فيما كشف مصدر إيراني مطلع أن طهران أرسلت رسمياً ردها الليلة الماضية على المقترح الأمريكي المؤلف من 15 بنداً عبر وسطاء، انتقد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي ما وصفه بالازدواجية الأمريكية.

وقال عراقجي في منشور على إكس، اليوم (الخميس): إن «ازدواجية المعايير الأمريكية قائمة على أن جرائم إسرائيل مقبولة بينما يدان دفاع إيران عن نفسها ضد المعتدين».


وشدد على أن «القانون الدولي ليس أداة تستخدم حسب المصلحة»، مؤكداً أن «أمريكا وإسرائيل بدأتا هذه الحرب المفروضة على بلاده».


واعتبر أن «أمريكا دعمت حصار إسرائيل لغزة وقطعت المساعدات بذريعة الأمن، لكنها تدين إيران لدفاعها عن نفسها في مضيق هرمز»، وفق قوله.


من جانبه، أعلن مصدر إيراني مطلع أن طهران أرسلت رسمياً ردها الليلة الماضية على المقترح الأمريكي المؤلف من 15 بنداً عبر وسطاء.


وقال المصدر إن إيران تنتظر الآن ردّ الطرف الآخر على موقفها من المقترح الأمريكي، وفق ما نقلت وكالة «تسنيم».


وكان مسؤول إيراني رسمي أعلن أمس (الأربعاء)، أن بلاده رفضت المقترح الأمريكي. وتحدث عن 5 شروط قدمها الجانب الإيراني من أجل وقف الحرب، بينها دفع تعويضات لإيران، وتهيئة ظروف ملموسة تضمن عدم تكرار الحرب مرة أخرى، بالإضافة إلى إنهاء الحرب على كافة الجبهات، ليشمل جميع الفصائل المشاركة في هذه الحرب، والاعتراف بالسيادة الإيرانية على مضيق هرمز. فيما أفاد عراقجي أن طهران لا تزال تدرسه، في تناقض واضح في المواقف.


وتضمنت أبرز الشروط الأمريكية الواردة في المقترح: منع إيران من إنتاج سلاح نووي، تسليم مخزون اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب إلى الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، فضلاً عن تسوية البرنامج الصاروخي البالستي، بالإضافة إلى فتح مضيق هرمز، ووقف الدعم الإيراني للفصائل المسلحة في المنطقة.


ميدانيا، أعلنت وسائل إعلام إيرانية مقتل نور الدين غوليبور أحد قادة الصواريخ بالحرس الثوري، بعد ساعات من اغتيال كل من رئيس استخبارات البحرية بهنام رضائي، وقائد القوات البحرية الأدميرال علي رضا تنكسيري.