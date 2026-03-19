The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, warned today (Thursday) against the bloc being dragged into a war she described as "toxic" in the Middle East, which would be difficult to exit.



During a speech at the European Council summit in Brussels, Borrell called for not joining an open war with Iran, emphasizing: "Starting a war is like a love affair; it's easy to get into, but hard to get out of."



Borrell stressed the importance of the EU defending its interests in the region, noting that there is limited willingness to expand the scope of the EU's naval mission "EUNAVFOR MED Operation Sophia," which is currently operating in the Red Sea, according to what was reported by Politico from diplomats who were privy to closed discussions limited to heads of state and government leaders.



Major European countries (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan) expressed in a joint statement their readiness to join "appropriate efforts" to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, condemning in a joint statement the attacks carried out by Iran and calling for an immediate cessation of these attacks.



U.S. President Donald Trump had called on his allies, including European countries such as France, Germany, and the UK, to assist in escorting civilian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.