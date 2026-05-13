كشف وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية المهندس بندر الخريف لـ«عكاظ»، أنه يوجد تعاون بين 3 وزارات للعمل على توطين هدايا الحجاج، وهي وزارات الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، والثقافة، والحج والعمرة.

وشدّد على حرص الوزارة على عدم استخدام اسم مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة في أي منتجات غير لائقة.

وأشار إلى أن حكومة المملكة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، حريصة على ألّا يُساء استخدام اسم مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة لأي أهداف تجارية.
الخريف لـ«عكاظ»: 3 وزارات تعمل على توطين هدايا الحجاج

«صُنع في السعودية» علامة نفتخر بها

وأوضح الوزير الخريف خلال تفقده أحد مصانع المنتجات الغذائية بمكة المكرمة، أن الوزارة تهدف إلى وجود موثوقية عالية في المنتجات التي تخرج من مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، لافتاً إلى أن القاعدة الصناعية فيهما كبيرة جداً وللحاج والمعتمر والزائر أن يختار ما يناسبه.

وأضاف: «علامة» صُنع في السعودية «هي العلامة التي نفتخر بها علامهً وطنيةً».

ونوه إلى أنه زار عدداً من المصانع الوطنية وجدها بجاهزية عالية، وتغطي معظم حاجات الحجاج والمعتمرين، ونسبه الاكتفاء الذاتي كبيرة جدّاً، وقال أن السعودية فخورة بخدمة الحجاج والمعتمرين والزوار، وحريصة على سلامة الحجاج وتوفير كل ما يحتاجونه، وقال:«الوزارة أنشأت أكبر تجمع غذائي في العالم في عام 2024 على مساحة تقدر بـ11 مليون م2، وأقيم عليها 375 مصنعاً، ونتوقع أن يرتفع العدد إلى 800 مصنع، تقدر استثماراتها بـ20 مليار ريال».