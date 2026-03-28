U.S. President Donald Trump referenced the upcoming official visit of King Charles III of Britain to the United States to justify the need for building a massive and controversial ballroom costing up to $400 million (around £300 million) within the White House complex.

Trump stated that the project is essential for hosting a large number of guests during receptions for foreign leaders and heads of state, noting that the White House—despite its grandeur—lacks an appropriate ballroom.

The project spans 90,000 square feet (about 8,360 square meters) and saw the complete demolition of the East Wing last October, while the project faces legal challenges from historical preservation groups attempting to halt construction.

The White House is located on federal parkland, and the plans review committee—headed by one of the president's senior aides—is scheduled to vote on the project on April 2.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts—whose members were appointed by Trump—gave its unanimous approval for the design.

Trump, a billionaire real estate developer, spoke to a group of farmers while overlooking the construction site, saying, “I love building, this is a big hole, and we are building a ballroom.”

He added, “Every president has asked for a ballroom, a room that can accommodate a large number of people, so when the Chinese president or the French president, or anyone from the UK, including King Charles coming very soon, we will need a big room. The White House is great, but it has never had a ballroom before, and when it’s finished, it will be the best ballroom anywhere in the world.”

Trump promised that the ballroom would be “the most beautiful in the world” when completed, emphasizing his passion for constructing magnificent buildings.

The East Wing that was demolished was originally built in 1902 during President Theodore Roosevelt's administration and was expanded in 1942 during Franklin Roosevelt's presidency.

The project is set to be fully funded by private donations and will accommodate around 1,000 guests, with completion expected before the end of Trump's term in 2029.

Earlier this week, President Trump denied that transatlantic tensions related to the Iran war would affect King Charles's planned visit, as there have been calls to cancel or postpone the historic royal visit due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

The tour has not been officially announced yet, but King Charles and Queen are expected to visit Washington and New York in April to participate in the 250th anniversary celebrations of U.S. independence.