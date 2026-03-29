تعاملت وزارة الدفاع الكويتية مع 15 طائرة مسيّرة معادية خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية، استهدف عدد منها محيط مطار الكويت الدولي وأسفر عن أضرار كبيرة في نظام الرادار دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية.
وأعلنت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني بدولة الكويت أمس -وفقاً لوكالة الأنباء الكويتية-، أن مطار الكويت الدولي تعرض لعدة هجمات بطائرات مسيّرة دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية فيما اقتصرت الخسائر على أضرار مادية، مشيرة إلى أن الهجوم أسفر عن أضرار كبيرة في نظام الرادار الخاص بالمطار.
من جانبها، أوضحت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية أمس، أنها أسقطت ثلاث طائرات «درون» داخل مجالها الجوي عبر عمليات نوعية ودقيقة خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية.
وذكرت الداخلية الكويتية، أن فرق التخلص من المتفجرات تعاملت مع تسعة بلاغات مرتبطة بسقوط شظايا ناتجة عن عمليات الاعتراض الدفاعي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية ليرتفع مجموع البلاغات منذ بداية العدوان إلى 588 بلاغاً.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense dealt with 15 hostile drones in the past 24 hours, some of which targeted the vicinity of Kuwait International Airport, resulting in significant damage to the radar system without any recorded human injuries.
The General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Kuwait announced yesterday - according to the Kuwait News Agency - that Kuwait International Airport was subjected to several drone attacks without any recorded human injuries, while the losses were limited to material damages, noting that the attack resulted in significant damage to the airport's radar system.
For its part, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior clarified yesterday that it shot down three drones within its airspace through precise and specialized operations in the past 24 hours.
The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry stated that bomb disposal teams dealt with nine reports related to debris falling as a result of defensive interception operations in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of reports since the beginning of the aggression to 588 reports.