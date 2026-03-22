فيما دخلت حرب إيران أسبوعها الرابع، كشفت مصادر إسرائيلية تزايد المؤشرات على انخراط قوات برية أمريكية في فتح مضيق هرمز.
ولفتت إلى ارتفاع احتمالات تنفيذ هجوم بري أمريكي داخل إيران، بحسب ما نقلت صحيفة «يسرائيل هيوم»، اليوم الأحد، عن مصادر مطلعة.
احتمالات تنفيذ هجوم بري
وأفادت الصحيفة بأن إسرائيل تقدر بأن احتمالات تنفيذ هجوم بري أمريكي داخل الأراضي الإيرانية في ارتفاع. وأضافت المصادر أن إسرائيل تقدّر أن الولايات المتحدة تدرس توسيع نطاق القتال من أجل فتح مضيق هرمز أمام مرور ناقلات النفط والسفن التجارية. وتوقعت المصادر الإسرائيلية بألا يُتخذ قريباً قرار من قبل الإدارة الأمريكية بإنهاء الحرب قبل التأكد بشكل كامل من تحقيق الأهداف.
استهداف محطات الطاقة
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هدد في وقت سابق بضرب منشآت الطاقة الإيرانية إذا لم يفتح مضيق هرمز، ولوح ترمب بأن الولايات المتحدة سوف «تمحو» محطات الطاقة الإيرانية إذا لم تقم طهران بإعادة فتح المضيق بالكامل في غضون 48 ساعة.
وقال إنه يمنح إيران 48 ساعة بالضبط لفتح الممر المائي الحيوي أو مواجهة جولة جديدة من الهجمات. وأكد أن أمريكا ستدمر «محطات طاقة مختلفة، بدءاً بأكبرها أولاً!».
6 شروط من أجل وقف الحرب
وكانت مصادر مطلعة، أعلنت أن واشنطن وضعت 6 شروط أو التزامات من أجل وقف الحرب تتضمن إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، وضبط مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، إلى جانب التوصل إلى تفاهمات طويلة الأمد بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني، والصواريخ الباليستية، ووقف طهران دعم الفصائل المسلحة في المنطقة.
وتحدثت الإدارة الأمريكية عن إرسال المزيد من القوات إلى الشرق الأوسط. وفي محاولة لتقليل التأثير الاقتصادي على أسواق الطاقة العالمية، رفعت الولايات المتحدة العقوبات عن بعض النفط الإيراني لأول مرة منذ عقود، مما خفف بعض الضغوط التي تستخدمها واشنطن تقليدياً كأداة ضغط.
ضمان أمن الملاحة في هرمز
وبعد مرور 24 ساعة فقط، أصدر ترمب بياناً، مساء السبت، هدد فيه بتصعيد الصراع من خلال استهداف محطات الطاقة الإيرانية ما لم تسمح البلاد بمرور شحنات النفط. وكررت إيران التأكيد على أنه «يمكن لجميع السفن عبور مضيق هرمز عدا سفن الأعداء»، وفق تعبيرها.
وأعلن مندوب إيران لدى المنظمة البحرية الدولية علي موسوي، اليوم أن طهران مستعدة للعمل المشترك مع المنظمة لضمان أمن الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، حسبما أفادت وكالة «رويترز». وأضاف أن مضيق هرمز مفتوح أمام جميع السفن باستثناء تلك المرتبطة بـ«أعداء إيران»، مؤكدًا أن العبور ممكن شريطة التنسيق مع طهران بشأن الإجراءات الأمنية.
واعتبر المسؤول الإيراني أن الهجمات التي نفذتها إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة كانت السبب وراء الوضع الراهن في مضيق هرمز.
فيما هدد الجيش الإيراني باستهداف «منشآت الطاقة والمياه التابعة للولايات المتحدة في المنطقة» إذا استهدفت البنى التحتية للطاقة في البلاد.
ومع توجّه آلاف العناصر الإضافيين من قوات مشاة البحرية الأمريكية (المارينز) إلى الشرق الأوسط، أعلنت القيادة المركزية قصف منشأة إيرانية ساحلية تحت الأرض هذا الأسبوع، ما أدى إلى «تراجع» قدرات طهران على تقويض الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، على حد قولها.
As the Iran war entered its fourth week, Israeli sources revealed an increase in indicators of the involvement of American ground forces in opening the Strait of Hormuz.
It noted the rising likelihood of a U.S. ground attack inside Iran, according to what the newspaper "Israel Hayom" reported today, Sunday, from informed sources.
Likelihood of a Ground Attack
The newspaper reported that Israel estimates that the chances of a U.S. ground attack inside Iranian territory are increasing. The sources added that Israel believes the United States is considering expanding the scope of combat to open the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of oil tankers and commercial ships. The Israeli sources predicted that no decision would be made soon by the U.S. administration to end the war before fully ensuring that the objectives are achieved.
Targeting Power Stations
U.S. President Donald Trump had previously threatened to strike Iranian energy facilities if the Strait of Hormuz was not opened, warning that the United States would "wipe out" Iranian power stations if Tehran did not fully reopen the strait within 48 hours.
He stated that he was giving Iran exactly 48 hours to open the vital waterway or face a new round of attacks. He emphasized that America would destroy "various power stations, starting with the largest first!".
6 Conditions to End the War
Informed sources announced that Washington had set 6 conditions or commitments to end the war, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz, regulating Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, along with reaching long-term understandings regarding the Iranian nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and stopping Tehran's support for armed factions in the region.
The U.S. administration spoke about sending more troops to the Middle East. In an attempt to reduce the economic impact on global energy markets, the United States lifted sanctions on some Iranian oil for the first time in decades, easing some of the pressures that Washington traditionally uses as a leverage tool.
Ensuring Navigation Security in Hormuz
Just 24 hours later, Trump issued a statement on Saturday evening threatening to escalate the conflict by targeting Iranian power stations unless the country allowed the passage of oil shipments. Iran reiterated that "all ships can pass through the Strait of Hormuz except for enemy ships," as it expressed.
Iran's representative to the International Maritime Organization, Ali Mousavi, announced today that Tehran is ready to work jointly with the organization to ensure navigation security in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the "Reuters" agency. He added that the Strait of Hormuz is open to all ships except those linked to "Iran's enemies," emphasizing that passage is possible provided there is coordination with Tehran regarding security measures.
The Iranian official considered that the attacks carried out by Israel and the United States were the reason behind the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, the Iranian army threatened to target "U.S. energy and water facilities in the region" if it targeted the country's energy infrastructure.
As thousands of additional U.S. Marine Corps troops head to the Middle East, the Central Command announced the bombing of an underground Iranian coastal facility this week, which led to a "reduction" in Tehran's capabilities to undermine navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to their statement.