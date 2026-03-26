In a phone call from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized Egypt's firm stance calling for de-escalation and an end to the war, reiterating Egypt's condemnation of the attacks on brotherly Arab countries and its categorical rejection of any infringement on their stability or violation of their sovereignty under any pretext.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, the call reviewed the current developments in the regional situation in connection with the war with Iran, and El-Sisi warned of the negative economic repercussions of the war at both the regional and international levels, particularly concerning rising energy prices and supply chains.

The Malaysian Prime Minister praised Egypt's efforts to contain the crisis, de-escalate, and stop the war, affirming his country's support for these efforts and its keenness to enhance coordination with Egypt in this regard.

The call also addressed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, where the Malaysian Prime Minister emphasized the importance of fully implementing the Sharm El-Sheikh agreement for a ceasefire in the sector, including the entry of humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza, noting Malaysia's intention to provide more humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and coordinate in this regard with the relevant Egyptian authorities.

In this context, the Malaysian Prime Minister expressed his condemnation of the Israeli attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The official spokesperson added that the call also touched on the distinguished bilateral relations between Egypt and Malaysia, where the importance of continuing to work on enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields was emphasized, as well as developing economic, commercial, and investment cooperation and partnerships, including efforts to increase the volume of Malaysian investments in Egypt.