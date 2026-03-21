في ظاهرة تكشف تصاعد نفوذ الذكاء الاصطناعي في تشكيل الرأي العام، انبهر آلاف المستخدمين بشخصية «جيسيكا فوستر»، الجندية الأمريكية الشقراء التي ظهرت إلى جانب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مروّجة لأجندة «أمريكا أولاً»، في مشاهد توحي بقربها من دوائر القرار، قبل أن يتضح أن كل ذلك مجرد وهم رقمي.

جيسيكا فوستر مع ترمب

جيسيكا فوستر مع ترمب

نجومية صاروخية خلال أشهر

وخلال أربعة أشهر فقط، تحوّل حساب «فوستر» على إنستغرام إلى ظاهرة لافتة، إذ تجاوز عدد متابعيه مليون شخص، مدفوعاً بسيل من الصور ومقاطع الفيديو التي تُظهر حياة «وطنية» حافلة، من الوقوف أمام مقاتلات «إف-22» إلى الظهور على متن سفينة حربية أمريكية في مضيق هرمز، فضلاً عن صور أخرى مع ترمب والرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، بل وتشارك في فعاليات رسمية، في مشاهد بدت واقعية إلى حد كبير، ما ساهم في تضليل المتابعين.

جيسيكا فوستر

جيسيكا فوستر

شخصية بلا وجود

غير أن هذه «النجومية» سرعان ما تكشّف زيفها، إذ أكد خبراء أن «فوستر» ليست سوى شخصية مُولّدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، دون أي سجل عسكري أو وجود حقيقي، فيما حملت صورها ومقاطعها مؤشرات واضحة على التلاعب الرقمي، رغم إقناعها شريحة واسعة من المتابعين.

خلط السياسة بالجمال لجذب الانتباه

وتكشف الظاهرة عن استراتيجية متنامية في الفضاء الرقمي، تعتمد على مزج الخطاب السياسي بالمحتوى الجاذب بصرياً، إذ تستخدم حسابات يمينية شخصيات نسائية مزيفة للترويج لرسائل سياسية، وجذب المتابعين، وتحقيق مكاسب مالية عبر تحويلهم إلى منصات مدفوعة.

المجندة الشقراء جيسيكا فوستر

المجندة الشقراء جيسيكا فوستر

ظاهرة تتجاوز الحدود

ولم تقتصر هذه الممارسات على الولايات المتحدة، إذ انتشرت مقاطع مماثلة تُظهر جنديات وطيارات إيرانيات مزعومات يدعمن الجيش، رغم أن القوانين في إيران تمنع النساء من الأدوار القتالية، ما يكشف اتساع نطاق التضليل عالمياً.

تقنيات أكثر إقناعاً وخطورة

ويرى خبراء أن تطور أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي جعل من السهل إنشاء شخصيات وهمية متماسكة، تظهر في صور متعددة وبجانب شخصيات حقيقية، ما يمنحها مصداقية زائفة ويعزز انتشارها، خصوصاً عند ربطها بأحداث سياسية راهنة.

جيسيكا فوستر تجذب ملايين المتابعين

جيسيكا فوستر تجذب ملايين المتابعين

من المتابعة إلى الربح

وبمجرد جذب الانتباه، يتم توجيه المتابعين إلى منصات مدفوعة، في نموذج تجاري قائم على «تسليع الوهم»، حيث يُطلب من المستخدمين الدفع مقابل محتوى أكثر خصوصية، في استغلال مباشر لفضول الجمهور وتفاعله.

تفاصيل تفضح الزيف

ورغم الإتقان الظاهري، كشفت بعض التفاصيل التناقض، مثل شارات عسكرية غير منطقية تجمع بين رتب مختلفة، أو أخطاء في تسمية الفعاليات، إضافة إلى مشاهد مبالغ فيها كظهورها مع قادة عالميين في سياقات غير واقعية.

فتاة الذكاء الاصطناعي جيسيكا فوستر توهم الملايين بأنها على متن سفينه في مضيق هرمز.

فتاة الذكاء الاصطناعي جيسيكا فوستر توهم الملايين بأنها على متن سفينه في مضيق هرمز.

تفاعل واسع رغم الشكوك

ورغم ذلك، توافد آلاف المستخدمين إلى حسابها، حيث تجاوزت التعليقات 100 ألف، معظمها يشيد بجمالها أو يدعم رسائلها، بينما شكك آخرون في حقيقتها، في مشهد يعكس هشاشة التمييز بين الحقيقي والمصطنع لدى الجمهور.

تحذيرات من «جيش بوتات» سياسي

وحذّر باحثون من أن هذه الظاهرة قد تتطور إلى أدوات منظمة للحرب المعلوماتية، عبر تشغيل حسابات وهمية بشكل جماعي لنشر الدعاية والتضليل، ما يهدد بتحويل الفضاء الرقمي إلى ساحة صراع غير مرئي.

نحو عالم بلا يقين

وفي ظل هذا التوسع، تتزايد المخاوف من أن يقود انتشار هذه التقنيات إلى «مجتمع غير واقعي»، حيث تختلط الحقيقة بالوهم، وتصبح الرسائل السياسية أكثر قدرة على التسلل إلى الجمهور بطرق يصعب كشفها أو التصدي لها.