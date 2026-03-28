The joint field campaigns to monitor and apprehend violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, conducted in all regions of the Kingdom from 23 to 29 / 9 / 1447 AH, corresponding to 12 to 18 / 3 / 2026 AD, resulted in the apprehension of (22,931) violators, including (17,181) violators of the residency system, (3,931) violators of border security regulations, and (1,819) violators of labor regulations.

A total of (1,635) individuals (29%) were apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom, of whom (68%) were of Ethiopian nationality, (29%) were of Yemeni nationality, and (3%) were of other nationalities. Additionally, (40) individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom in an irregular manner.

Furthermore, (36) individuals involved in the transportation, sheltering, and employment of violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, as well as concealing them, were apprehended. The total number of individuals currently undergoing enforcement procedures is (29,564) violators, including (26,714) men and (2,850) women.

Additionally, (21,133) violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, (3,285) violators were referred to complete their travel bookings, and (7,761) violators were deported.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a financial fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transportation and accommodation used for sheltering, in addition to publicizing their actions. It clarified that this crime is considered a major offense warranting detention and is detrimental to honor and trust.