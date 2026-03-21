In a phenomenon revealing the rising influence of artificial intelligence in shaping public opinion, thousands of users were captivated by the character "Jessica Foster," the blonde American soldier who appeared alongside President Donald Trump, promoting the "America First" agenda, in scenes suggesting her closeness to decision-making circles, before it became clear that all of this was merely a digital illusion.

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Rocketing Fame in Just Months

In just four months, Foster's Instagram account transformed into a striking phenomenon, surpassing one million followers, driven by a flood of photos and videos showcasing a "patriotic" life, from standing in front of F-22 fighters to appearing aboard an American warship in the Strait of Hormuz, taking pictures with Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and even participating in official events, in scenes that appeared quite realistic, contributing to misleading followers.

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A Character Without Existence

However, this "fame" quickly revealed its falsehood, as experts confirmed that "Foster" is nothing more than an AI-generated character, with no military record or real existence, while her photos and clips carried clear indicators of digital manipulation, despite convincing a wide segment of followers.

Mixing Politics with Beauty to Attract Attention

The phenomenon reveals a growing strategy in the digital space, relying on blending political discourse with visually appealing content, as right-wing accounts use fake female characters to promote political messages, attract followers, and achieve financial gains by converting them into paid platforms.

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A Phenomenon Beyond Borders

These practices were not limited to the United States, as similar clips emerged showing alleged Iranian female soldiers and pilots supporting the military, despite laws in Iran prohibiting women from combat roles, revealing the global scope of deception.

More Convincing and Dangerous Techniques

Experts believe that the evolution of AI tools has made it easy to create coherent fake characters, appearing in multiple images alongside real personalities, granting them false credibility and enhancing their spread, especially when linked to current political events.

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From Following to Profit

Once attention is captured, followers are directed to paid platforms, in a business model based on "commodifying illusion," where users are asked to pay for more exclusive content, directly exploiting the audience's curiosity and engagement.

Details Exposing the Deception

Despite the apparent craftsmanship, some details revealed contradictions, such as illogical military insignias combining different ranks, or errors in naming events, in addition to exaggerated scenes like her appearing with world leaders in unrealistic contexts.

Widespread Interaction Despite Doubts

Nevertheless, thousands of users flocked to her account, with comments exceeding 100,000, most praising her beauty or supporting her messages, while others questioned her authenticity, in a scene reflecting the fragility of the distinction between the real and the artificial among the public.

Warnings of a Political "Bot Army"

Researchers warned that this phenomenon could evolve into organized tools for information warfare, by operating fake accounts collectively to spread propaganda and misinformation, threatening to turn the digital space into an invisible battleground.

Toward a World Without Certainty

Amid this expansion, fears are growing that the spread of these technologies could lead to an "unreal society," where truth blends with illusion, and political messages become more capable of infiltrating the public in ways that are difficult to detect or counter.