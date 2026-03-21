In a new threat to the European continent, the Iranian news agency "Mehr" confirmed today (Saturday) the launch of two ballistic missiles by Tehran towards the American military base in Diego Garcia.



The agency reported that targeting the military island of Diego Garcia, which is more than 4,000 kilometers away from Iran, is a notable step by Iran in threatening the interests of the United States and its allies outside the borders of West Asia.



Location of the Base



Diego Garcia Base is located in the Chagos Archipelago of Mauritius in the middle of the Indian Ocean. It is a joint base between the United States and the United Kingdom. This main six-island coral group of Chagos is situated among more than 600 islands, about 500 kilometers south of the Maldives, and is halfway between Africa and Indonesia, housing around 4,000 people.



At the end of World War II, Diego Garcia emerged as a strong option due to its military advantages, including the potential to establish an airstrip and a harbor, and its political advantages due to its small population and its administrative status under the United Kingdom. Additionally, its strategic location in the middle of the Indian Ocean, approximately 3,000 kilometers away from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Malacca Strait near the South China Sea, allows the U.S. military to project power across the ocean, deter adversaries, and reassure allies, despite the fact that the UK had already established a small base in Diego Garcia during World War II, with British forces remaining there until the end of the war.



British-American Agreement



In 1961, the U.S. proposed to the UK to separate the Chagos Archipelago from the colonized Mauritius to create a new territory that would guarantee the rights to use the bases in the future for both the United States and the United Kingdom. Over the following years, the British and American governments entered into secret negotiations regarding the separation of the Chagos Archipelago from colonial Mauritius.



The American Diego Garcia Base was established on the island administered by Britain in 1966, following the displacement of about 2,000 Chagos residents. It features a massive airstrip, a harbor, and storage for bunker-busting bombs, occupying a pivotal location.



This military base was constructed and developed over the years, with the United States investing heavily in building and maintaining it due to its importance in supporting its national interests in a region far from its own territory.



Importance of Diego Garcia Base



Diego Garcia is considered a key geopolitical and logistical support base for U.S. interests, missions, and operations in the Indian Ocean region, due to its full military capabilities, making it difficult to establish a similar base elsewhere without exorbitant financial and political costs. Diego Garcia holds a special place in the broader U.S. strategy due to its vital location.



The base is positioned along major international trade routes between Asia and Africa in the Indian Ocean and has been a center for multiple U.S. air operations during previous wars, particularly in Afghanistan and Iraq, and attacks on armed groups in the region, making it a strategic depth and tactical command center throughout the Indian Ocean.



Base Development



The base provides logistical, intelligence, and surveillance support for operations against actors, and has been developed to become one of Washington's most important overseas facilities, as it possesses military infrastructure capable of deterring a wide range of threats and defending U.S. interests in the Indian Ocean, especially in the western Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea.



The base includes a deep-water port capable of accommodating aircraft carriers, several docks and ports equipped with modern systems to support rapid response operations, a long runway that accommodates large military aircraft including B-52 bombers, KC-135 refueling aircraft, reconnaissance planes, and transport aircraft, enabling long-range strike operations, advanced satellite communication facilities, satellite tracking infrastructure, and a naval support facility. It is also home to 16 separate commands and contains large facilities for fuel storage.