The meetings of the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) began today (Wednesday) in the Bahraini capital, Manama.



Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani stated that the leaders of the Gulf countries have dealt with Iranian aggressions wisely, indicating that these aggressions represent a clear violation of international law.



He pointed out that the armies of the Gulf countries have strongly confronted the Iranian aggressions, affirming that diplomacy is the best way to resolve conflicts.



Al-Zayani emphasized by saying: "The sovereignty of states and good neighborliness must be respected," adding: "Our commitment to peace should not be understood as leniency."



For his part, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, confirmed that "the security of the Gulf countries is indivisible," explaining that the Council countries "preferred restraint and prioritizing wisdom in facing Iranian aggressions."



Al-Budaiwi praised, during the meeting, the "efficiency and readiness of the Gulf armed forces in confronting Iranian aggressions, and the level of coordination among the Council countries to counter the aggression," affirming that "Iran violates international and humanitarian law with its aggressions against the Gulf countries."



Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in the Kingdom of Bahrain today to participate in the 167th session of the GCC Ministerial Council.



The meeting is chaired by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, with the attendance of the foreign ministers of the GCC countries.



Upon his arrival at Bahrain International Airport, Prince Faisal bin Farhan was welcomed by his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, the Secretary-General of the GCC Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, and the Saudi Ambassador to Bahrain Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi.