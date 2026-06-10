انطلقت اجتماعات وزراء خارجية مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، في العاصمة البحرينية المنامة.
وقال وزير الخارجية البحريني عبداللطيف الزياني: إن قادة دول الخليج تعاملوا مع الاعتداءات الإيرانية بحكمة، مبيناً أن تلك الاعتداءات تمثل خرقاً واضحاً للقانون الدولي.
ولفت إلى أن جيوش دول الخليج تصدت بقوة للاعتداءات الإيرانية، مؤكداً أن الدبلوماسية هي السبيل الأمثل لتسوية الصراعات.
وشدد الزياني بالقول: «يجب احترام سيادة الدول وحسن الجوار»، مضيفاً: «حرصنا على السلم لا يجب أن يُفهم على أنه تهاون».
بدوره، أكد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي جاسم البديوي أن «أمن دول الخليج كلٌّ لا يتجزأ»، موضحاً أن دول المجلس «آثرت ضبط النفس وتغليب الحكمة في مواجهة الاعتداءات الإيرانية».
وأشاد البديوي، خلال الاجتماع، بـ«كفاءة وجاهزية القوات المسلحة الخليجية في مواجهة الاعتداءات الإيرانية، وبمستوى التنسيق بين دول المجلس للتصدي للعدوان»، مؤكداً أن «إيران تخرق القانونين الدولي والإنساني باعتداءاتها على دول الخليج».
ووصل وزير الخارجية السعودي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان إلى مملكة البحرين اليوم؛ للمشاركة في أعمال الدورة الـ167 للمجلس الوزاري لمجلس التعاون الخليجي.
ويترأس الاجتماع وزير الخارجية البحريني عبداللطيف بن راشد الزياني، بحضور وزراء خارجية دول مجلس التعاون.
وكان في استقبال الأمير فيصل بن فرحان لدى وصوله إلى مطار البحرين الدولي نظيره البحريني عبداللطيف بن راشد الزياني، والأمين العام لمجلس التعاون جاسم محمد البديوي، وسفير السعودية لدى البحرين نايف بن بندر السديري.
The meetings of the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) began today (Wednesday) in the Bahraini capital, Manama.
Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani stated that the leaders of the Gulf countries have dealt with Iranian aggressions wisely, indicating that these aggressions represent a clear violation of international law.
He pointed out that the armies of the Gulf countries have strongly confronted the Iranian aggressions, affirming that diplomacy is the best way to resolve conflicts.
Al-Zayani emphasized by saying: "The sovereignty of states and good neighborliness must be respected," adding: "Our commitment to peace should not be understood as leniency."
For his part, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, confirmed that "the security of the Gulf countries is indivisible," explaining that the Council countries "preferred restraint and prioritizing wisdom in facing Iranian aggressions."
Al-Budaiwi praised, during the meeting, the "efficiency and readiness of the Gulf armed forces in confronting Iranian aggressions, and the level of coordination among the Council countries to counter the aggression," affirming that "Iran violates international and humanitarian law with its aggressions against the Gulf countries."
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in the Kingdom of Bahrain today to participate in the 167th session of the GCC Ministerial Council.
The meeting is chaired by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, with the attendance of the foreign ministers of the GCC countries.
Upon his arrival at Bahrain International Airport, Prince Faisal bin Farhan was welcomed by his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, the Secretary-General of the GCC Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, and the Saudi Ambassador to Bahrain Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi.