As the war in the Middle East enters its second month amid stalled talks between Washington and Tehran, informed American sources have reported that the administration of President Donald Trump has laid out several options, including the possibility of delivering a decisive strike against Iran or a limited ground incursion and occupation of islands. According to the information, there are three Iranian islands that represent the key to controlling the Strait of Hormuz, which are:



“Kharak Island” in the northern Gulf

Kharak Island is located in the northern Gulf about 30 kilometers from the shores of Iran and is considered the primary target for the anticipated ground operation, especially since it hosts the largest oil ports that provide about 90% of its crude exports, according to the American bank “J.P. Morgan.”

The island was subjected to airstrikes this March, which Trump described as “the strongest in the history of the Middle East,” resulting in the destruction of all military targets there. He emphasized that the strikes deliberately avoided the industrial infrastructure in Kharak. According to “J.P. Morgan,” the island remains a cornerstone of the Iranian economy and a significant source of income for the Revolutionary Guard.

Washington plans to take control of Kharak, but it seems difficult to execute a military operation on this island, as oil infrastructure, pipelines, and tanks are widespread. However, the White House has confirmed that the U.S. military is capable of “neutralizing Kharak” whenever Trump issues an order to do so.



The strategic location of “Lark Island”

Lark Island, which is small in size, is located to the east of Qeshm Island and south of Hormuz Island, occupying a highly strategic and important position at the narrowest point in the strait. Since 1987, it has been a major oil export site and hosts an Iranian military base.

Recent discussions about Lark have been linked to a matter unrelated to energy resources, as it lies on a shipping route that the Revolutionary Guard is believed to have designated for vessels permitted to cross the vital strait, and a registration system for these vessels has been established for this purpose. Ships using this route are now required to pay significant fees.

Navigational data has indicated that the few commercial vessels still crossing the Strait of Hormuz pass near Lark.



Qeshm... The largest island in the Gulf

Qeshm Island extends about 100 kilometers in the Strait of Hormuz and is a preferred tourist destination for Iranians due to its UNESCO-listed geological heritage, its beaches, its mangrove trees, and its comfortable social atmosphere.

Its port is one of the main outlets for products coming from the Emirates, and it is located close to the islands of Lark and Hormuz.



The disputed islands

There are three other Emirati islands occupied by Iran: Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.

Agence France-Presse reported that Pierre Razou, the research director at the Mediterranean Institute for Strategic Studies, stated that the three islands, along with the small island of Siri, “have turned into fortified sites resembling small forts where anti-ship missiles are deployed.”

He likened these islands to Tarawa Island in the Pacific, which witnessed a fierce battle in 1943 between the Japanese who occupied it and the U.S. Marine Corps.

He considered that if the United States were to take control of these islands, it would prevent the Iranians from using them for offensive purposes against maritime navigation.

Iranian media reported that Tehran deployed units of the Revolutionary Guard Navy last year on these islands equipped with new missile systems capable of targeting “enemy bases, ships, and equipment” in neighboring countries.