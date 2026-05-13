بتوجيه من مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، ترأس نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز اجتماع اللجنة لمناقشة خطط الجهات وجاهزيتها لحج عام 1447هـ.

تعزيز التكامل خطط تشغيل


واستعرضت اللجنة الخطط التشغيلية للجهات المعنية بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، ومستوى جاهزية المرافق والخدمات والمخيمات والمشاريع في المشاعر المقدسة، كما بحثت سبل تعزيز التكامل بين القطاعات العاملة في الحج ورفع كفاءة التنسيق والتواصل بينها لضمان أعلى درجات الجاهزية لخدمة الحجيج.


كما ناقشت اللجنة عدداً من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول الأعمال، واتخذت بشأنها التوصيات اللازمة.