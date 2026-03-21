أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم»، أن إيران خسرت قدرات قتالية كبيرة منها آلاف الصواريخ والمسيّرات. وكشف قائد القيادة المركزية الأدميرال براد كوبر، عن استخدام قنابل بزنة 5 آلاف رطل على مخابئ في إيران.
وقال في إيجاز صحفي على «إكس»، اليوم (السبت) إنه تم استهداف رادارات إيرانية تستخدم في تهديد الملاحة، وكذلك تم استهداف مخازن صواريخ باليستية إيرانية. وشدد قائد القيادة المركزية على أن قدرات إيران تشهد تدهوراً كبيراً. وقال «استهدفنا 130 سفينة إيرانية.. وألقينا قنابل بزنة 5 آلاف رطل على مخابئ إيرانية».
وأضاف أن قواته تعمل على مواجهة التهديدات الإيرانية العابرة للحدود، مشدداً: «سنواصل استخدام القوة المميتة في إيران»، مؤكداً أن قواته مصممة على مواصلة المهمة ضد إيران، سنواصل ضرب كل ما يهدد الملاحة بمضيق هرمز.
وتتعرض المدن الإيرانية، خصوصاً العاصمة طهران، لقصف شبه يومي منذ بدء الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي المشترك ضد إيران في 28 فبراير (شباط) والذي أسفر عن مقتل كبار المسؤولين بمن فيهم المرشد الأعلى، علي خامنئي.
وردت إيران بشن هجمات بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة على إسرائيل، إضافة إلى استهداف دول الخليج.
من جانبه، أعلن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، السبت، أن الضربات ضد إيران ستتصاعد هذا الأسبوع.
وقال كاتس خلال اجتماع مع مسؤولين عسكريين، إنه»خلال هذا الأسبوع، ستشهد الضربات التي سينفذها الجيشان الإسرائيلي والأمريكي ضد النظام الإيراني تصاعداً كبيراً.
وأضاف أن إسرائيل «مصممة على مواصلة قيادة الهجوم من أجل القضاء على قيادات النظام الإيراني وإحباط قدراته الإستراتيجية.. لن نتوقف حتى تتحقق جميع أهداف الحرب».
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that Iran has lost significant combat capabilities, including thousands of missiles and drones. The commander of CENTCOM, Admiral Brad Cooper, revealed the use of 5,000-pound bombs on hideouts in Iran.
In a press briefing on "X" today (Saturday), he stated that Iranian radars used to threaten navigation were targeted, as well as Iranian ballistic missile storage facilities. The CENTCOM commander emphasized that Iran's capabilities are experiencing significant deterioration. He said, "We targeted 130 Iranian vessels... and dropped 5,000-pound bombs on Iranian hideouts."
He added that his forces are working to counter cross-border Iranian threats, stressing, "We will continue to use lethal force in Iran," confirming that his forces are determined to continue the mission against Iran and will keep striking anything that threatens navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian cities, especially the capital Tehran, have been subjected to near-daily bombardment since the start of the joint U.S.-Israeli attack against Iran on February 28, which resulted in the deaths of senior officials, including the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
Iran responded by launching missile and drone attacks on Israel, in addition to targeting Gulf countries.
For his part, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Saturday that strikes against Iran will escalate this week.
Katz stated during a meeting with military officials that "this week, the strikes carried out by the Israeli and American armies against the Iranian regime will see a significant escalation."
He added that Israel is "determined to continue leading the attack to eliminate the leadership of the Iranian regime and thwart its strategic capabilities... We will not stop until all war objectives are achieved."