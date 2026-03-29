The Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf accused the United States of double standards, asserting that it sends public negotiation messages while secretly planning a ground attack against Iran.



Qalibaf stated in a speech marking 30 days since what he described as "national defense" on Sunday: Washington has presented a list of 15 items that reflect - in his words - goals it has not achieved during the war and seeks to impose politically.



He emphasized that any attempt to impose "surrender" on Iran will be met with a firm rejection, stressing that the Iranian response is clear: "No submission, no concession."



Meanwhile, the Pakistani capital Islamabad is hosting a meeting today, Sunday, that includes the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey to discuss ways to reduce tensions in the region and bring the United States and Iran back to the negotiating track.



American officials told the Washington Post that the administration discussed the possibility of taking control of the Iranian island of Khark and conducting airstrikes on coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz.



The newspaper quoted the White House as saying that the Pentagon's preparations for a ground operation do not mean that Trump has made a decision, while an American source confirmed that the duration of a potential ground operation in Iran could be two months.



It reported that American plans may include attacks carried out by special operations and conventional infantry forces, but it remains uncertain whether President Trump will approve any of these plans.



The Trump administration has deployed U.S. Marine Corps forces in the Middle East as the war in Iran enters its fifth week, and it plans to send thousands of soldiers from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division to the region.