مع عودة أكثر من ستة ملايين ونصف المليون طالب وطالبة في مراحل التعليم العام كافة إلى مقاعد الدراسة بالمدارس السعودية اليوم (الأحد) لاستكمال الفصل الدراسي الثاني عقب إجازة عيد الفطر التي امتدت 16 يوماً.
أكدت وزارة التعليم أهمية الانضباط المدرسي منذ اليوم الأول، وشددت على التزام الكوادر التعليمية والإدارية والطلاب بالحضور، مع رصد الغياب عبر نظام نور الإلكتروني وإشعار أولياء الأمور بالغياب من خلال وسائل التواصل المعتمدة.
و تخلو الفترة المتبقية من الفصل الدراسي الثاني من الإجازات المدرسية المطوّلة التي اعتاد عليها الطلاب في السنوات الماضية منذ اعتماد هذا النوع من الإجازات، ما يمنح المدارس فرصة لتعزيز الاستقرار الدراسي ورفع مستوى التحصيل.
ومن المقرر أن تبدأ إجازة عيد الأضحى بنهاية دوام يوم الخامس من شهر ذي الحجة، على أن تستمر لمدة عشرة أيام، قبل استئناف الدراسة وفق التقويم الدراسي المعتمد.
With the return of more than six and a half million students in all stages of general education to their seats in Saudi schools today (Sunday) to complete the second semester following the Eid al-Fitr holiday that lasted for 16 days.
The Ministry of Education emphasized the importance of school discipline from the first day and stressed the commitment of educational and administrative staff and students to attendance, with absenteeism being monitored through the Noor electronic system and parents being notified of absences through approved communication channels.
The remaining period of the second semester is free from the extended school holidays that students have been accustomed to in previous years since the adoption of this type of holiday, which gives schools the opportunity to enhance academic stability and improve achievement levels.
It is scheduled that the Eid al-Adha holiday will begin at the end of the workday on the fifth of Dhul-Hijjah, lasting for ten days, before resuming studies according to the approved academic calendar.