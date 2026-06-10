انطلقت اجتماعات وزراء خارجية مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، في العاصمة البحرينية المنامة.


وقال وزير الخارجية البحريني عبداللطيف الزياني: إن قادة دول الخليج تعاملوا مع الاعتداءات الإيرانية بحكمة، مبيناً أن تلك الاعتداءات تمثل خرقاً واضحاً للقانون الدولي.


ولفت إلى أن جيوش دول الخليج تصدت بقوة للاعتداءات الإيرانية، مؤكداً أن الدبلوماسية هي السبيل الأمثل لتسوية الصراعات.


وشدد الزياني بالقول: «يجب احترام سيادة الدول وحسن الجوار»، مضيفاً: «حرصنا على السلم لا يجب أن يُفهم على أنه تهاون».


بدوره، أكد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي جاسم البديوي أن «أمن دول الخليج كلٌّ لا يتجزأ»، موضحاً أن دول المجلس «آثرت ضبط النفس وتغليب الحكمة في مواجهة الاعتداءات الإيرانية».


وأشاد البديوي، خلال الاجتماع، بـ«كفاءة وجاهزية القوات المسلحة الخليجية في مواجهة الاعتداءات الإيرانية، وبمستوى التنسيق بين دول المجلس للتصدي للعدوان»، مؤكداً أن «إيران تخرق القانونين الدولي والإنساني باعتداءاتها على دول الخليج».


ووصل وزير الخارجية السعودي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان إلى مملكة البحرين اليوم؛ للمشاركة في أعمال الدورة الـ167 للمجلس الوزاري لمجلس التعاون الخليجي.


ويترأس الاجتماع وزير الخارجية البحريني عبداللطيف بن راشد الزياني، بحضور وزراء خارجية دول مجلس التعاون.


وكان في استقبال الأمير فيصل بن فرحان لدى وصوله إلى مطار البحرين الدولي نظيره البحريني عبداللطيف بن راشد الزياني، والأمين العام لمجلس التعاون جاسم محمد البديوي، وسفير السعودية لدى البحرين نايف بن بندر السديري.