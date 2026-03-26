أفصحت تقارير استخباراتية غربية، أن روسيا تقترب من استكمال شحنات طائرات مسيرة ومساعدات إلى طهران، وتواصل تزويدها بصور أقمار اصطناعية وبيانات استهداف، في مؤشر على تنامي التعاون العسكري منذ اندلاع الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران في فبراير الماضي.


تجهيزات الشاحنات أوائل مارس


ونقلت صحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز» عن مسؤولين مطلعين على المعلومات الاستخباراتية أن مسؤولين كباراً من إيران وروسيا بدأوا مناقشات سرية حول تزويد طهران بطائرات مسيّرة بعد أيام من الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي في 28 فبراير الماضي. وأكدا أن عملية تجهيز الشحنات بدأت في أوائل مارس، ويتوقع استكمالها بحلول نهاية الشهر الجاري.


وأفاد مطلعون على الأمر بأن لموسكو علاقات وثيقة مع طهران وقدمت لها دعماً حيوياً، بما في ذلك صور أقمار صناعية وبيانات استهداف ودعم استخباراتي، وفق ما أوردت الصحيفة الأمريكية، اليوم (الخميس).


ولفت مسؤول أمني غربي إلى أن الإيرانيين لم يحددوا بدقة طراز الطائرات المسيّرة التي وافقت روسيا على إرسالها هذا الشهر. وأضاف أن موسكو ستكون قادرة فقط على تسليم نماذج مثل غيران 2، المبنية على طائرة شاهد 136 الإيرانية.

في المقابل، نفت موسكو تلك التقارير، وأكد الكرملين أن كل ما يشاع مجرد أكاذيب.


دعم الاستقرار السياسي للنظام


لكن مسؤولا غربيا كبيرا، أكد أن موسكو تتدخل ليس فقط لتعزيز القدرات القتالية الإيرانية، بل أيضاً لدعم الاستقرار السياسي الأوسع للنظام في طهران.


وحسب الباحث في المعهد الملكي للخدمات المتحدة في بريطانيا أنطونيو جوستوزي، فإن الإيرانيين لا يحتاجون إلى المزيد من الطائرات المسيّرة، بل إلى طائرات أفضل. فهم يبحثون عن قدرات أكثر تقدماً. وأضاف أنه سمع بشكل مستقل من مصادر داخل الحرس الثوري أن مناقشات حول تسليم طائرات مسيّرة فُتحت مع روسيا مباشرة بعد الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران.


وذكرت مصادر مطلعة إن إسرائيل استهدفت الأسبوع الماضي طريقاً رئيسياً لنقل المعدات العسكرية بين روسيا وإيران في بحر قزوين.


وقال مسؤولان مطلعان على التقارير الاستخباراتية، إن مسؤولين كبار في إيران وروسيا، بدأوا مناقشة تسليم طائرات مسيرة سراً بعد أيام من الهجمات التي شنتها إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة على طهران، وأشارا إلى أن عمليات التسليم بدأت في أوائل مارس الجاري، ومن المتوقع استكمالها بحلول نهاية الشهر.


الكرملين: هناك الكثير من الأخبار الكاذبة


وذكرت مصادر مطلعة، وفق الصحيفة، أن روسيا، التي تربطها علاقات وثيقة بطهران، قدمت لحليفتها دعماً مهماً شمل صور أقمار اصطناعية وبيانات استهداف ومعلومات استخباراتية.


وستكون شحنات الأسلحة مثل الطائرات المسيرة أول دليل على استعداد روسيا لتقديم دعم عسكري مباشر لإيران منذ بدء الحرب، بحسب»فاينانشيال تايمز«.


وعند سؤاله عن إرسال موسكو طائرات مسيرة إلى طهران، قال المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديميتري بيسكوف:»هناك الكثير من الأخبار الكاذبة المتداولة الآن. شيء واحد صحيح، نحن نواصل حوارنا مع القيادة الإيرانية«.


قوات دفاع جوي أكثر تقدما


ولفت مسؤول غربي، إلى أنهم لم يحددوا بعد طراز الطائرات التي وافقت روسيا على إرسالها إلى إيران هذا الشهر، مضيفا أن موسكو لن تكون قادرة إلا على تسليم نماذج مثل (جيران-2) المبنية على تصميم الطائرة الإيرانية (شاهد-136)».وذكرت مصادر مطلعة للصحيفة، أن إسرائيل استهدفت، الأسبوع الماضي، طريق نقل عسكري رئيسي بين روسيا وإيران في بحر قزوين.


وكشفت أن طهران طلبت من موسكو أيضاً، قدرات دفاع جوي أكثر تقدماً، لافتةً إلى اتفاق أُبرم في ديسمبر الماضي لتسليم 500 منصة إطلاق محمولة من طراز «فيربا»، و2500 صاروخ من طراز «9M336» على مدى ثلاث سنوات.


لكن روسيا رفضت طلبات إيرانية للحصول على نظام S-400، أحد أكثر أنظمة الدفاع الجوي تقدماً لدى موسكو، وفق مسؤولين غربيين حاليين وسابقين.