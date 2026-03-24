طرحت مجلة «نيوزويك» الأمريكية 5 سيناريوهات محتملة لنهاية الحرب المستعرة حاليا بين أمريكا وإسرائيل من جهة وإيران من جهة أخرى. وحسب تحليل المجلة، فإن نهاية الحرب غير محسومة، وتتراوح بين تسوية محدودة أو جمود طويل، مؤكدة أن العامل الحاسم فيها لن يكون التصريحات، بل المفاوضات التي تتمخض عن اتفاق فعلي أو عودة للصراع.

تضارب الروايات

وذكرت المجلة أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أعلن، الإثنين، محادثات مع طهران، وألمّح إلى أن الحرب على إيران تقترب من نهايتها، وكشف مفاوضات بين الجانبين أدت إلى قرار بتأجيل ضربات عسكرية كان قد هدد بها لتدمير محطات الطاقة الإيرانية.

إلا أن إيران نفت وجود أي مفاوضات ليستمر بذلك تضارب الروايات، وفي حال تمسكت إيران بموقفها، فإن التحليل يرجح أن يتحول النزاع إلى صراع طويل ومكلف، ما يهدد الاستقرار الاقتصادي العالمي.

السيناريوهات المحتملة

وحددت المجلة السيناريوهات المحتملة لكيفية إنهاء الحرب كالتالي:

أولا، انتكاسة إيران وانتصار ترمب:

يفترض هذا السيناريو أن تقبل إيران بشروط أمريكية قاسية، مثل التخلي عن برنامجها النووي وتسليم اليورانيوم المخصب، مقابل وقف الحرب وتخفيف الضغوط.

ورغم وجود تحركات دبلوماسية وتأجيل ضربات عسكرية، فإن رفض طهران المسبق للتخلي عن التخصيب يجعل هذا السيناريو صعب التحقيق.

وتعتقد المجلة أن قبول إيران لشروط ترمب لن يكون مجرد تغيير في السياسة، بل سيشكل هزيمة إستراتيجية وسياسية كبيرة لها.

ثانيا، مراوغة إيرانية دون حل:

يعتقد هذا السيناريو في ظهور مفاوضات شكلية أو غير مباشرة دون اتفاق حقيقي. فإيران قد تستخدم التأجيل أو خطوات رمزية لتخفيف الضغط، بينما تستمر في مواقفها الأساسية، والنتيجة ستكون استمرار التوتر مع ادعاء كل طرف تحقيق تقدم دون تغيير فعلي.

ويتميز هذا السيناريو بانتشار الروايات المتضاربة، والإشارات المترددة، وانعدام أي اختراق واضح، ولن يكون هناك تغيير يُذكر على أرض الواقع.

ثالثا، تهدئة تدريجية بلا اتفاق:

هذا السيناريو يبدو أنه الأكثر ترجيحا، حيث تتراجع العمليات العسكرية تدريجيا دون اتفاق رسمي. ويتوقع أن تخفض الولايات المتحدة نشاطها العسكري، وإيران ضغطها على طرق الشحن الرئيسية، ويتراجع كلا الجانبين عن التصعيد دون حسم للقضايا الأساسية.

وهنا سيخف التصعيد وتستقر الأسواق نسبيا، لكن القضايا الجوهرية مثل البرنامج النووي الإيراني ستبقى دون حل، ما يعني بقاء جذور الصراع.

رابعا، تصعيد طويل الأمد:

إذا أصرت إيران على موقفها، قد يتحول النزاع إلى مواجهة طويلة ومكلفة.

فاستمرار تهديدها لمضيق هرمز يعني فشلا ذريعا لواشنطن، ما يجعل الأزمة تتجاوز البعد العسكري إلى تهديد الاقتصاد العالمي، فتصبح الأسواق العالمية متقلبة بشكل كبير ويصبح إنهاء الحرب صعبا.

خامسا، انهيار النظام الإيراني:

ويفترض هذا السيناريو حدوث ثورة داخلية نتيجة الضغوط الاقتصادية والحرب. نظريا، يمكن للحرب المستمرة والصدمة الاقتصادية وعدم استقرار القيادة أن تدفع إلى انتفاضة شاملة. لكن ضعف المعارضة وتماسك الأجهزة الأمنية يجعل هذا السيناريو الأقل احتمالا رغم الضغوط الداخلية.