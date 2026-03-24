The fate of potential U.S.-Iranian negotiations remains shrouded in mystery, as the U.S. military announced that its forces continue to strike Iranian military targets, amid conflicting statements from Washington and Tehran regarding the talks. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement.

A senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official told CBS News on Monday that Iran received a message from the United States through intermediaries, potentially paving the way for talks between the two countries, adding: "We have received points from the United States through intermediaries, and they are currently being studied."

Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources, that the decision to suspend strikes on energy facilities was specifically aimed at controlling oil prices, which Trump acknowledged, stating: "Oil prices will drop significantly once the agreement is reached."

Pakistani media reports revealed that Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf discussed the Strait of Hormuz issue with U.S. officials in Islamabad, adding further confusion regarding the talks.

It was reported that Qalibaf's plane flew from Tehran to Islamabad with U.S. and Israeli approval, noting that an RJ85 aircraft belonging to the Iranian Air Force transported Qalibaf to the Pakistani capital.

Axios revealed that Qalibaf might represent Tehran in potential talks with U.S. officials, while Qalibaf himself denied this, indicating in a tweet on X platform that no negotiations had taken place with the United States.

He added: "This is fake news aimed at manipulating financial and oil markets, and an attempt to escape the quagmire in which the United States and Israel are stuck."



The outlines of any potential agreement remain unclear. Trump mentioned that Iran agreed it would not possess nuclear weapons, which is one of the objectives of the war he announced at the beginning of the conflict, alongside weakening Iran's conventional military capabilities.



On the military operations front, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its forces continue to carry out intensive strikes on Iranian military targets using precision-guided munitions, while a U.S. official stated that "the attacks are ongoing." He clarified that "the suspension of attacks for 5 days is limited only to energy sites," adding: "This does not include military and naval sites, ballistic missiles, and the defense industrial base. Initial initiatives for Operation Wrath of the Storm will continue."



CENTCOM released a video of the strikes, claiming that they targeted "Iranian military sites," while stating in a separate announcement that the aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln" continues to support military operations against Iran, noting that fighter jets and military aircraft are still being used to carry out the attacks.



The platform "Semafor" quoted a U.S. official today (Tuesday) stating that the United States will continue its strikes on Iran, and that the suspension of attacks is limited only to energy facilities in Tehran. He pointed out that Israel was not a party to the talks between Washington and Tehran, although it receives the latest updates.