يكتنف الغموض مصير مفاوضات أمريكية إيرانية محتملة، فيما أعلن الجيش الأمريكي أن قواته تواصل شن ضربات على أهداف عسكرية إيرانية، وسط تضارب في تصريحات واشنطن وطهران بشأن المحادثات، وأبدى الرئيس دونالد ترمب تفاؤلاً حول إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق.

وأعلن مسؤول كبير بوزارة الخارجية الإيرانية لشبكة CBS News، الإثنين، أن إيران تلقت رسالة من الولايات المتحدة عبر وسطاء، في تمهيد محتمل لمحادثات بين البلدين، مضيفاً: تلقينا نقاطاً من الولايات المتحدة عبر وسطاء، ويجري حالياً دراستها.

ونقلت وكالة بلومبيرغ عن مصادر مطلعة قولها: إن قرار تعليق الضربات على منشآت الطاقة كان يهدف تحديداً إلى السيطرة على أسعار النفط، وهو ما أقر به ترمب، إذ قال: «ستنخفض أسعار النفط بشكل كبير بمجرد إبرام الاتفاق».

وكشفت تقارير وسائل إعلام باكستانية، أن رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، ناقش مع مسؤولين أمريكيين في إسلام آباد ملف مضيق هرمز، لتضيف مزيداً من التضارب بشأن المحادثات.

وذكرت أن طائرة قاليباف حلّقت من طهران إلى إسلام آباد بموافقة أمريكية إسرائيلية، مشيرة إلى أن طائرة من طراز RJ85 تابعة للقوات الجوية الإيرانية كانت أقلت قاليباف إلى العاصمة الباكستانية.

وكشف موقع أكسيوس أن قاليباف قد يُمثل طهران في المحادثات المحتملة مع مسؤولين أمريكيين، في حين نفى قاليباف نفسه ذلك، مشيراً في تغريدة على منصة إكس إلى أنه لم تجرِ أي مفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة.

وأضاف: «هذه أخبار زائفة تهدف إلى التلاعب بالأسواق المالية وأسواق النفط، ومحاولة للهروب من المستنقع الذي علقت فيه الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل».


ولا تزال ملامح أي اتفاق محتمل غير واضحة. وذكر ترمب أن إيران وافقت على أنها لن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً، وهو أحد أهداف الحرب التي أعلنها في بداية النزاع، إلى جانب إضعاف القدرات العسكرية التقليدية لإيران.


وعلى صعيد العمليات العسكرية، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (CENTCOM)، أن قواتها تواصل شن ضربات مكثفة على أهداف عسكرية إيرانية باستخدام ذخائر دقيقة التوجيه، فيما قال مسؤول أمريكي إن «الهجمات مستمرة». وأوضح أن «وقف الهجمات لمدة 5 أيام يقتصر فقط على مواقع الطاقة»، مضيفاً: «لا يشمل ذلك المواقع العسكرية والبحرية والصواريخ الباليستية والقاعدة الصناعية الدفاعية. ستستمر المبادرات الأولية لعملية ملحمة الغضب».


ونشرت القيادة المركزية مقطع فيديو لهجمات، قالت إنها استهدفت خلالها «مواقع عسكرية إيرانية»، فيما ذكرت في بيان منفصل أن حاملة الطائرات «أبراهام لينكولن» (Abraham Lincoln) مستمرة في دعم العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران، مشيرة إلى أن المقاتلات والطائرات العسكرية، لا تزال تستخدمها في تنفيذ الهجمات.


ونقلت منصة «سيمافور»، عن مسؤول أمريكي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، قوله إن الولايات المتحدة ستواصل ضرباتها على إيران، وإن وقف الهجمات يقتصر فقط على منشآت الطاقة في طهران. ولفت إلى أن إسرائيل لم تكن طرفاً في محادثات واشنطن مع طهران، رغم أنها تتلقى آخر المستجدات.