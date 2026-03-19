حذرت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس، اليوم (الخميس)، من انجرار التكتل إلى حرب وصفتها بـ«السامة» في الشرق الأوسط ومن الصعب الخروج منها.


ودعت كالاس خلال كلمة في قمة المجلس الأوروبي ببروكسل إلى عدم الانضمام إلى حرب مفتوحة مع إيران، مشددة بالقول: «بدء الحرب يشبه علاقة غرامية، من السهل الدخول فيها، لكن من الصعب الخروج منها».


وأكدت كالاس أهمية أن يدافع الاتحاد الأوروبي عن مصالحه في المنطقة، موضحة أن هناك رغبة محدودة لتوسيع نطاق مهمة «أسبيدس» البحرية التابعة للاتحاد، التي تعمل حالياً في البحر الأحمر، وفقاً لما نقلته مجلة «بوليتيكو» عن دبلوماسيين اطّلعوا على المناقشات المغلقة التي اقتصرت على الرؤساء وقادة الحكومات.


وكانت دول أوروبية كبرى (بريطانيا، وفرنسا، وألمانيا، وإيطاليا، وهولندا، واليابان) أبدت في بيان مشترك استعدادها للانضمام إلى «جهود مناسبة» لضمان المرور الآمن عبر مضيق هرمز، منددة في بيان مشترك بالهجمات التي شنتها إيران، ودعت إلى وقفها على الفور.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد دعا حلفاءه، بمن فيهم دول أوروبية مثل فرنسا وألمانيا وبريطانيا، إلى المساعدة في مرافقة السفن المدنية عبر مضيق هرمز.