زعم المرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي إن الهجمات التي وقعت في تركيا وسلطنة عمان لم تصدر عن إيران أو حلفائها، حسبما نقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية.


وقال خامنئي الابن، في رسالة مكتوبة، إن «الهجمات التي وقعت في تركيا وعمان اللتين تتمتعان بعلاقة جيدة معنا لم تصدر عن إيران وجبهة المقاومة»، مطالباً وسائل الإعلام الإيرانية إلى الامتناع عن التركيز على نقاط الضعف، مضيفاً: «انكسار العدو قد بان».


وأشار إلى أن من وصفه بـ«العدو لإيران توهم أنه سيسيطر على البلاد إذا سقط رأس النظام وعدد من العسكريين المؤثرين، موضحاً أن الشعب الإيراني شكل خطاً دفاعياً واسعاً.


وتعتبر هذه الرسالة هي الثانية التي ينشرها مجتبى دون أن يظهر، وسط تقارير غربية عن إصابته وأنه في حالة خطيرة.


وكان خامنئي الابن قد تعهد في الرسالة الأولى، باستمرار الهجمات الإيرانية على القواعد العسكرية الأمريكية في دول المنطقة، مؤكداً حرص بلاده على علاقات قوية مع دول الجوار.


ولوح خامنئي بفتح جبهات جديدة للحرب مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.


ولفت إلى أن إيران ستواصل إغلاق مضيق هرمز، طالما استمرت الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على بلاده، مؤكداً أن الأمر قد يتغير وفق المصالح.


وقال مجتبى خامنئي، «نحن نؤمن بإقامة علاقات صداقة مع دول الجوار، ونستهدف فقط القواعد العسكرية الأمريكية، وسنواصل ذلك».