أعلن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس أن المهمة الحالية في إيران تقترب من نهايتها، مؤكداً أن الولايات المتحدة لا تسعى إلى البقاء هناك.


وقال فانس في تصريحات مصورة، اليوم (السبت)، إن بلاده تعمل حالياً في إيران لضمان استمرار نتائج العملية لفترة طويلة، لافتاً إلى أن واشنطن حققت أهدافها في طهران. وتوقع عودة أسعار الطاقة إلى طبيعتها فور استكمال هذه العمليات.


وكان المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص ستيف ويتكوف أعرب أمس (الجمعة) عن اعتقاده بأن إيران ستجري محادثات مع واشنطن «هذا الأسبوع»، فيما كرر الرئيس دونالد ترمب تأكيداته بأن إيران تريد التوصل إلى اتفاق.


وقال ويتكوف خلال منتدى اقتصادي في ميامي: «نعتقد أنه ستكون هناك اجتماعات هذا الأسبوع، ونحن بالتأكيد نأمل ذلك»، وذلك رداً على سؤال بشأن المفاوضات مع إيران. ولفت المبعوث الأمريكي إلى أن الولايات المتحدة تنتظر رداً من طهران على مقترحها لإنهاء الحرب.


وأفادت مصادر مطلعة بأن بنود الخطة الأمريكية تضمنت التخلص من مخزونات إيران من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، ووقف عمليات التخصيب، وكبح برنامج الصواريخ الباليستية، فضلاً عن وقف تمويل الجماعات المسلحة في المنطقة.


وتحدث الجانب الإيراني عن 5 شروط. وقال مسؤول سياسي وأمني رفيع المستوى إن بلاده تريد «إنهاء أعمال العدوان والاغتيالات، وتهيئة ظروف ملموسة تضمن عدم تكرار الحرب مرة أخرى، فضلاً عن ضمان دفع تعويضات الحرب وتحديد آليات ذلك بوضوح، إضافة إلى إنهاء الحرب على الجبهات كافة، ليشمل جميع الفصائل المشاركة في الصراع، والاعتراف بسيادة إيران على مضيق هرمز باعتبارها حقاً طبيعياً وقانونياً»، وفق قوله.