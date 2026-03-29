تعاملت وزارة الدفاع الكويتية مع 15 طائرة مسيّرة معادية خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية، استهدف عدد منها محيط مطار الكويت الدولي وأسفر عن أضرار كبيرة في نظام الرادار دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية.

وأعلنت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني بدولة الكويت أمس -وفقاً لوكالة الأنباء الكويتية-، أن مطار الكويت الدولي تعرض لعدة هجمات بطائرات مسيّرة دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية فيما اقتصرت الخسائر على أضرار مادية، مشيرة إلى أن الهجوم أسفر عن أضرار كبيرة في نظام الرادار الخاص بالمطار.

من جانبها، أوضحت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية أمس، أنها أسقطت ثلاث طائرات «درون» داخل مجالها الجوي عبر عمليات نوعية ودقيقة خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية.

وذكرت الداخلية الكويتية، أن فرق التخلص من المتفجرات تعاملت مع تسعة بلاغات مرتبطة بسقوط شظايا ناتجة عن عمليات الاعتراض الدفاعي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية ليرتفع مجموع البلاغات منذ بداية العدوان إلى 588 بلاغاً.