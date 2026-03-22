فيما دخلت حرب إيران أسبوعها الرابع، كشفت مصادر إسرائيلية تزايد المؤشرات على انخراط قوات برية أمريكية في فتح مضيق هرمز.


ولفتت إلى ارتفاع احتمالات تنفيذ هجوم بري أمريكي داخل إيران، بحسب ما نقلت صحيفة «يسرائيل هيوم»، اليوم الأحد، عن مصادر مطلعة.


احتمالات تنفيذ هجوم بري


وأفادت الصحيفة بأن إسرائيل تقدر بأن احتمالات تنفيذ هجوم بري أمريكي داخل الأراضي الإيرانية في ارتفاع. وأضافت المصادر أن إسرائيل تقدّر أن الولايات المتحدة تدرس توسيع نطاق القتال من أجل فتح مضيق هرمز أمام مرور ناقلات النفط والسفن التجارية. وتوقعت المصادر الإسرائيلية بألا يُتخذ قريباً قرار من قبل الإدارة الأمريكية بإنهاء الحرب قبل التأكد بشكل كامل من تحقيق الأهداف.


استهداف محطات الطاقة


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هدد في وقت سابق بضرب منشآت الطاقة الإيرانية إذا لم يفتح مضيق هرمز، ولوح ترمب بأن الولايات المتحدة سوف «تمحو» محطات الطاقة الإيرانية إذا لم تقم طهران بإعادة فتح المضيق بالكامل في غضون 48 ساعة.


وقال إنه يمنح إيران 48 ساعة بالضبط لفتح الممر المائي الحيوي أو مواجهة جولة جديدة من الهجمات. وأكد أن أمريكا ستدمر «محطات طاقة مختلفة، بدءاً بأكبرها أولاً!».


6 شروط من أجل وقف الحرب


وكانت مصادر مطلعة، أعلنت أن واشنطن وضعت 6 شروط أو التزامات من أجل وقف الحرب تتضمن إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، وضبط مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، إلى جانب التوصل إلى تفاهمات طويلة الأمد بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني، والصواريخ الباليستية، ووقف طهران دعم الفصائل المسلحة في المنطقة.


وتحدثت الإدارة الأمريكية عن إرسال المزيد من القوات إلى الشرق الأوسط. وفي محاولة لتقليل التأثير الاقتصادي على أسواق الطاقة العالمية، رفعت الولايات المتحدة العقوبات عن بعض النفط الإيراني لأول مرة منذ عقود، مما خفف بعض الضغوط التي تستخدمها واشنطن تقليدياً كأداة ضغط.


ضمان أمن الملاحة في هرمز


وبعد مرور 24 ساعة فقط، أصدر ترمب بياناً، مساء السبت، هدد فيه بتصعيد الصراع من خلال استهداف محطات الطاقة الإيرانية ما لم تسمح البلاد بمرور شحنات النفط. وكررت إيران التأكيد على أنه «يمكن لجميع السفن عبور مضيق هرمز عدا سفن الأعداء»، وفق تعبيرها.


وأعلن مندوب إيران لدى المنظمة البحرية الدولية علي موسوي، اليوم أن طهران مستعدة للعمل المشترك مع المنظمة لضمان أمن الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، حسبما أفادت وكالة «رويترز». وأضاف أن مضيق هرمز مفتوح أمام جميع السفن باستثناء تلك المرتبطة بـ«أعداء إيران»، مؤكدًا أن العبور ممكن شريطة التنسيق مع طهران بشأن الإجراءات الأمنية.


واعتبر المسؤول الإيراني أن الهجمات التي نفذتها إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة كانت السبب وراء الوضع الراهن في مضيق هرمز.


فيما هدد الجيش الإيراني باستهداف «منشآت الطاقة والمياه التابعة للولايات المتحدة في المنطقة» إذا استهدفت البنى التحتية للطاقة في البلاد.


ومع توجّه آلاف العناصر الإضافيين من قوات مشاة البحرية الأمريكية (المارينز) إلى الشرق الأوسط، أعلنت القيادة المركزية قصف منشأة إيرانية ساحلية تحت الأرض هذا الأسبوع، ما أدى إلى «تراجع» قدرات طهران على تقويض الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، على حد قولها.