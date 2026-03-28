في الوقت الذي دخلت الحرب في الشرق الأوسط شهرها الثاني وسط تعثر المحادثات بين واشنطن وطهران، تحدثت مصادر أمريكية مطلعة أن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وضعت أمامها خيارات عدة، بينها احتمال توجيه ضربة حاسمة لإيران، أو توغل بري محدود واحتلال جزر. وحسب المعلومات فإن هناك 3 جزر إيرانية تمثل مفتاح السيطرة على مضيق هرمز، هي:


«جزيرة خارك» شمال الخليج

تقع شمال الخليج على بعد نحو 30 كيلومتراً من سواحل إيران، تعد الهدف الأبرز للعملية البرية المرتقبة، خصوصاً أنها تضم أكبر الموانئ النفطية الذي يوفر نحو 90% من صادراتها من الخام، وفق مصرف «جاي بي مورغان» الأمريكي.

وتعرضت الجزيرة في مارس الحالي لغارات جوية قال ترمب إنها كانت من «الأقوى في تاريخ الشرق الأوسط»، وأسفرت عن تدمير كل الأهداف العسكرية فيها. وشدد على أن الضربات تجنبت عمداً البنى التحتية الصناعية في خارك. وحسب «جاي بي مورغان»، فإن الجزيرة تبقى حجر زاوية في الاقتصاد الإيراني ومصدر دخل مهم للحرس الثوري.

وتخطط واشنطن للسيطرة على خارك، إلا أنه يبدو من الصعب تنفيذ عملية عسكرية على هذه الجزيرة، إذ تنتشر البنى التحتية النفطية وخطوط الأنابيب والخزانات. لكن أكد البيت الأبيض أن الجيش الأمريكي قادر على «تحييد خارك» متى أصدر ترمب أمراً بذلك.


الموقع الاستراتيجي لجزيرة «لارك»

تقع جزيرة لارك صغيرة الحجم إلى الشرق من جزيرة قشم وجنوب جزيرة هرمز، وتحتل موقعاً استراتيجياً ومهماً للغاية عند أضيق مسافة في المضيق. وتُعد منذ العام 1987 موقعاً رئيسياً لتصدير النفط، وتضم قاعدة عسكرية إيرانية.

ارتبط الحديث عن لارك في الآونة الأخيرة بمسألة لا علاقة لها بموارد الطاقة، إذ تقع على مسار ملاحي يرجح أن الحرس الثوري خصصه للسفن التي يجيز لها عبور المضيق الحيوي، وأنشأ لهذا الغرض نظام تسجيل لهذه السفن. وبات يتعيّن على السفن التي تسلك هذا المسار، دفع مبالغ كبيرة.

وأفادت بيانات ملاحية أن السفن التجارية القليلة التي لا تزال تعبر مضيق هرمز تمر قرب لارك.


قشم.. أكبر جزر الخليج

تمتد جزيرة قشم على نحو 100 كلم في مضيق هرمز، وتعتبر وجهة سياحية مفضلة للإيرانيين بفضل تراثها الجيولوجي المصنّف من قبل اليونسكو، وشواطئها، وأشجار القرم فيها، وأجوائها الاجتماعية المريحة.

وميناؤها أحد المنافذ الرئيسة للمنتجات الآتية من الإمارات، وهي على مسافة قريبة من جزيرتي لارك وهرمز.


الجزر المتنازع عليها

وتوجد 3 جزر إماراتية أخرى تحتلها إيران، وهي: طنب الصغرى وطنب الصغرى وأبو موسى.

ونقلت وكالة فرانس برس، عن مدير البحث في المؤسسة المتوسطية للدراسات الاستراتيجية بيار رازو أن الجزر الثلاث إضافة الى جزيرة سيري الصغيرة «تحوّلت لمواقع محصنة أقرب لحصون صغيرة تنشر فيها صواريخ مضادة للسفن».

وشبّه هذه الجزر بجزيرة تاراوا في المحيط الهادئ، التي شهدت في العام 1943 معركة ضارية بين اليابانيين الذين كانوا يحتلونها، ومشاة البحرية الأمريكية (المارينز).

واعتبر أنه في حال سيطرت الولايات المتحدة على هذه الجزر سيمنع ذلك الإيرانيين من استخدامها لأغراض هجومية ضد الملاحة البحرية.

وتحدثت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن طهران نشرت العام الماضي في هذه الجزر وحدات من بحرية الحرس الثوري مزودة أنظمة صواريخ جديدة قادرة على استهداف «القواعد والسفن والمعدات المعادية» في دول الجوار.