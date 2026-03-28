With the return of more than six and a half million students in all stages of general education to their seats in Saudi schools today (Sunday) to complete the second semester following the Eid al-Fitr holiday that lasted for 16 days.

The Ministry of Education emphasized the importance of school discipline from the first day and stressed the commitment of educational and administrative staff and students to attendance, with absenteeism being monitored through the Noor electronic system and parents being notified of absences through approved communication channels.

The remaining period of the second semester is free from the extended school holidays that students have been accustomed to in previous years since the adoption of this type of holiday, which gives schools the opportunity to enhance academic stability and improve achievement levels.

It is scheduled that the Eid al-Adha holiday will begin at the end of the workday on the fifth of Dhul-Hijjah, lasting for ten days, before resuming studies according to the approved academic calendar.