في ظاهرة تكشف تصاعد نفوذ الذكاء الاصطناعي في تشكيل الرأي العام، انبهر آلاف المستخدمين بشخصية «جيسيكا فوستر»، الجندية الأمريكية الشقراء التي ظهرت إلى جانب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مروّجة لأجندة «أمريكا أولاً»، في مشاهد توحي بقربها من دوائر القرار، قبل أن يتضح أن كل ذلك مجرد وهم رقمي.
جيسيكا فوستر مع ترمب
نجومية صاروخية خلال أشهر
وخلال أربعة أشهر فقط، تحوّل حساب «فوستر» على إنستغرام إلى ظاهرة لافتة، إذ تجاوز عدد متابعيه مليون شخص، مدفوعاً بسيل من الصور ومقاطع الفيديو التي تُظهر حياة «وطنية» حافلة، من الوقوف أمام مقاتلات «إف-22» إلى الظهور على متن سفينة حربية أمريكية في مضيق هرمز، فضلاً عن صور أخرى مع ترمب والرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، بل وتشارك في فعاليات رسمية، في مشاهد بدت واقعية إلى حد كبير، ما ساهم في تضليل المتابعين.
جيسيكا فوستر
شخصية بلا وجود
غير أن هذه «النجومية» سرعان ما تكشّف زيفها، إذ أكد خبراء أن «فوستر» ليست سوى شخصية مُولّدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، دون أي سجل عسكري أو وجود حقيقي، فيما حملت صورها ومقاطعها مؤشرات واضحة على التلاعب الرقمي، رغم إقناعها شريحة واسعة من المتابعين.
خلط السياسة بالجمال لجذب الانتباه
وتكشف الظاهرة عن استراتيجية متنامية في الفضاء الرقمي، تعتمد على مزج الخطاب السياسي بالمحتوى الجاذب بصرياً، إذ تستخدم حسابات يمينية شخصيات نسائية مزيفة للترويج لرسائل سياسية، وجذب المتابعين، وتحقيق مكاسب مالية عبر تحويلهم إلى منصات مدفوعة.
المجندة الشقراء جيسيكا فوستر
ظاهرة تتجاوز الحدود
ولم تقتصر هذه الممارسات على الولايات المتحدة، إذ انتشرت مقاطع مماثلة تُظهر جنديات وطيارات إيرانيات مزعومات يدعمن الجيش، رغم أن القوانين في إيران تمنع النساء من الأدوار القتالية، ما يكشف اتساع نطاق التضليل عالمياً.
تقنيات أكثر إقناعاً وخطورة
ويرى خبراء أن تطور أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي جعل من السهل إنشاء شخصيات وهمية متماسكة، تظهر في صور متعددة وبجانب شخصيات حقيقية، ما يمنحها مصداقية زائفة ويعزز انتشارها، خصوصاً عند ربطها بأحداث سياسية راهنة.
جيسيكا فوستر تجذب ملايين المتابعين
من المتابعة إلى الربح
وبمجرد جذب الانتباه، يتم توجيه المتابعين إلى منصات مدفوعة، في نموذج تجاري قائم على «تسليع الوهم»، حيث يُطلب من المستخدمين الدفع مقابل محتوى أكثر خصوصية، في استغلال مباشر لفضول الجمهور وتفاعله.
تفاصيل تفضح الزيف
ورغم الإتقان الظاهري، كشفت بعض التفاصيل التناقض، مثل شارات عسكرية غير منطقية تجمع بين رتب مختلفة، أو أخطاء في تسمية الفعاليات، إضافة إلى مشاهد مبالغ فيها كظهورها مع قادة عالميين في سياقات غير واقعية.
فتاة الذكاء الاصطناعي جيسيكا فوستر توهم الملايين بأنها على متن سفينه في مضيق هرمز.
