أصدرت محكمة نمساوية، حكمًا بالسجن لمدة 15 عامًا على شاب نمساوي يبلغ من العمر 21 عامًا، بعد إقراره بالتخطيط لهجوم فاشل على حفل موسيقي للمغنية الأمريكية تايلور سويفت كان مقررًا عام 2024.
وكانت الشرطة قد أحبطت الهجوم، الذي كان مستوحى من تكتيكات تنظيم «داعش»، قبل أيام من إحدى الحفلات في فيينا، ما دفع السلطات إلى إلغاء ثلاث حفلات لسويفت في المدينة، وسط حالة من الهلع والأمن المشدد.
وأوضحت السلطات أن المعلومات الاستخباراتية التي قدمتها الولايات المتحدة للنمسا لعبت دورًا حاسمًا في إحباط المخطط الإرهابي.
وعقب جلسات محاكمة استمرت لساعات في «فينر نويشتات» قرب فيينا، دانت هيئة المحلفين المواطن النمساوي (بيران أ.) بتهمة التخطيط للهجوم وتشكيل خلية تابعة لـ«داعش»، وأصدر القاضي حكمه بسجنه 15 عامًا.
واعترف المتهم بجميع التهم الموجهة إليه، باستثناء مشاركته المباشرة في محاولة القتل، فيما حُكم على رفيقه (أردا ك.)، 21 عامًا أيضًا، بالسجن لمدة 12 عامًا. ويمكن استئناف الحكمين.
وأفاد المدعون بأن المتهمين، إلى جانب نمساوي ثالث يُدعى (حسن إ.)، شكّلوا «خلية إرهابية خطيرة جدًا»، خططت لهجمات متعددة، معظمها في الخارج، باسم تنظيم «داعش».
يذكر أن محكمة في برلين كانت قد دانت العام الماضي قاصرًا سوريًا بتهمة المساهمة في التخطيط لهجوم على حفل لسويفت، وحُكم عليه بالسجن 18 شهرًا مع وقف التنفيذ، في إطار سلسلة من التحقيقات الأوروبية الواسعة ضد مخططات إرهابية مستهدفة للنجوم العالميين.
An Austrian court has sentenced a 21-year-old Austrian man to 15 years in prison after he admitted to planning a failed attack on a concert by American singer Taylor Swift that was scheduled for 2024.
The police thwarted the attack, which was inspired by tactics from ISIS, just days before one of the concerts in Vienna, prompting authorities to cancel three of Swift's shows in the city amid panic and heightened security.
Authorities clarified that intelligence information provided by the United States to Austria played a crucial role in thwarting the terrorist plot.
Following hours of trial sessions in Wiener Neustadt near Vienna, the jury convicted the Austrian citizen (Biran A.) of planning the attack and forming a cell affiliated with ISIS, and the judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison.
The defendant admitted to all charges against him, except for his direct involvement in the attempted murder, while his accomplice (Arda K.), also 21 years old, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Both sentences can be appealed.
Prosecutors reported that the defendants, along with a third Austrian named (Hassan E.), formed a "very dangerous terrorist cell" that planned multiple attacks, mostly abroad, in the name of ISIS.
It is worth noting that a court in Berlin convicted a Syrian minor last year for contributing to the planning of an attack on a Swift concert, sentencing him to 18 months in prison with a suspended sentence, as part of a series of extensive European investigations into terrorist plots targeting global stars.