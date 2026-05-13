Under the guidance of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, chaired the committee meeting to discuss the plans of the relevant authorities and their readiness for the Hajj of the year 1447 AH.

Enhancing Integration of Operational Plans



The committee reviewed the operational plans of the authorities concerned with serving the guests of Allah, the level of readiness of facilities, services, camps, and projects in the holy sites. It also discussed ways to enhance integration among the sectors working in Hajj and improve the efficiency of coordination and communication between them to ensure the highest levels of readiness to serve the pilgrims.



The committee also discussed several topics on the agenda and made the necessary recommendations regarding them.