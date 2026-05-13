الخريف لـ«عكاظ»: 3 وزارات تعمل على توطين هدايا الحجاج

كشف وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية المهندس بندر الخريف لـ«عكاظ»، أنه يوجد تعاون بين 3 وزارات للعمل على توطين هدايا الحجاج، وهي وزارات الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، والثقافة، والحج والعمرة.
وشدّد على حرص الوزارة على عدم استخدام اسم مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة في أي منتجات غير لائقة.
وأشار إلى أن حكومة المملكة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، حريصة على ألّا يُساء استخدام اسم مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة لأي أهداف تجارية.
«صُنع في السعودية» علامة نفتخر بها
وأوضح الوزير الخريف خلال تفقده أحد مصانع المنتجات الغذائية بمكة المكرمة، أن الوزارة تهدف إلى وجود موثوقية عالية في المنتجات التي تخرج من مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، لافتاً إلى أن القاعدة الصناعية فيهما كبيرة جداً وللحاج والمعتمر والزائر أن يختار ما يناسبه.
وأضاف: «علامة» صُنع في السعودية «هي العلامة التي نفتخر بها علامهً وطنيةً».
ونوه إلى أنه زار عدداً من المصانع الوطنية وجدها بجاهزية عالية، وتغطي معظم حاجات الحجاج والمعتمرين، ونسبه الاكتفاء الذاتي كبيرة جدّاً، وقال أن السعودية فخورة بخدمة الحجاج والمعتمرين والزوار، وحريصة على سلامة الحجاج وتوفير كل ما يحتاجونه، وقال:«الوزارة أنشأت أكبر تجمع غذائي في العالم في عام 2024 على مساحة تقدر بـ11 مليون م2، وأقيم عليها 375 مصنعاً، ونتوقع أن يرتفع العدد إلى 800 مصنع، تقدر استثماراتها بـ20 مليار ريال».
The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Engineer Bandar Al-Kharif, revealed to "Okaz" that there is cooperation between three ministries to localize the gifts for pilgrims, which are the Ministries of Industry and Mineral Resources, Culture, and Hajj and Umrah.
He emphasized the ministry's commitment to not using the names of Mecca and Medina in any inappropriate products.
He pointed out that the government of the Kingdom, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, is keen to ensure that the names of Mecca and Medina are not misused for any commercial purposes.
"Made in Saudi Arabia" is a mark we are proud of
The minister, Al-Kharif, explained during his visit to one of the food product factories in Mecca that the ministry aims to ensure high reliability in the products that come out of Mecca and Medina, noting that the industrial base in both cities is very large, allowing pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors to choose what suits them.
He added: "The 'Made in Saudi Arabia' label is a mark we are proud of, a national symbol."
He noted that he visited several national factories and found them to be highly prepared, covering most of the needs of pilgrims and Umrah performers, with a very high self-sufficiency rate. He stated that Saudi Arabia is proud to serve pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors, and is keen on the safety of the pilgrims and providing everything they need. He said: "The ministry established the largest food complex in the world in 2024, covering an area of approximately 11 million square meters, with 375 factories built on it, and we expect the number to rise to 800 factories, with investments estimated at 20 billion riyals."