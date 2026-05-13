بتوجيه من مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، ترأس نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز اجتماع اللجنة لمناقشة خطط الجهات وجاهزيتها لحج عام 1447هـ.
تعزيز التكامل خطط تشغيل
واستعرضت اللجنة الخطط التشغيلية للجهات المعنية بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، ومستوى جاهزية المرافق والخدمات والمخيمات والمشاريع في المشاعر المقدسة، كما بحثت سبل تعزيز التكامل بين القطاعات العاملة في الحج ورفع كفاءة التنسيق والتواصل بينها لضمان أعلى درجات الجاهزية لخدمة الحجيج.
كما ناقشت اللجنة عدداً من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول الأعمال، واتخذت بشأنها التوصيات اللازمة.
Under the guidance of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, chaired the committee meeting to discuss the plans of the relevant authorities and their readiness for the Hajj of the year 1447 AH.
Enhancing Integration of Operational Plans
The committee reviewed the operational plans of the authorities concerned with serving the guests of Allah, the level of readiness of facilities, services, camps, and projects in the holy sites. It also discussed ways to enhance integration among the sectors working in Hajj and improve the efficiency of coordination and communication between them to ensure the highest levels of readiness to serve the pilgrims.
The committee also discussed several topics on the agenda and made the necessary recommendations regarding them.