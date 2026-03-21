The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that Iran has lost significant combat capabilities, including thousands of missiles and drones. The commander of CENTCOM, Admiral Brad Cooper, revealed the use of 5,000-pound bombs on hideouts in Iran.



In a press briefing on "X" today (Saturday), he stated that Iranian radars used to threaten navigation were targeted, as well as Iranian ballistic missile storage facilities. The CENTCOM commander emphasized that Iran's capabilities are experiencing significant deterioration. He said, "We targeted 130 Iranian vessels... and dropped 5,000-pound bombs on Iranian hideouts."



He added that his forces are working to counter cross-border Iranian threats, stressing, "We will continue to use lethal force in Iran," confirming that his forces are determined to continue the mission against Iran and will keep striking anything that threatens navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



Iranian cities, especially the capital Tehran, have been subjected to near-daily bombardment since the start of the joint U.S.-Israeli attack against Iran on February 28, which resulted in the deaths of senior officials, including the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.



Iran responded by launching missile and drone attacks on Israel, in addition to targeting Gulf countries.



For his part, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Saturday that strikes against Iran will escalate this week.



Katz stated during a meeting with military officials that "this week, the strikes carried out by the Israeli and American armies against the Iranian regime will see a significant escalation."



He added that Israel is "determined to continue leading the attack to eliminate the leadership of the Iranian regime and thwart its strategic capabilities... We will not stop until all war objectives are achieved."