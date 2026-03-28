أشار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى الزيارة الرسمية المرتقبة لملك بريطانيا تشارلز الثالث إلى الولايات المتحدة، ليبرر الحاجة إلى بناء قاعة رقص ضخمة ومثيرة للجدل بتكلفة تصل إلى 400 مليون دولار (نحو 300 مليون جنيه إسترليني) داخل مجمع البيت الأبيض.
وقال ترمب إن المشروع ضروري لاستضافة عدد كبير من الضيوف خلال استقبال الزعماء الأجانب ورؤساء الدول، مشيراً إلى أن البيت الأبيض- رغم عظمته- يفتقر إلى قاعة رقص مناسبة.
ويمتد المشروع على مساحة 90 ألف قدم مربع (نحو 8,360 متر مربع)، وقد شهد هدم الجناح الشرقي بالكامل في أكتوبر الماضي، فيما ويواجه المشروع تحديات قانونية من قبل جماعات الحفاظ على التراث التاريخي، في محاولة لوقف الأعمال الإنشائية.
ويقع البيت الأبيض على أرض حديقة فيدرالية، ومن المقرر أن تجري لجنة مراجعة الخطط- التي يرأسها أحد كبار مساعدي الرئيس- تصويتها النهائي على المشروع في 2 أبريل المقبل.
وفي وقت سابق من هذا العام، منحت لجنة الفنون الجميلة الأمريكية- التي عين أعضاءها ترمب- موافقتها الإجماعية على التصميم.
وتحدث ترمب، وهو ملياردير ومطور عقاري، أمام مجموعة من المزارعين وهو يطل على موقع البناء قائلاً: «أنا أحب البناء، هذه حفرة كبيرة، ونحن نبني قاعة رقص».
وأضاف: «كل رئيس كان يطلب قاعة رقص، غرفة يمكن أن تستوعب عدداً كبيراً من الناس، لذا، عندما يأتي الرئيس الصيني أو الفرنسي، أو أي شخص من المملكة المتحدة، بما في ذلك الملك تشارلز قادم قريباً جداً، سنحتاج إلى غرفة كبيرة، البيت الأبيض رائع، لكنه لم يكن يملك قاعة رقص من قبل، وعندما تنتهي، ستكون أفضل قاعة رقص في أي مكان في العالم».
ووعد ترمب بأن تكون القاعة «الأجمل في العالم» عند اكتمالها، مؤكداً شغفه بتشييد مبانٍ رائعة.
وكان الجناح الشرقي الذي هُدم قد بُني أصلاً عام 1902 في عهد الرئيس ثيودور روزفلت، وتم توسيعه عام 1942 في عهد فرانكلين روزفلت.
ومن المقرر أن يُموّل المشروع بالكامل من تبرعات خاصة، وأن يتسع لنحو 1,000 ضيف، على أن ينتهي العمل به قبل نهاية ولاية ترمب في عام 2029.
وفي وقت سابق هذا الأسبوع، نفى الرئيس ترمب أن تؤثر التوترات عبر الأطلسي المتعلقة بحرب إيران على الزيارة المخططة للملك تشارلز، إذ كانت هناك دعوات لإلغاء أو تأجيل الزيارة الملكية التاريخية بسبب الأزمة المستمرة في الشرق الأوسط.
ولم يُعلن عن الجولة رسمياً بعد، لكن من المتوقع أن يزور الملك والملكة واشنطن ونيويورك في أبريل المقبل، للمشاركة في احتفالات الذكرى الـ250 لاستقلال الولايات المتحدة.
U.S. President Donald Trump referenced the upcoming official visit of King Charles III of Britain to the United States to justify the need for building a massive and controversial ballroom costing up to $400 million (around £300 million) within the White House complex.
Trump stated that the project is essential for hosting a large number of guests during receptions for foreign leaders and heads of state, noting that the White House—despite its grandeur—lacks an appropriate ballroom.
The project spans 90,000 square feet (about 8,360 square meters) and saw the complete demolition of the East Wing last October, while the project faces legal challenges from historical preservation groups attempting to halt construction.
The White House is located on federal parkland, and the plans review committee—headed by one of the president's senior aides—is scheduled to vote on the project on April 2.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts—whose members were appointed by Trump—gave its unanimous approval for the design.
Trump, a billionaire real estate developer, spoke to a group of farmers while overlooking the construction site, saying, “I love building, this is a big hole, and we are building a ballroom.”
He added, “Every president has asked for a ballroom, a room that can accommodate a large number of people, so when the Chinese president or the French president, or anyone from the UK, including King Charles coming very soon, we will need a big room. The White House is great, but it has never had a ballroom before, and when it’s finished, it will be the best ballroom anywhere in the world.”
Trump promised that the ballroom would be “the most beautiful in the world” when completed, emphasizing his passion for constructing magnificent buildings.
The East Wing that was demolished was originally built in 1902 during President Theodore Roosevelt's administration and was expanded in 1942 during Franklin Roosevelt's presidency.
The project is set to be fully funded by private donations and will accommodate around 1,000 guests, with completion expected before the end of Trump's term in 2029.
Earlier this week, President Trump denied that transatlantic tensions related to the Iran war would affect King Charles's planned visit, as there have been calls to cancel or postpone the historic royal visit due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.
The tour has not been officially announced yet, but King Charles and Queen are expected to visit Washington and New York in April to participate in the 250th anniversary celebrations of U.S. independence.