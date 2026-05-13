الخريف لـ«عكاظ»: 3 وزارات تعمل على توطين هدايا الحجاج

The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Engineer Bandar Al-Kharif, revealed to "Okaz" that there is cooperation between three ministries to localize the gifts for pilgrims, which are the Ministries of Industry and Mineral Resources, Culture, and Hajj and Umrah.

He emphasized the ministry's commitment to not using the names of Mecca and Medina in any inappropriate products.

He pointed out that the government of the Kingdom, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, is keen to ensure that the names of Mecca and Medina are not misused for any commercial purposes.



"Made in Saudi Arabia" is a mark we are proud of

The minister, Al-Kharif, explained during his visit to one of the food product factories in Mecca that the ministry aims to ensure high reliability in the products that come out of Mecca and Medina, noting that the industrial base in both cities is very large, allowing pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors to choose what suits them.

He added: "The 'Made in Saudi Arabia' label is a mark we are proud of, a national symbol."

He noted that he visited several national factories and found them to be highly prepared, covering most of the needs of pilgrims and Umrah performers, with a very high self-sufficiency rate. He stated that Saudi Arabia is proud to serve pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors, and is keen on the safety of the pilgrims and providing everything they need. He said: "The ministry established the largest food complex in the world in 2024, covering an area of approximately 11 million square meters, with 375 factories built on it, and we expect the number to rise to 800 factories, with investments estimated at 20 billion riyals."