فيما دخلت الحرب مرحلة أكثر غموضاً، تدرس الإدارة الأمريكية عدة خيارات من بينها عملية برية لتأمين المواد النووية الإيرانية أو إخراجها، وفق ما نقلت شبكة CBS News عن عدة مصادر مطلعة.


لا قرار من ترمب حتى الآن


ولا يزال توقيت أي عملية محتملة، إذا قرر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إصدار أمر بتنفيذها، غير واضح، ح إذ أكدت المصادر أنه «لم يُتخذ أي قرار حتى الآن».


وركّزت خطط الإدارة الأمريكية على احتمال نشر قوات من قيادة العمليات الخاصة المشتركة، وهي وحدة عسكرية نخبوية تُكلَّف عادة بأكثر المهام حساسية، خصوصا تلك المرتبطة بمنع انتشار الأسلحة النووية، بحسب مصدرين تحدثا إلى الشبكة.


واعتبرت متحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض أن مهمة التحضير لمثل هذه العمليات تقع على عاتق وزارة الحرب، فيما لم يصدر تعليق فوري من البنتاغون.


استعادة مخزون اليورانيوم


وبحسب الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، خزّنت إيران، حتى الصيف الماضي، نحو 972 رطلاً من اليورانيوم المخصب بنسبة 60%، وهي نسبة قريبة من مستوى الاستخدام العسكري، ولا يزال جزء كبير من هذه المواد مخبأ تحت مواقع نووية تعرّضت للقصف خلال عملية أميركية سابقة.


وأفاد مسؤولون أمريكيون أن إدارة ترمب لم تستبعد محاولة استعادة مخزونات إيران من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب ضمن الحملة العسكرية الحالية. وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت إن هذا الخيار «مطروح على الطاولة».


لكن أي عملية من هذا النوع ستكون شاقة ومحفوفة بالمخاطر. وقال المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافائيل غروسي، إن التعامل مع غاز سداسي فلوريد اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب «صعب للغاية»، لافتا إلى أن تنفيذ مثل هذه المهمة، رغم أنه ليس مستحيلًا، يتطلب قدرات عسكرية وتقنية كبيرة وسيكون معقداً للغاية.


وأضاف أن إيران دولة كبيرة جداً ولديها قاعدة صناعية، مشدداً على أنه بعد انتهاء القتال سيكون من مصلحة جميع الأطراف استئناف المفاوضات الدبلوماسية لمعالجة المخاوف بشأن البرنامج النووي.


تغطية مداخل الأنفاق


وأوضحت CBS NEWS أن صوراً التقطتها الأقمار الاصطناعية تشير إلى أن إيران قامت بتغطية مداخل الأنفاق في أحد المواقع النووية بكميات كبيرة من التراب، بحسب الخبير النووي ورئيس معهد العلوم والأمن الدولي ديفيد ألبرايت، ما يعني أن أي عملية عسكرية للوصول إلى اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب قد تتطلب وقتاً أطول على الأرض.


وأضاف ألبرايت خلال عرض قدمه الأسبوع الماضي، أن وزن الأسطوانات السميكة التي تحتوي على اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب قد يختلف بحسب الكمية التي تحتويها، مبيناً أنه إذا كانت الأسطوانة تحتوي على 25 كيلوجراماً، فقد يصل وزنها إلى نحو 100 رطل مع الغلاف الصلب الذي يمنع أي تسرب.


خطوات محتملة قادمة


وقدرت أجهزة الاستخبارات الأمريكية في الربيع الماضي، أن إيران لا تسعى إلى تطوير سلاح نووي، في حين تؤكد طهران أن برنامجها النووي مخصص للأغراض السلمية فقط. إلا أن تخصيب اليورانيوم بنسبة 60%، وهي نسبة تفوق احتياجات الاستخدامات المدنية، يثير قلقاً دولياً، خصوصا أن إيران تُعد الدولة الوحيدة غير المالكة لسلاح نووي التي بلغت هذا المستوى، وفقاً للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.


ومنذ اندلاع الحرب، وضع ترمب هدف منع إيران من امتلاك سلاح نووي ضمن أولوياته، غير أنه دفع باتجاه وقف تخصيب اليورانيوم بشكل كامل، بما في ذلك عند المستويات المنخفضة، وهو ما رفضته إيران.


وكانت شبكة CBS NEWS، ذكرت في وقت سابق، أن وزارة الحرب الأمريكية (البنتاغون) أعدت خيارات للرئيس كخطوات محتملة قادمة في الحرب على إيران.


وذكرت أنه بعد الضربات العسكرية الأمريكية على 3 مواقع نووية إيرانية في يونيو الماضي، أفادت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية بأنها لم تتمكن من تحديد مكان نحو 400 كيلوجرام من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب الذي كانت إيران تمتلكه قبل الضربات.