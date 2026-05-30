An Austrian court has sentenced a 21-year-old Austrian man to 15 years in prison after he admitted to planning a failed attack on a concert by American singer Taylor Swift that was scheduled for 2024.

The police thwarted the attack, which was inspired by tactics from ISIS, just days before one of the concerts in Vienna, prompting authorities to cancel three of Swift's shows in the city amid panic and heightened security.

Authorities clarified that intelligence information provided by the United States to Austria played a crucial role in thwarting the terrorist plot.

Following hours of trial sessions in Wiener Neustadt near Vienna, the jury convicted the Austrian citizen (Biran A.) of planning the attack and forming a cell affiliated with ISIS, and the judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

The defendant admitted to all charges against him, except for his direct involvement in the attempted murder, while his accomplice (Arda K.), also 21 years old, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Both sentences can be appealed.

Prosecutors reported that the defendants, along with a third Austrian named (Hassan E.), formed a "very dangerous terrorist cell" that planned multiple attacks, mostly abroad, in the name of ISIS.

It is worth noting that a court in Berlin convicted a Syrian minor last year for contributing to the planning of an attack on a Swift concert, sentencing him to 18 months in prison with a suspended sentence, as part of a series of extensive European investigations into terrorist plots targeting global stars.