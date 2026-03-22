As the Iran war entered its fourth week, Israeli sources revealed an increase in indicators of the involvement of American ground forces in opening the Strait of Hormuz.



It noted the rising likelihood of a U.S. ground attack inside Iran, according to what the newspaper "Israel Hayom" reported today, Sunday, from informed sources.



Likelihood of a Ground Attack



The newspaper reported that Israel estimates that the chances of a U.S. ground attack inside Iranian territory are increasing. The sources added that Israel believes the United States is considering expanding the scope of combat to open the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of oil tankers and commercial ships. The Israeli sources predicted that no decision would be made soon by the U.S. administration to end the war before fully ensuring that the objectives are achieved.



Targeting Power Stations



U.S. President Donald Trump had previously threatened to strike Iranian energy facilities if the Strait of Hormuz was not opened, warning that the United States would "wipe out" Iranian power stations if Tehran did not fully reopen the strait within 48 hours.



He stated that he was giving Iran exactly 48 hours to open the vital waterway or face a new round of attacks. He emphasized that America would destroy "various power stations, starting with the largest first!".



6 Conditions to End the War



Informed sources announced that Washington had set 6 conditions or commitments to end the war, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz, regulating Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, along with reaching long-term understandings regarding the Iranian nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and stopping Tehran's support for armed factions in the region.



The U.S. administration spoke about sending more troops to the Middle East. In an attempt to reduce the economic impact on global energy markets, the United States lifted sanctions on some Iranian oil for the first time in decades, easing some of the pressures that Washington traditionally uses as a leverage tool.



Ensuring Navigation Security in Hormuz



Just 24 hours later, Trump issued a statement on Saturday evening threatening to escalate the conflict by targeting Iranian power stations unless the country allowed the passage of oil shipments. Iran reiterated that "all ships can pass through the Strait of Hormuz except for enemy ships," as it expressed.



Iran's representative to the International Maritime Organization, Ali Mousavi, announced today that Tehran is ready to work jointly with the organization to ensure navigation security in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the "Reuters" agency. He added that the Strait of Hormuz is open to all ships except those linked to "Iran's enemies," emphasizing that passage is possible provided there is coordination with Tehran regarding security measures.



The Iranian official considered that the attacks carried out by Israel and the United States were the reason behind the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz.



Meanwhile, the Iranian army threatened to target "U.S. energy and water facilities in the region" if it targeted the country's energy infrastructure.



As thousands of additional U.S. Marine Corps troops head to the Middle East, the Central Command announced the bombing of an underground Iranian coastal facility this week, which led to a "reduction" in Tehran's capabilities to undermine navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to their statement.