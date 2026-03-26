في اتصال هاتفي من رئيس وزراء ماليزيا أنور إبراهيم، شدّد الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، على موقف مصر الثابت الداعي إلى خفض التصعيد ووقف الحرب، مؤكّدًا إدانة مصر للاعتداءات على الدول العربية الشقيقة ورفضها القاطع لأي مساس باستقرارها أو انتهاك سيادتها تحت أي ذريعة.

وبحسب بيان للرئاسة المصرية، استعرض الاتصال تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية الراهنة ارتباطًا بالحرب مع إيران، كما حذّر السيسي من التداعيات الاقتصادية السلبية للحرب على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي، خصوصا فيما يتعلق بارتفاع أسعار الطاقة وسلاسل الإمداد.

وأشاد رئيس الوزراء الماليزي بجهود مصر لاحتواء الأزمة وخفض التصعيد ووقف الحرب، مؤكّدًا دعم بلاده لهذه الجهود وحرصها على تعزيز التنسيق مع مصر في هذا الصدد.

الاتصال تناول كذلك مستجدات الأوضاع في قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية، حيث أكد رئيس الوزراء الماليزي أهمية السعي للتنفيذ الكامل لاتفاق شرم الشيخ لوقف إطلاق النار في القطاع، بما في ذلك إدخال المساعدات الإنسانية لأهالي غزة، مشيرًا إلى عزم ماليزيا تقديم المزيد من المساعدات الإنسانية لقطاع غزة والتنسيق في هذا الصدد مع السلطات المصرية المختصة.

وفي السياق ذاته، أعرب رئيس الوزراء الماليزي عن إدانته للاعتداءات الإسرائيلية بحق الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية.

وأضاف المتحدث الرسمي أن الاتصال تطرق كذلك إلى العلاقات الثنائية المتميزة بين مصر وماليزيا، حيث تم التأكيد على أهمية مواصلة العمل على تعزيز التعاون الثنائي في مختلف المجالات، وتطوير التعاون والشراكات الاقتصادية والتجارية والاستثمارية، بما في ذلك السعي لزيادة حجم الاستثمارات الماليزية في مصر.