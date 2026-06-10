استقبل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء في مملكة البحرين الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، في العاصمة المنامة (اليوم)، وزير الخارجية السعودي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزراء الخارجية وممثلي دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية المشاركين في اجتماع الدورة (167) للمجلس الوزاري، برئاسة مملكة البحرين -رئيس الدورة الحالية.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الأخوية والتاريخية لدول مجلس التعاون، وسبل تعزيز مسيرة العمل الخليجي المشترك، والتأكيد على دور المجلس والجهود المنوطة به لتحقيق التنسيق والتكامل والترابط بين الدول الأعضاء في مختلف المجالات.