أفصحت تقارير استخباراتية غربية، أن روسيا تقترب من استكمال شحنات طائرات مسيرة ومساعدات إلى طهران، وتواصل تزويدها بصور أقمار اصطناعية وبيانات استهداف، في مؤشر على تنامي التعاون العسكري منذ اندلاع الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران في فبراير الماضي.
تجهيزات الشاحنات أوائل مارس
ونقلت صحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز» عن مسؤولين مطلعين على المعلومات الاستخباراتية أن مسؤولين كباراً من إيران وروسيا بدأوا مناقشات سرية حول تزويد طهران بطائرات مسيّرة بعد أيام من الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي في 28 فبراير الماضي. وأكدا أن عملية تجهيز الشحنات بدأت في أوائل مارس، ويتوقع استكمالها بحلول نهاية الشهر الجاري.
وأفاد مطلعون على الأمر بأن لموسكو علاقات وثيقة مع طهران وقدمت لها دعماً حيوياً، بما في ذلك صور أقمار صناعية وبيانات استهداف ودعم استخباراتي، وفق ما أوردت الصحيفة الأمريكية، اليوم (الخميس).
ولفت مسؤول أمني غربي إلى أن الإيرانيين لم يحددوا بدقة طراز الطائرات المسيّرة التي وافقت روسيا على إرسالها هذا الشهر. وأضاف أن موسكو ستكون قادرة فقط على تسليم نماذج مثل غيران 2، المبنية على طائرة شاهد 136 الإيرانية.
في المقابل، نفت موسكو تلك التقارير، وأكد الكرملين أن كل ما يشاع مجرد أكاذيب.
دعم الاستقرار السياسي للنظام
لكن مسؤولا غربيا كبيرا، أكد أن موسكو تتدخل ليس فقط لتعزيز القدرات القتالية الإيرانية، بل أيضاً لدعم الاستقرار السياسي الأوسع للنظام في طهران.
وحسب الباحث في المعهد الملكي للخدمات المتحدة في بريطانيا أنطونيو جوستوزي، فإن الإيرانيين لا يحتاجون إلى المزيد من الطائرات المسيّرة، بل إلى طائرات أفضل. فهم يبحثون عن قدرات أكثر تقدماً. وأضاف أنه سمع بشكل مستقل من مصادر داخل الحرس الثوري أن مناقشات حول تسليم طائرات مسيّرة فُتحت مع روسيا مباشرة بعد الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران.
وذكرت مصادر مطلعة إن إسرائيل استهدفت الأسبوع الماضي طريقاً رئيسياً لنقل المعدات العسكرية بين روسيا وإيران في بحر قزوين.
وقال مسؤولان مطلعان على التقارير الاستخباراتية، إن مسؤولين كبار في إيران وروسيا، بدأوا مناقشة تسليم طائرات مسيرة سراً بعد أيام من الهجمات التي شنتها إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة على طهران، وأشارا إلى أن عمليات التسليم بدأت في أوائل مارس الجاري، ومن المتوقع استكمالها بحلول نهاية الشهر.
الكرملين: هناك الكثير من الأخبار الكاذبة
وذكرت مصادر مطلعة، وفق الصحيفة، أن روسيا، التي تربطها علاقات وثيقة بطهران، قدمت لحليفتها دعماً مهماً شمل صور أقمار اصطناعية وبيانات استهداف ومعلومات استخباراتية.
وستكون شحنات الأسلحة مثل الطائرات المسيرة أول دليل على استعداد روسيا لتقديم دعم عسكري مباشر لإيران منذ بدء الحرب، بحسب»فاينانشيال تايمز«.
وعند سؤاله عن إرسال موسكو طائرات مسيرة إلى طهران، قال المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديميتري بيسكوف:»هناك الكثير من الأخبار الكاذبة المتداولة الآن. شيء واحد صحيح، نحن نواصل حوارنا مع القيادة الإيرانية«.
