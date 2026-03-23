Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of "productive" negotiations with Iran since Saturday and his request for the Department of Defense to postpone strikes against critical energy facilities, a U.S. military source denied today (Monday) that there were any changes in military plans.



CBS News reported that a military source stated: "There has been no change in plans to send thousands of additional U.S. Marines to the Middle East."



Two U.S. officials had previously stated that a Marine unit consisting of about 2,200 soldiers and three warships left California last week, and it may take at least three weeks for them to reach their locations. Another Marine unit is also on its way from the Pacific to the region, and orders have been issued for elements of the 82nd Airborne Division to prepare for deployment.



The U.S. Central Command stated today that Army forces continue to carry out intensive strikes on Iranian military targets using precision-guided munitions, showcasing a video that it claims shows sites that have been attacked, which Central Command stated are Iranian targets destroyed by the U.S. Air Force.



In the same context, British Sky News reported that British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced the arrival of the destroyer HMS Dragon in the Eastern Mediterranean to support the defense of British bases in Cyprus.



The network quoted Wallace as saying: "The British destroyer will begin integrating into operations to defend Cyprus tonight," and according to the network, the destroyer will help protect military bases in Cyprus from Iranian attacks.



It noted that the destroyer is capable of intercepting types of drones and ballistic missiles launched by Iran.



Meanwhile, a security warning from the U.S. Embassy in Muscat stated that the United States advised its citizens in Oman today to shelter in place due to ongoing activity.



In contrast, a spokesperson for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated today that there is no need to plant mines in the Strait of Hormuz, explaining that the Iranian armed forces maintain full control over it.