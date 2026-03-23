رغم إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وجود مفاوضات مع إيران منذ السبت وصفها بـ«المثمرة»، وطلبه من وزارة الحرب تأجيل الضربات ضد منشآت الطاقة الأساسية، نفى مصدر عسكري أمريكي اليوم (الإثنين) وجود أي تغيير في الخطط العسكرية.


ونقلت شبكة «سي بي إس نيوز» عن مصدر عسكري قوله: «لم يطرأ أي تغيير على خطط إرسال آلاف الأفراد الإضافيين من مشاة البحرية الأمريكية إلى الشرق الأوسط».


وكان مسؤولان أمريكيان قد صرحا سابقاً بأن وحدة مشاة بحرية قوامها نحو 2200 جندي، و3 سفن حربية، غادرت كاليفورنيا الأسبوع الماضي، وقد يستغرق وصولها إلى مواقعها 3 أسابيع على الأقل، ولا تزال وحدة أخرى من مشاة البحرية قادمة من المحيط الهادئ في طريقها إلى المنطقة، كما صدرت أوامر لعناصر من الفرقة 82 المحمولة جواً بالاستعداد للانتشار.


وقالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية اليوم إن قوات الجيش تواصل شن ضربات مكثفة على أهداف عسكرية إيرانية باستخدام ذخائر دقيقة التوجيه، مستعرضة مقطع فيديو يظهر ما تقول إنه مواقع تعرضت لهجمات قالت القيادة المركزية إنها أهداف إيرانية دمرها سلاح الجو الأمريكي.


وفي ذات السياق، قالت شبكة «سكاي نيوز» البريطانية إن وزير الدفاع البريطاني جون هيلي أعلن وصول المدمرة «إتش إم إس دراغون» إلى منطقة شرق المتوسط لدعم الدفاع عن القواعد البريطانية في قبرص.


ونقلت الشبكة عن هيلي قوله: «المدمرة البريطانية ستبدأ الليلة الاندماج في عمليات الدفاع عن قبرص»، وبحسب الشبكة فإن المدمرة ستساعد في حماية القواعد العسكرية بقبرص من الهجمات الإيرانية.


وأشارت إلى أن المدمرة قادرة على إسقاط أنواع الطائرات المسيّرة والصواريخ الباليستية التي تطلقها إيران.


في غضون ذلك، ذكر تحذير ​أمني ⁠من السفارة الأمريكية ⁠في مسقط ​أن الولايات المتحدة ⁠نصحت ​مواطنيها ​في سلطنة عمان اليوم ⁠بالاحتماء ​في ⁠أماكن وجودهم بسبب ‌نشاط مستمر.


بالمقابل، قال المتحدث باسم الحرس الثوري الإيراني اليوم إنه لا توجد حاجة لزرع ألغام في مضيق هرمز، موضحاً أن القوات المسلحة الإيرانية تفرض سيطرة كاملة عليه.