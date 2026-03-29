اتهم رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، الولايات المتحدة بازدواجية المواقف، مؤكداً أنها ترسل رسائل تفاوض علنية، بينما تعمل في الخفاء على التخطيط لهجوم بري ضد إيران.


وقال قاليباف في كلمة بمناسبة مرور 30 يوماً على ما وصفه بـ«الدفاع الوطني»، اليوم الأحد: إن واشنطن طرحت قائمة من 15 بنداً تعكس- بحسب تعبيره- أهدافاً لم تحققها خلال الحرب، وتسعى لفرضها سياسياً.


وأكد أن أي محاولة لفرض «استسلام» على إيران ستُقابل برفض قاطع، مشدداً على أن الرد الإيراني واضح: «لا خضوع ولا تنازل».


في غضون ذلك، تستضيف العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام أباد، اليوم الأحد اجتماعاً يضم وزراء خارجية السعودية ومصر وتركيا لبحث سبل خفض التوتر في المنطقة وإعادة الولايات المتحدة وإيران إلى مسار التفاوض.


وأفاد مسؤولون أمريكيون لـ«واشنطن بوست» بأن الإدارة ناقشت إمكانية السيطرة على جزيرة خارك الإيرانية، وشن غارات على مناطق ساحلية قرب مضيق هرمز.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن البيت الأبيض القول إن استعدادات البنتاغون لعملية برية لا تعني أن ترمب اتخذ قراراً، فيما أكد مصدر أمريكي أن مدة العملية البرية المحتملة في إيران قد تكون شهرين.


وأفادت بأن الخطط الأمريكية قد تشمل هجمات تنفذها العمليات الخاصة وقوات المشاة التقليدية، إلا أنه لا يزال من غير المؤكد ما إذا كان الرئيس ترمب سيوافق على أي من هذه الخطط.


ونشرت إدارة ترمب قوات مشاة البحرية الأمريكية في الشرق الأوسط مع دخول الحرب في إيران أسبوعها الخامس، كما تخطط لإرسال آلاف الجنود من الفرقة 82 المحمولة جواً التابعة للجيش إلى المنطقة.