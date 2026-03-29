The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense dealt with 15 hostile drones in the past 24 hours, some of which targeted the vicinity of Kuwait International Airport, resulting in significant damage to the radar system without any recorded human injuries.

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Kuwait announced yesterday - according to the Kuwait News Agency - that Kuwait International Airport was subjected to several drone attacks without any recorded human injuries, while the losses were limited to material damages, noting that the attack resulted in significant damage to the airport's radar system.

For its part, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior clarified yesterday that it shot down three drones within its airspace through precise and specialized operations in the past 24 hours.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry stated that bomb disposal teams dealt with nine reports related to debris falling as a result of defensive interception operations in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of reports since the beginning of the aggression to 588 reports.