The Syrian forces thwarted drone attacks that originated from Iraqi territory and targeted the strategic Tanf military base in the south of the country. The Syrian Arab News Agency reported today (Saturday) that the Syrian army's operations authority stated that the drones launched from Iraqi territory attempted to target the Syrian Arab Army base in Tanf.

The operations authority announced on March 24 that one of the military bases in the countryside of Hasakah was subjected to shelling with 5 rockets that were fired from within Iraqi territory.



According to a statement published by the "SANA" agency, the operations authority mentioned that the shelling occurred near the town of Al-Yarubiyah in the northeast of the country, noting that the source of the fire was identified in the vicinity of the village of Tal al-Hawa, located 20 kilometers deep inside northern Iraq.

The Syrian operations authority clarified that "communication and coordination were established with the Iraqi side regarding the incident, where they confirmed to us that the Iraqi army began a combing operation and search for the perpetrators."



The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced in mid-February that it had taken control of the Tanf military base in the south of the country, after coordination with the American side, and confirmed the deployment of units from the Syrian army to secure the base and its surroundings.



The ministry stated in a statement that through coordination between the Syrian side and the American side, units from the Syrian Arab Army took control of the Tanf base, secured the base and its surroundings, and began to deploy along the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian border in the Tanf desert. It noted that the border guard forces in the Ministry of Defense will take over their tasks and deploy in the area in the coming days.