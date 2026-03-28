مع عودة أكثر من ستة ملايين ونصف المليون طالب وطالبة في مراحل التعليم العام كافة إلى مقاعد الدراسة بالمدارس السعودية اليوم (الأحد) لاستكمال الفصل الدراسي الثاني عقب إجازة عيد الفطر التي امتدت 16 يوماً.

أكدت وزارة التعليم أهمية الانضباط المدرسي منذ اليوم الأول، وشددت على التزام الكوادر التعليمية والإدارية والطلاب بالحضور، مع رصد الغياب عبر نظام نور الإلكتروني وإشعار أولياء الأمور بالغياب من خلال وسائل التواصل المعتمدة.

و تخلو الفترة المتبقية من الفصل الدراسي الثاني من الإجازات المدرسية المطوّلة التي اعتاد عليها الطلاب في السنوات الماضية منذ اعتماد هذا النوع من الإجازات، ما يمنح المدارس فرصة لتعزيز الاستقرار الدراسي ورفع مستوى التحصيل.

ومن المقرر أن تبدأ إجازة عيد الأضحى بنهاية دوام يوم الخامس من شهر ذي الحجة، على أن تستمر لمدة عشرة أيام، قبل استئناف الدراسة وفق التقويم الدراسي المعتمد.