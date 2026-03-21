As the war enters a more ambiguous phase, the U.S. administration is considering several options, including a ground operation to secure or remove Iranian nuclear materials, according to CBS News, citing several informed sources.



No decision from Trump yet



The timing of any potential operation, should President Donald Trump decide to order it, remains unclear, as sources confirmed that "no decision has been made yet."



The U.S. administration's plans have focused on the possibility of deploying forces from the Joint Special Operations Command, an elite military unit typically tasked with the most sensitive missions, particularly those related to preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, according to two sources who spoke to the network.



A White House spokesperson stated that the responsibility for preparing such operations lies with the Department of Defense, while no immediate comment was made by the Pentagon.



Recovering uranium stockpiles



According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran had stored about 972 pounds of uranium enriched to 60% as of last summer, a level close to military use, and a large portion of these materials remains hidden under nuclear sites that were bombed during a previous U.S. operation.



U.S. officials reported that the Trump administration has not ruled out attempting to recover Iran's stockpiles of highly enriched uranium as part of the current military campaign. White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated that this option is "on the table."



However, any operation of this kind would be arduous and fraught with risks. Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, stated that dealing with highly enriched uranium hexafluoride gas is "extremely difficult," noting that carrying out such a mission, while not impossible, requires significant military and technical capabilities and would be very complex.



He added that Iran is a very large country with an industrial base, emphasizing that after the fighting ends, it would be in the interest of all parties to resume diplomatic negotiations to address concerns regarding the nuclear program.



Covering tunnel entrances



CBS NEWS reported that satellite images indicate that Iran has covered the entrances to tunnels at one of its nuclear sites with large amounts of earth, according to nuclear expert and President of the Institute for Science and International Security David Albright, meaning that any military operation to access highly enriched uranium may require more time on the ground.



Albright added during a presentation last week that the weight of the thick cylinders containing highly enriched uranium may vary depending on the quantity they hold, indicating that if a cylinder contains 25 kilograms, it could weigh around 100 pounds with the solid casing that prevents any leakage.



Possible upcoming steps



U.S. intelligence agencies estimated last spring that Iran is not seeking to develop a nuclear weapon, while Tehran insists that its nuclear program is intended solely for peaceful purposes. However, the enrichment of uranium to 60%, a level exceeding civilian usage needs, raises international concerns, especially since Iran is the only non-nuclear-armed state that has reached this level, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.



Since the outbreak of the war, Trump has made it a priority to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, yet he has pushed for a complete halt to uranium enrichment, including at low levels, which Iran has rejected.



CBS NEWS previously reported that the U.S. Department of Defense (the Pentagon) has prepared options for the president as potential upcoming steps in the war against Iran.



It noted that after the U.S. military strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites last June, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that it had been unable to locate about 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium that Iran possessed before the strikes.