أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم»، أن إيران خسرت قدرات قتالية كبيرة منها آلاف الصواريخ والمسيّرات. وكشف قائد القيادة المركزية الأدميرال براد كوبر، عن استخدام قنابل بزنة 5 آلاف رطل على مخابئ في إيران.


وقال في إيجاز صحفي على «إكس»، اليوم (السبت) إنه تم استهداف رادارات إيرانية تستخدم في تهديد الملاحة، وكذلك تم استهداف مخازن صواريخ باليستية إيرانية. وشدد قائد القيادة المركزية على أن قدرات إيران تشهد تدهوراً كبيراً. وقال «استهدفنا 130 سفينة إيرانية.. وألقينا قنابل بزنة 5 آلاف رطل على مخابئ إيرانية».


وأضاف أن قواته تعمل على مواجهة التهديدات الإيرانية العابرة للحدود، مشدداً: «سنواصل استخدام القوة المميتة في إيران»، مؤكداً أن قواته مصممة على مواصلة المهمة ضد إيران، سنواصل ضرب كل ما يهدد الملاحة بمضيق هرمز.


وتتعرض المدن الإيرانية، خصوصاً العاصمة طهران، لقصف شبه يومي منذ بدء الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي المشترك ضد إيران في 28 فبراير (شباط) والذي أسفر عن مقتل كبار المسؤولين بمن فيهم المرشد الأعلى، علي خامنئي.


وردت إيران بشن هجمات بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة على إسرائيل، إضافة إلى استهداف دول الخليج.


من جانبه، أعلن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، السبت، أن الضربات ضد إيران ستتصاعد هذا الأسبوع.


وقال كاتس خلال اجتماع مع مسؤولين عسكريين، إنه»خلال هذا الأسبوع، ستشهد الضربات التي سينفذها الجيشان الإسرائيلي والأمريكي ضد النظام الإيراني تصاعداً كبيراً.


وأضاف أن إسرائيل «مصممة على مواصلة قيادة الهجوم من أجل القضاء على قيادات النظام الإيراني وإحباط قدراته الإستراتيجية.. لن نتوقف حتى تتحقق جميع أهداف الحرب».