أشار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى الزيارة الرسمية المرتقبة لملك بريطانيا تشارلز الثالث إلى الولايات المتحدة، ليبرر الحاجة إلى بناء قاعة رقص ضخمة ومثيرة للجدل بتكلفة تصل إلى 400 مليون دولار (نحو 300 مليون جنيه إسترليني) داخل مجمع البيت الأبيض.

وقال ترمب إن المشروع ضروري لاستضافة عدد كبير من الضيوف خلال استقبال الزعماء الأجانب ورؤساء الدول، مشيراً إلى أن البيت الأبيض- رغم عظمته- يفتقر إلى قاعة رقص مناسبة.

ويمتد المشروع على مساحة 90 ألف قدم مربع (نحو 8,360 متر مربع)، وقد شهد هدم الجناح الشرقي بالكامل في أكتوبر الماضي، فيما ويواجه المشروع تحديات قانونية من قبل جماعات الحفاظ على التراث التاريخي، في محاولة لوقف الأعمال الإنشائية.

ويقع البيت الأبيض على أرض حديقة فيدرالية، ومن المقرر أن تجري لجنة مراجعة الخطط- التي يرأسها أحد كبار مساعدي الرئيس- تصويتها النهائي على المشروع في 2 أبريل المقبل.

وفي وقت سابق من هذا العام، منحت لجنة الفنون الجميلة الأمريكية- التي عين أعضاءها ترمب- موافقتها الإجماعية على التصميم.

وتحدث ترمب، وهو ملياردير ومطور عقاري، أمام مجموعة من المزارعين وهو يطل على موقع البناء قائلاً: «أنا أحب البناء، هذه حفرة كبيرة، ونحن نبني قاعة رقص».

وأضاف: «كل رئيس كان يطلب قاعة رقص، غرفة يمكن أن تستوعب عدداً كبيراً من الناس، لذا، عندما يأتي الرئيس الصيني أو الفرنسي، أو أي شخص من المملكة المتحدة، بما في ذلك الملك تشارلز قادم قريباً جداً، سنحتاج إلى غرفة كبيرة، البيت الأبيض رائع، لكنه لم يكن يملك قاعة رقص من قبل، وعندما تنتهي، ستكون أفضل قاعة رقص في أي مكان في العالم».

ووعد ترمب بأن تكون القاعة «الأجمل في العالم» عند اكتمالها، مؤكداً شغفه بتشييد مبانٍ رائعة.

وكان الجناح الشرقي الذي هُدم قد بُني أصلاً عام 1902 في عهد الرئيس ثيودور روزفلت، وتم توسيعه عام 1942 في عهد فرانكلين روزفلت.

ومن المقرر أن يُموّل المشروع بالكامل من تبرعات خاصة، وأن يتسع لنحو 1,000 ضيف، على أن ينتهي العمل به قبل نهاية ولاية ترمب في عام 2029.

وفي وقت سابق هذا الأسبوع، نفى الرئيس ترمب أن تؤثر التوترات عبر الأطلسي المتعلقة بحرب إيران على الزيارة المخططة للملك تشارلز، إذ كانت هناك دعوات لإلغاء أو تأجيل الزيارة الملكية التاريخية بسبب الأزمة المستمرة في الشرق الأوسط.

ولم يُعلن عن الجولة رسمياً بعد، لكن من المتوقع أن يزور الملك والملكة واشنطن ونيويورك في أبريل المقبل، للمشاركة في احتفالات الذكرى الـ250 لاستقلال الولايات المتحدة.