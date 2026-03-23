كشفت وسائل إعلام إيرانية اليوم (الإثنين)، عن اتصالات تجرى بين الإدارة الأمريكية ومجلس الوزراء الإسرائيلي لمناقشة جهود المفاوضات مع إيران.


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مصدر مطلع قوله، إن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس تحدث هاتفياً، اليوم، مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو وناقشا الجهود المبذولة لفتح مفاوضات مع إيران، موضحاً أن الطرفين ناقشا عناصر اتفاق محتمل لإنهاء الحرب مع إيران.


جاء ذلك بعد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وجود مفاضات منذ يوم السبت مع طهران ووصفها بـ«المثمرة والجيدة»، مؤكداً منح إيران مهلة 5 أيام كفرصة للوصول إلى اتفاق.


ميدانياً، أكدت البحرية الأمريكية، الاثنين، وصول حاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس جيرالد فورد» إلى خليج سودا في جزيرة كريت اليونانية، لإجراء أعمال صيانة وإصلاحات، عقب اندلاع حريق على متن السفينة، موضحة في بيان أن «السفينة الأكثر تطوراً لدى الأسطول الأمريكي لا تزال قادرة بالكامل على تنفيذ مهماتها».


وكانت شبكة «سي إن إن» قد ذكرت أن الحاملة التي كانت تشارك في العمليات الأمريكية ضد إيران، غادرت وفي طريقها إلى خليج سودا، في حين قال مسؤول أمريكي إن وجودها هناك سيكون لفترة وجيزة.


وأشار إلى أن السفينة ستخضع لتقييمات فعالة، وإصلاحات، وإعادة تزويد بالإمدادات، مؤكداً أن الحريق لم يكن مرتبطاً بأي أعمال قتالية.


في غضون ذلك، استدعت الحكومة البريطانية اليوم سفير إيران لدى المملكة المتحدة إلى وزارة الخارجية على خلفية اتهام إيرانيين بالتخابر مع طهران.


وقالت الحكومة البريطانية في بيان: إن وزارة الخارجية استدعت السفير الإيراني في أعقاب توجيه اتهام إلى شخصين أحدهما إيراني والآخر يحمل جنسية بريطانية إيرانية مزدوجة بالتخابر لصالح طهران.