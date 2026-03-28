أحبطت القوات السورية هجمات بطائرات مسيرة انطلقت من الأراضي العراقية واستهدفت قاعدة التنف العسكرية الاستراتيجية جنوبي البلاد.ونقلت الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء اليوم (السبت) عن هيئة العمليات بالجيش السوري قولها: إن الطائرات المسيرة انطلقت من الأراضي العراقية وحاولت استهداف قاعدة الجيش العربي السوري في التنف.

وكانت هيئة العمليات أعلنت في 24 مارس الجاري أن إحدى القواعد العسكرية في ريف الحسكة تعرضت لقصف بـ5 صواريخ انطلقت من داخل الأراضي العراقية.


وبحسب بيان نشرته وكالة «سانا»، ذكرت هيئة العمليات أن القصف وقع قرب بلدة اليعربية شمالي شرق البلاد، لافتةً إلى أن مصدر النيران تم تحديده في محيط قرية تل الهوى الواقعة بعمق 20 كيلومتراً شمالي العراق.

وأوضحت هيئة العمليات السورية أنه «تم التواصل والتنسيق مع الجانب العراقي حول الحادثة، حيث أكد لنا أن الجيش العراقي بدأ بعملية تمشيط وبحث عن الفاعلين».


وكانت وزارة الدفاع السورية أعلنت منتصف فبراير الماضي استلام قاعدة «التنف» العسكرية جنوبي البلاد، بعد التنسيق مع الجانب الأمريكي، وأكدت بدء انتشار وحدات من الجيش السوري لتأمين القاعدة ومحيطها.


وقالت الوزارة في بيان إنه من خلال التنسيق بين الجانب السوري والجانب الأمريكي قامت وحدات من الجيش العربي والسوري باستلام قاعدة التنف، وتأمين القاعدة ومحيطها، وبدأت الانتشار على الحدود السورية العراقية الأردنية في بادية التنف. ولفتت إلى أن قوات حرس الحدود في وزارة الدفاع ستتولى استلام مهامها، والانتشار في المنطقة خلال الأيام القادمة.