تفاعل واسع رغم الشكوك
ورغم ذلك، توافد آلاف المستخدمين إلى حسابها، حيث تجاوزت التعليقات 100 ألف، معظمها يشيد بجمالها أو يدعم رسائلها، بينما شكك آخرون في حقيقتها، في مشهد يعكس هشاشة التمييز بين الحقيقي والمصطنع لدى الجمهور.
تحذيرات من «جيش بوتات» سياسي
وحذّر باحثون من أن هذه الظاهرة قد تتطور إلى أدوات منظمة للحرب المعلوماتية، عبر تشغيل حسابات وهمية بشكل جماعي لنشر الدعاية والتضليل، ما يهدد بتحويل الفضاء الرقمي إلى ساحة صراع غير مرئي.
نحو عالم بلا يقين
وفي ظل هذا التوسع، تتزايد المخاوف من أن يقود انتشار هذه التقنيات إلى «مجتمع غير واقعي»، حيث تختلط الحقيقة بالوهم، وتصبح الرسائل السياسية أكثر قدرة على التسلل إلى الجمهور بطرق يصعب كشفها أو التصدي لها.
In a phenomenon revealing the rising influence of artificial intelligence in shaping public opinion, thousands of users were captivated by the character "Jessica Foster," the blonde American soldier who appeared alongside President Donald Trump, promoting the "America First" agenda, in scenes suggesting her closeness to decision-making circles, before it became clear that all of this was merely a digital illusion.
جيسيكا فوستر مع ترمب
Rocketing Fame in Just Months
In just four months, Foster's Instagram account transformed into a striking phenomenon, surpassing one million followers, driven by a flood of photos and videos showcasing a "patriotic" life, from standing in front of F-22 fighters to appearing aboard an American warship in the Strait of Hormuz, taking pictures with Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and even participating in official events, in scenes that appeared quite realistic, contributing to misleading followers.
جيسيكا فوستر
A Character Without Existence
However, this "fame" quickly revealed its falsehood, as experts confirmed that "Foster" is nothing more than an AI-generated character, with no military record or real existence, while her photos and clips carried clear indicators of digital manipulation, despite convincing a wide segment of followers.
Mixing Politics with Beauty to Attract Attention
The phenomenon reveals a growing strategy in the digital space, relying on blending political discourse with visually appealing content, as right-wing accounts use fake female characters to promote political messages, attract followers, and achieve financial gains by converting them into paid platforms.
المجندة الشقراء جيسيكا فوستر
A Phenomenon Beyond Borders
These practices were not limited to the United States, as similar clips emerged showing alleged Iranian female soldiers and pilots supporting the military, despite laws in Iran prohibiting women from combat roles, revealing the global scope of deception.
More Convincing and Dangerous Techniques
Experts believe that the evolution of AI tools has made it easy to create coherent fake characters, appearing in multiple images alongside real personalities, granting them false credibility and enhancing their spread, especially when linked to current political events.
المجندة الشقراء جيسيكا فوستر
From Following to Profit
Once attention is captured, followers are directed to paid platforms, in a business model based on "commodifying illusion," where users are asked to pay for more exclusive content, directly exploiting the audience's curiosity and engagement.
Details Exposing the Deception
Despite the apparent craftsmanship, some details revealed contradictions, such as illogical military insignias combining different ranks, or errors in naming events, in addition to exaggerated scenes like her appearing with world leaders in unrealistic contexts.
Widespread Interaction Despite Doubts
Nevertheless, thousands of users flocked to her account, with comments exceeding 100,000, most praising her beauty or supporting her messages, while others questioned her authenticity, in a scene reflecting the fragility of the distinction between the real and the artificial among the public.
Warnings of a Political "Bot Army"
Researchers warned that this phenomenon could evolve into organized tools for information warfare, by operating fake accounts collectively to spread propaganda and misinformation, threatening to turn the digital space into an invisible battleground.
Toward a World Without Certainty
Amid this expansion, fears are growing that the spread of these technologies could lead to an "unreal society," where truth blends with illusion, and political messages become more capable of infiltrating the public in ways that are difficult to detect or counter.