Iranian media revealed today (Monday) that communications are taking place between the U.S. administration and the Israeli cabinet to discuss negotiation efforts with Iran.



Axios reported from a knowledgeable source that U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance spoke by phone today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and they discussed the efforts being made to open negotiations with Iran, clarifying that the two sides discussed elements of a potential agreement to end the war with Iran.



This came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that negotiations had been ongoing since Saturday with Tehran, describing them as "fruitful and good," confirming that Iran was given a 5-day deadline as an opportunity to reach an agreement.



On the ground, the U.S. Navy confirmed on Monday the arrival of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford to Souda Bay in the Greek island of Crete for maintenance and repairs, following a fire that broke out on board the ship, stating in a statement that "the most advanced ship in the U.S. fleet remains fully capable of carrying out its missions."



CNN had reported that the carrier, which was participating in U.S. operations against Iran, departed and was en route to Souda Bay, while a U.S. official stated that its presence there would be brief.



He noted that the ship would undergo effective assessments, repairs, and resupply, confirming that the fire was not related to any combat activities.



Meanwhile, the British government summoned the Iranian ambassador to the United Kingdom to the Foreign Office today following accusations against Iranians of espionage for Tehran.



The British government stated in a statement that the Foreign Office summoned the Iranian ambassador following the accusation against two individuals, one Iranian and the other holding dual British-Iranian nationality, of espionage on behalf of Tehran.