قوات دفاع جوي أكثر تقدما
ولفت مسؤول غربي، إلى أنهم لم يحددوا بعد طراز الطائرات التي وافقت روسيا على إرسالها إلى إيران هذا الشهر، مضيفا أن موسكو لن تكون قادرة إلا على تسليم نماذج مثل (جيران-2) المبنية على تصميم الطائرة الإيرانية (شاهد-136)».وذكرت مصادر مطلعة للصحيفة، أن إسرائيل استهدفت، الأسبوع الماضي، طريق نقل عسكري رئيسي بين روسيا وإيران في بحر قزوين.
وكشفت أن طهران طلبت من موسكو أيضاً، قدرات دفاع جوي أكثر تقدماً، لافتةً إلى اتفاق أُبرم في ديسمبر الماضي لتسليم 500 منصة إطلاق محمولة من طراز «فيربا»، و2500 صاروخ من طراز «9M336» على مدى ثلاث سنوات.
لكن روسيا رفضت طلبات إيرانية للحصول على نظام S-400، أحد أكثر أنظمة الدفاع الجوي تقدماً لدى موسكو، وفق مسؤولين غربيين حاليين وسابقين.
Western intelligence reports have revealed that Russia is nearing the completion of shipments of drones and assistance to Tehran, and continues to provide it with satellite images and targeting data, indicating a growing military cooperation since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran last February.
Truck preparations in early March
The Financial Times reported that officials familiar with the intelligence indicated that senior officials from Iran and Russia began secret discussions about supplying Tehran with drones just days after the US-Israeli attack on February 28. They confirmed that the process of preparing the shipments began in early March, and it is expected to be completed by the end of this month.
Sources familiar with the matter stated that Moscow has close ties with Tehran and has provided it with vital support, including satellite images, targeting data, and intelligence support, according to the American newspaper today (Thursday).
A Western security official pointed out that the Iranians did not precisely specify the type of drones that Russia agreed to send this month. He added that Moscow would only be able to deliver models like the Giran-2, based on the Iranian Shahed-136 aircraft.
In contrast, Moscow denied these reports, and the Kremlin confirmed that all that is being circulated is mere lies.
Supporting the political stability of the regime
However, a senior Western official confirmed that Moscow is intervening not only to enhance Iran's combat capabilities but also to support the broader political stability of the regime in Tehran.
According to Antonio Giustozzi, a researcher at the Royal United Services Institute in Britain, the Iranians do not need more drones, but rather better ones. They are looking for more advanced capabilities. He added that he independently heard from sources within the Revolutionary Guard that discussions about delivering drones were opened with Russia immediately after the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
Informed sources reported that Israel targeted a major route for transporting military equipment between Russia and Iran in the Caspian Sea last week.
Two officials familiar with the intelligence reports stated that senior officials in Iran and Russia began discussing the secret delivery of drones just days after the attacks carried out by Israel and the United States on Tehran, and noted that the deliveries began in early March and are expected to be completed by the end of the month.
The Kremlin: There is a lot of fake news
Informed sources, according to the newspaper, stated that Russia, which has close ties with Tehran, provided its ally with significant support that included satellite images, targeting data, and intelligence information.
Shipments of weapons such as drones would be the first evidence of Russia's readiness to provide direct military support to Iran since the start of the war, according to the Financial Times.
When asked about Moscow sending drones to Tehran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "There is a lot of fake news circulating now. One thing is true, we continue our dialogue with the Iranian leadership."
More advanced air defense forces
A Western official pointed out that they have not yet specified the type of aircraft that Russia agreed to send to Iran this month, adding that Moscow would only be able to deliver models like the (Giran-2) based on the design of the Iranian (Shahed-136) aircraft. Informed sources told the newspaper that Israel targeted a major military transport route between Russia and Iran in the Caspian Sea last week.
It revealed that Tehran also requested from Moscow more advanced air defense capabilities, noting an agreement reached last December to deliver 500 portable launch platforms of the "Verba" type and 2,500 missiles of the "9M336" type over three years.
However, Russia rejected Iranian requests for the S-400 system, one of the most advanced air defense systems in Moscow, according to current and former Western officials.