The Iranian guide Mojtaba Khamenei claimed that the attacks that occurred in Turkey and Oman did not originate from Iran or its allies, according to Iranian media reports.



Khamenei's son stated in a written message that "the attacks that took place in Turkey and Oman, which have a good relationship with us, did not come from Iran or the resistance front," urging Iranian media to refrain from focusing on weaknesses, adding: "The enemy's defeat has become evident."



He pointed out that what he described as "the enemy of Iran" mistakenly believed it could control the country if the head of the regime and several influential military personnel were eliminated, explaining that the Iranian people have formed a broad defensive line.



This message is the second one published by Mojtaba without appearing in public, amidst Western reports about his injury and that he is in serious condition.



Khamenei's son had pledged in the first message to continue Iranian attacks on American military bases in the region, emphasizing his country's commitment to strong relations with neighboring countries.



Mojtaba Khamenei hinted at opening new fronts in the war against the United States and Israel.



He noted that Iran would continue to close the Strait of Hormuz as long as the American-Israeli war against his country persists, affirming that this could change according to interests.



Mojtaba Khamenei stated, "We believe in establishing friendly relations with neighboring countries, and we only target American military bases, and we will continue to do so."