في تهديد جديد لقارة أوروبا، أكدت وكالة أنباء «مهر» الإيرانية، اليوم (السبت)، إطلاق طهران صاروخين باليستيين باتجاه القاعدة العسكرية الأمريكية في دييجو جارسيا.


وذكرت الوكالة أن استهداف جزيرة دييجو جارسيا العسكرية، التي تبعد أكثر من 4 آلاف كيلومتر عن إيران، يُعد خطوة لافتة من جانب إيران في إطار تهديد مصالح الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها خارج حدود غرب آسيا.


موقع القاعدة


وتقع قاعدة دييجو جارسيا في جزر تشاجوس لموريشيوس وسط المحيط الهندي، وهي قاعدة مشتركة بين الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا، وهذه الجزر المرجانية الست الرئيسية لتشاجوس تقع بين أكثر من 600 جزيرة، على بعد 500 كيلومتر جنوبي جزر المالديف، وهي في منتصف المسافة بين أفريقيا وإندونيسيا، ويوجد فيها نحو 4 آلاف شخص.


وفي نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية برزت جزيرة دييجو جارسيا كخيار قوي، لتمتعها بمزايا عسكرية من خلال إمكانية إنشاء مدرج جوي ومرفأ، ومزايا سياسية كون عدد سكانها قليل، وهي في وضع إداري تابع للمملكة المتحدة، إضافة إلى موقعها الإستراتيجي في وسط المحيط الهندي وابتعادها عن مضيق باب المندب بنحو 3000 كيلومتر وكذلك مضيق ملقا بالقرب من بحر الصين الجنوبي، كما أنها ستسمح للجيش الأمريكي بإظهار القوة عبر المحيط، وردع الخصوم، وطمأنة الحلفاء، رغم أن المملكة المتحدة كانت قد أنشأت بالفعل قاعدة صغيرة في دييجو جارسيا خلال الحرب العالمية الثانية، وبقيت القوات البريطانية هناك حتى نهاية الحرب.


اتفاق بريطاني أمريكي


واقترحت أمريكا عام 1961، على بريطانيا فصل أرخبيل تشاجوس عن موريشيوس الخاضعة للاستعمار، لإنشاء إقليم جديد يضمن حقوق استخدام القواعد مستقبلاً لكل من الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة، وعلى مدى السنوات التالية، دخلت الحكومتان البريطانية والأمريكية في مفاوضات سرية بشأن فصل أرخبيل تشاجوس عن موريشيوس الاستعمارية.


وأُنشئت قاعدة دييجو جارسيا الأمريكية التي تقع بالجزيرة التي تديرها بريطانيا عام 1966، وذلك بعد تهجير نحو ألفي شخص من سكان تشاجوس، وتضم مدرجاً ضخماً وميناءً ومخازن قنابل خارقة، وتحتل موقعاً محورياً.


وشُيّدت هذه القاعدة العسكرية، وجرى تطويرها على مرّ السنين، واستثمرت الولايات المتحدة بكثافة في بناء هذه القاعدة وصيانتها، نظراً لأهميتها في دعم مصالحها الوطنية في منطقة بعيدة عن أراضيها.


أهمية قاعدة دييجو جارسيا


تعتبر دييجو جارسيا قاعدة دعم جيوسياسية ولوجستية رئيسية لمصالح الولايات المتحدة، ومهماتها، وعملياتها في منطقة المحيط الهندي، لما تتمتّع به من قدرات عسكرية كاملة، ما يجعل من الصعب إنشاء قاعدة مماثلة في أي مكان آخر دون كلفة مالية وسياسية باهظة، وتحظى قاعدة دييجو جارسيا بمكانة خاصة في إستراتيجية الولايات المتحدة الكبرى، نظراً لموقعها الحيوي.


وتتمركز القاعدة على طول طرق التجارة الدولية الرئيسية بين آسيا وأفريقيا في المحيط الهندي، وكانت مركزاً للعمليات الجوية الأمريكية المتعددة خلال الحروب السابقة، خصوصاً أفغانستان والعراق، وهجمات على الجماعات المسلحة في المنطقة، مما جعلها عمقاً إستراتيجياً وقيادة تكتيكية في جميع أنحاء المحيط الهندي.


تطوير القاعدة


وتقدم القاعدة الدعم اللوجستي والاستخباراتي والمراقبة للعمليات ضد الجهات الفاعلة، وجرى تطويرها لتصبح واحدة من أهم المنشآت الخارجية لواشنطن، كونها تمتلك بنى تحتية عسكرية قادرة على ردع طيف واسع من التهديدات، والدفاع عن مصالح واشنطن في المحيط الهندي، خصوصاً منطقة غرب المحيط الهندي وبحر العرب.


وتشمل القاعدة ميناءً للمياه العميقة قادراً على استقبال حاملات الطائرات، وفيها عدة أرصفة وموانئ مجهزة بأنظمة حديثة لدعم عمليات الاستجابة السريعة، ومدرج طويل يستقبل طائرات عسكرية كبيرة بما فيها قاذفات B-52، وطائرات التزوّد بالوقود KC-135، وطائرات الاستطلاع، وطائرات النقل، ويُتيح عمليات الضربات البعيدة المدى، ومرافق اتصالات فضائية متطورة، وبنية تحتية لتتبع الأقمار الاصطناعية، ومنشأة دعم تابعة للبحرية، كما أنها مقرّ لـ16 قيادة منفصلة، وتحتوي على مرافق ضخمة لتخزين الوقود.