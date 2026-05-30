أصدرت محكمة نمساوية، حكمًا بالسجن لمدة 15 عامًا على شاب نمساوي يبلغ من العمر 21 عامًا، بعد إقراره بالتخطيط لهجوم فاشل على حفل موسيقي للمغنية الأمريكية تايلور سويفت كان مقررًا عام 2024.

وكانت الشرطة قد أحبطت الهجوم، الذي كان مستوحى من تكتيكات تنظيم «داعش»، قبل أيام من إحدى الحفلات في فيينا، ما دفع السلطات إلى إلغاء ثلاث حفلات لسويفت في المدينة، وسط حالة من الهلع والأمن المشدد.

وأوضحت السلطات أن المعلومات الاستخباراتية التي قدمتها الولايات المتحدة للنمسا لعبت دورًا حاسمًا في إحباط المخطط الإرهابي.

وعقب جلسات محاكمة استمرت لساعات في «فينر نويشتات» قرب فيينا، دانت هيئة المحلفين المواطن النمساوي (بيران أ.) بتهمة التخطيط للهجوم وتشكيل خلية تابعة لـ«داعش»، وأصدر القاضي حكمه بسجنه 15 عامًا.

واعترف المتهم بجميع التهم الموجهة إليه، باستثناء مشاركته المباشرة في محاولة القتل، فيما حُكم على رفيقه (أردا ك.)، 21 عامًا أيضًا، بالسجن لمدة 12 عامًا. ويمكن استئناف الحكمين.

وأفاد المدعون بأن المتهمين، إلى جانب نمساوي ثالث يُدعى (حسن إ.)، شكّلوا «خلية إرهابية خطيرة جدًا»، خططت لهجمات متعددة، معظمها في الخارج، باسم تنظيم «داعش».

يذكر أن محكمة في برلين كانت قد دانت العام الماضي قاصرًا سوريًا بتهمة المساهمة في التخطيط لهجوم على حفل لسويفت، وحُكم عليه بالسجن 18 شهرًا مع وقف التنفيذ، في إطار سلسلة من التحقيقات الأوروبية الواسعة ضد مخططات إرهابية مستهدفة للنجوم العالميين.