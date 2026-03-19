يستعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لاستقبال رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية ساناي تاكايتشي في البيت الأبيض، اليوم (الخميس) وسط توقعات بأن يستغل اللقاء للضغط على طوكيو من أجل تقديم دعم أكبر في الحرب الجارية ضد إيران، وهو ما يضع القيادة اليابانية في موقف سياسي ودستوري معقد.

ورغم انتقادات ترمب السابقة لحلفاء بلاده بسبب ما وصفه بـ«الدعم الفاتر» للحملة العسكرية الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية، وتأكيده أن واشنطن لا تحتاج إلى مساعدة، فإنه لا يزال يسعى للحصول على دعم عملي، خصوصا في ما يتعلق بإرسال سفن للمساعدة في إزالة الألغام وتأمين مرور ناقلات النفط عبر مضيق هرمز، الذي أغلقت إيران أجزاء كبيرة منه خلال النزاع.

الزيارة، التي كانت مقررة منذ فترة، تهدف أساسًا إلى تعزيز الشراكة الأمنية والاقتصادية الممتدة منذ عقود بين الولايات المتحدة واليابان، إلا أن تطورات الحرب في الشرق الأوسط فرضت نفسها بقوة على جدول الأعمال.

وتواجه تاكايتشي ضغوطًا داخلية، إذ لا يحظى الانخراط في الحرب على إيران بتأييد شعبي في اليابان، كما أن الدستور السلمي الذي فُرض بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية يقيّد قدرة طوكيو على المشاركة في عمليات عسكرية خارجية، ورغم سعيها سابقًا لتخفيف هذه القيود، فإنها لم تُبدِ حتى الآن استعدادًا للمشاركة في تأمين مضيق هرمز.

وفي السياق ذاته، استبعدت دول أوروبية مثل ألمانيا وإيطاليا وإسبانيا المشاركة في أي مهمة عسكرية في الخليج، ما أثار استياء ترمب.

وكانت تاكايتشي قد أوضحت أمام البرلمان الياباني أن بلادها لم تتلقَّ طلبًا رسميًا من الولايات المتحدة، لكنها تدرس نطاق التحرك الممكن ضمن القيود الدستورية.

ويرى محللون أن الزيارة تحولت من فرصة لتعزيز العلاقات الثنائية إلى اختبار دبلوماسي صعب، حيث كانت طوكيو تأمل في التأثير على سياسة واشنطن تجاه الصين، لكنها وجدت نفسها في موقع أول حليف يُطلب منه دعم مباشر في صراع الشرق الأوسط.

ومن المتوقع أن يطرح ترمب خلال اللقاء مطالب إضافية، من بينها دعم إنتاج أو تطوير مشترك لصواريخ لتعويض النقص في مخزون الأسلحة الأمريكية نتيجة الحرب في إيران والحرب الروسية في أوكرانيا، وهو طلب لا تزال طوكيو تدرسه بحذر.

في المقابل، تسعى اليابان إلى تذكير واشنطن بالتحديات الأمنية في شرق آسيا، خصوصا ما يتعلق بالصين وتايوان، وهو ما قد تحاول تاكايتشي إدراجه ضمن أولويات النقاش.

كما يُرجح أن تعلن اليابان انضمامها إلى مبادرة «القبة الذهبية» للدفاع الصاروخي، والتي تهدف إلى رصد وتعقب التهديدات من الفضاء والتصدي لها.

وعلى الصعيد الدبلوماسي، تتمتع طوكيو بعلاقات مع طهران، ما قد يمنحها دورًا محتملًا في الوساطة، رغم أن محاولات سابقة في هذا الاتجاه لم تحقق نجاحًا يُذكر.

ومن المنتظر أيضًا أن تبحث المحادثات قضايا أخرى، من بينها تنفيذ اتفاق تجاري بين البلدين، وتعزيز التعاون في مجالات الطاقة وسلاسل الإمداد والتكنولوجيا والدفاع، إلى جانب إعلان استثمارات يابانية جديدة في مشاريع داخل الولايات المتحدة.