمب خلال المقابلة أن إيران شهدت بالفعل «تغييراً في النظام» بعد اغتيال المرشد الأعلى الإيراني علي خامنئي والعديد من كبار المسؤولين في بداية الحرب، وفي الضربات التي تلتها، وقال: «الأشخاص الذين نتعامل معهم الآن هم مجموعة مختلفة تماماً... إنهم محترفون للغاية».


وأعاد تكرار أن المرشد الجديد لطهران مجتبى خامنئي، قد يكون إما ميتاً أو مصاباً بإصابات بالغة، قائلاً: «الابن إما ميت أو في حالة سيئة للغاية، لم نسمع منه أي شيء على الإطلاق، لقد اختفى».