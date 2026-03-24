يبحث مسؤولون عسكريون أمريكيون عدة خيارات لنشر قوات مظلية قتالية لدعم عمليات محتملة في إيران، في إطار ما وصفوه بـ«التخطيط الاحترازي».
الفرقة 82 المحمولة جوا
وكشفت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز»، أن المسؤولين يدرسون إمكانية نشر لواء قتالي من الفرقة 82 المحمولة جواً التابعة للجيش الأمريكي، إلى جانب عناصر من مقر قيادة الفرقة، لدعم العمليات العسكرية في إيران، وفقاً لما نقلته عن مسؤولين في وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية «البنتاغون».
ووصف المسؤولون هذه التحركات بأنها «تخطيط احترازي»، مؤكدين أنه لم يصدر أي أمر رسمي من البنتاغون أو القيادة المركزية CENTCOM.
وأفاد التقرير بأن القوات القتالية المعنية ستأتي من «قوة الاستجابة الفورية» التابعة للفرقة 82 المحمولة جواً، وهي لواء يضم نحو 3 آلاف جندي، قادر على الانتشار في أي مكان في العالم خلال 18 ساعة. ويمكن استخدام هذه القوات للسيطرة على جزيرة خارك، التي تُعد مركز تصدير النفط الرئيسي لإيران.
ولفتت الصحيفة إلى أن هناك خياراً آخر قيد الدراسة، في حال أذن الرئيس دونالد ترمب للقوات بالسيطرة على الجزيرة، يتمثل في شن هجوم بواسطة نحو 2500 جندي من الوحدة الاستكشافية 31 لمشاة البحرية، التي تتجه حالياً إلى المنطقة.
البدء بإرسال قوات المارينز
وقالت الصحيفة إن مدرج الطائرات في مطار جزيرة خارك تعرض لأضرار جراء الغارات الجوية الأمريكية الأخيرة، مشيرة إلى أن قادة أمريكيين سابقين يرجّحون البدء بإرسال قوات «المارينز»، نظراً لقدرة مهندسي القتال لديهم على إصلاح المدارج والبنية التحتية للمطارات بسرعة. وأضافت أنه بعد إصلاح المدرج، يمكن لسلاح الجو البدء في نقل المعدات والإمدادات، وكذلك القوات، إذا لزم الأمر، باستخدام طائرات النقل العسكري C-130.
وتوقعت أن تعزز قوات الفرقة 82 المحمولة جواً وحدات المارينز، موضحة أن ميزة الاعتماد على القوات المظلية تكمن في قدرتها على الوصول خلال ليلة واحدة، إلا أن من عيوبها عدم امتلاكها أي معدات ثقيلة، مثل المركبات المدرعة، التي توفر الحماية في حال شنّت القوات الإيرانية هجوماً مضاداً، بحسب مسؤولين حاليين وسابقين.
القدرة على البقاء لفترات طويلة
وأضاف المسؤولون أن قوات المارينز تفتقر إلى القدرة على الإمداد والبقاء لفترات طويلة، مقارنة بقوات الفرقة 82 المحمولة جواً، التي يمكن استخدامها لحَل محل قوات مشاة البحرية بعد تنفيذ الهجوم الأولي على الجزيرة، بحسب «نيويورك تايمز».
وذكرت أن مقر قيادة الفرقة 82 المحمولة جواً سيُستخدم كمركز قيادة فرعي لتخطيط المهام وتنسيقها، في ظل ما وصفته بساحة معركة تزداد تعقيداً.
وكان الجيش الأمريكي ألغى بشكل مفاجئ مشاركة هذا المقر، الذي يضم نحو 300 فرد، في تدريب بمركز الجاهزية القتالية المشترك في قاعدة فورت بولك بولاية لويزيانا، في مطلع مارس الجاري.
وأفاد مسؤولون في الجيش بأن قرار الإبقاء على عناصر مقر القيادة في قاعدة فورت براج بولاية نورث كارولاينا، جاء تحسباً لاحتمال إصدار البنتاغون أوامر بإرسال اللواء الجاهز إلى الشرق الأوسط.
U.S. military officials are exploring several options for deploying combat airborne forces to support potential operations in Iran, as part of what they described as "precautionary planning."
82nd Airborne Division
The New York Times revealed that officials are considering the possibility of deploying a combat brigade from the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, along with elements from the division's headquarters, to support military operations in Iran, according to what they reported from officials at the U.S. Department of Defense, the Pentagon.
Officials described these movements as "precautionary planning," emphasizing that no official order has been issued from the Pentagon or Central Command (CENTCOM).
The report stated that the combat forces in question would come from the "Immediate Response Force" of the 82nd Airborne Division, which is a brigade consisting of about 3,000 soldiers, capable of deploying anywhere in the world within 18 hours. These forces could be used to secure Khark Island, which is considered Iran's main oil export center.
The newspaper noted that there is another option under consideration, in case President Donald Trump authorizes the forces to take control of the island, which involves launching an attack with about 2,500 soldiers from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is currently heading to the region.
Beginning to Send Marine Forces
The newspaper stated that the runway at Khark Island Airport has been damaged due to recent U.S. airstrikes, indicating that former American leaders are likely to begin sending "Marines," given their combat engineers' ability to quickly repair runways and airport infrastructure. It added that after repairing the runway, the Air Force could begin transporting equipment and supplies, as well as troops, if necessary, using C-130 military transport aircraft.
It is expected that the forces of the 82nd Airborne Division will reinforce the Marine units, explaining that the advantage of relying on airborne forces lies in their ability to reach the area within one night, but their disadvantage is that they do not possess any heavy equipment, such as armored vehicles, which provide protection in the event of a counterattack by Iranian forces, according to current and former officials.
Ability to Sustain for Extended Periods
Officials added that the Marines lack the capability for supply and sustainment for extended periods, compared to the forces of the 82nd Airborne Division, which could be used to replace Marine forces after the initial attack on the island, according to The New York Times.
It mentioned that the headquarters of the 82nd Airborne Division will be used as a subordinate command center for planning and coordinating missions, in what it described as an increasingly complex battlefield.
The U.S. Army had unexpectedly canceled the participation of this headquarters, which includes about 300 personnel, in training at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, earlier in March.
Army officials stated that the decision to keep the headquarters personnel at Fort Bragg in North Carolina was made in anticipation of the possibility of the Pentagon issuing orders to send the ready brigade to the Middle East.