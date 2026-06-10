The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, received today in the capital Manama, the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, along with the foreign ministers and representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states participating in the (167th) session of the Ministerial Council, chaired by the Kingdom of Bahrain - the current session's president.

During the reception, the brotherly and historical relations of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries were reviewed, along with ways to enhance the joint Gulf work, and the emphasis was placed on the role of the council and the efforts entrusted to it to achieve coordination, integration, and connectivity among the member states in various fields.