أسفرت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة لمتابعة وضبط مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، التي تمت في مناطق المملكة كافة للفترة من 23 حتى 29 / 9 / 1447هـ الموافق من 12 حتى 18 / 3 / 2026م عن ضبط (22931) مخالفًا، منهم (17181) مخالفًا لنظام الإقامة، و(3931) مخالفًا لنظام أمن الحدود، و(1819) مخالفًا لنظام العمل.
و بلغ إجمالي من تم ضبطهم خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة (1635) شخصًا (29%) منهم يمنيو الجنسية، و(68%) إثيوبيو الجنسية، وجنسيات أخرى (03%)، كما تم ضبط (40) شخصًا لمحاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى خارج المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية.
كما تم ضبط (36) متورطـًا في نقل وإيواء وتشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود والتستر عليهم.فيما بلغ إجمالي من يتم إخضاعهم حاليًا لإجراءات تنفيذ الأنظمة (29564) وافدًا مخالفًا، منهم (26714) رجلًا، و(2850) امرأة.
وأحيل (21133) مخالفًا لبعثاتهم الدبلوماسية للحصول على وثائق سفر، و (3285) مخالفًا لاستكمال حجوزات سفرهم، وترحيل (7761) مخالفًا.
وأكدت وزارة الداخلية أن كل من يسهل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعرض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة 15 سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، إضافة إلى التشهير به، وأوضحت أن هذه الجريمة تعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، والمخلة بالشرف والأمانة.
The joint field campaigns to monitor and apprehend violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, conducted in all regions of the Kingdom from 23 to 29 / 9 / 1447 AH, corresponding to 12 to 18 / 3 / 2026 AD, resulted in the apprehension of (22,931) violators, including (17,181) violators of the residency system, (3,931) violators of border security regulations, and (1,819) violators of labor regulations.
A total of (1,635) individuals (29%) were apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom, of whom (68%) were of Ethiopian nationality, (29%) were of Yemeni nationality, and (3%) were of other nationalities. Additionally, (40) individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom in an irregular manner.
Furthermore, (36) individuals involved in the transportation, sheltering, and employment of violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, as well as concealing them, were apprehended. The total number of individuals currently undergoing enforcement procedures is (29,564) violators, including (26,714) men and (2,850) women.
Additionally, (21,133) violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, (3,285) violators were referred to complete their travel bookings, and (7,761) violators were deported.
The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a financial fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transportation and accommodation used for sheltering, in addition to publicizing their actions. It clarified that this crime is considered a major offense warranting detention and is detrimental to honor and trust.