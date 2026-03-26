An informed Iranian source revealed that Tehran officially sent its response last night to the American proposal consisting of 15 points through intermediaries, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized what he described as American double standards.

Araghchi stated in a post on X today (Thursday): "The American double standards are based on the notion that Israel's crimes are acceptable while Iran's defense against aggressors is condemned."



He emphasized that "international law is not a tool used according to interests," asserting that "America and Israel started this imposed war on his country."



He considered that "America supported Israel's blockade of Gaza and cut off aid under the pretext of security, yet it condemns Iran for defending itself in the Strait of Hormuz," according to his statement.



For his part, an informed Iranian source announced that Tehran officially sent its response last night to the American proposal consisting of 15 points through intermediaries.



The source stated that Iran is now waiting for the other party's response to its stance on the American proposal, according to what the Tasnim news agency reported.



Yesterday (Wednesday), an official Iranian announced that his country rejected the American proposal. He spoke about five conditions presented by the Iranian side to stop the war, including compensation for Iran, creating tangible conditions to ensure that the war does not happen again, as well as ending the war on all fronts to include all factions involved in this war, and recognizing Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Araghchi stated that Tehran is still studying it, showing a clear contradiction in positions.



The main American conditions included in the proposal were: preventing Iran from producing nuclear weapons, handing over the stockpile of enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as settling the ballistic missile program, in addition to opening the Strait of Hormuz, and stopping Iranian support for armed factions in the region.



On the ground, Iranian media announced the death of Nour al-Din Golibour, one of the missile leaders in the Revolutionary Guard, just hours after the assassination of both the head of naval intelligence Behnam Rezaei and the commander of naval forces Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri.