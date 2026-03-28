U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance announced that the current mission in Iran is nearing its end, confirming that the United States does not seek to remain there.



Vance stated in recorded remarks today (Saturday) that his country is currently working in Iran to ensure the sustainability of the operation's results for a long time, noting that Washington has achieved its goals in Tehran. He anticipated that energy prices would return to normal once these operations are completed.



Special U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff expressed yesterday (Friday) his belief that Iran would hold talks with Washington "this week," while President Donald Trump reiterated his assertions that Iran wants to reach an agreement.



Witkoff said during an economic forum in Miami: "We believe there will be meetings this week, and we certainly hope so," in response to a question about negotiations with Iran. The U.S. envoy pointed out that the United States is awaiting a response from Tehran regarding its proposal to end the war.



Informed sources indicated that the U.S. plan's provisions included eliminating Iran's stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, halting enrichment activities, curbing the ballistic missile program, as well as stopping funding for armed groups in the region.



The Iranian side discussed five conditions. A senior political and security official stated that his country wants "to end acts of aggression and assassinations, create tangible conditions that ensure the war does not recur, as well as guarantee the payment of war reparations and clearly define the mechanisms for that, in addition to ending the war on all fronts, including all factions involved in the conflict, and recognizing Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz as a natural and legal right," according to his statement.