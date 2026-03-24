U.S. military officials are exploring several options for deploying combat airborne forces to support potential operations in Iran, as part of what they described as "precautionary planning."

82nd Airborne Division

The New York Times revealed that officials are considering the possibility of deploying a combat brigade from the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, along with elements from the division's headquarters, to support military operations in Iran, according to what they reported from officials at the U.S. Department of Defense, the Pentagon.

Officials described these movements as "precautionary planning," emphasizing that no official order has been issued from the Pentagon or Central Command (CENTCOM).

The report stated that the combat forces in question would come from the "Immediate Response Force" of the 82nd Airborne Division, which is a brigade consisting of about 3,000 soldiers, capable of deploying anywhere in the world within 18 hours. These forces could be used to secure Khark Island, which is considered Iran's main oil export center.

The newspaper noted that there is another option under consideration, in case President Donald Trump authorizes the forces to take control of the island, which involves launching an attack with about 2,500 soldiers from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is currently heading to the region.

Beginning to Send Marine Forces

The newspaper stated that the runway at Khark Island Airport has been damaged due to recent U.S. airstrikes, indicating that former American leaders are likely to begin sending "Marines," given their combat engineers' ability to quickly repair runways and airport infrastructure. It added that after repairing the runway, the Air Force could begin transporting equipment and supplies, as well as troops, if necessary, using C-130 military transport aircraft.

It is expected that the forces of the 82nd Airborne Division will reinforce the Marine units, explaining that the advantage of relying on airborne forces lies in their ability to reach the area within one night, but their disadvantage is that they do not possess any heavy equipment, such as armored vehicles, which provide protection in the event of a counterattack by Iranian forces, according to current and former officials.

Ability to Sustain for Extended Periods

Officials added that the Marines lack the capability for supply and sustainment for extended periods, compared to the forces of the 82nd Airborne Division, which could be used to replace Marine forces after the initial attack on the island, according to The New York Times.

It mentioned that the headquarters of the 82nd Airborne Division will be used as a subordinate command center for planning and coordinating missions, in what it described as an increasingly complex battlefield.

The U.S. Army had unexpectedly canceled the participation of this headquarters, which includes about 300 personnel, in training at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, earlier in March.

Army officials stated that the decision to keep the headquarters personnel at Fort Bragg in North Carolina was made in anticipation of the possibility of the Pentagon issuing orders to send the ready brigade to the Middle East.