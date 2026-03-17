أعلن رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن مضيق هرمز لن يعود إلى وضعه السابق، بسبب الضربات الإسرائيلية والأمريكية.


ونقلت وكالة «تسنيم» للأنباء، عن قاليباف، قوله: «إذا كان مضيق هرمز مغلقاً، فليس بإرادتنا، وإنما من أجل الدفاع عن أنفسنا، من الآن فصاعداً، وبسبب التدخلات التي جرت، فإن المضيق من الناحية القانونية وحركة العبور لا يمكن أن يكون مثل وضعه السابق، لأنه يفتقد إلى الأمن في الفترة الماضية».


وجاء تصريح قاليباف بعد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أنه «لا نحتاج إلى أي مساعدة بشأن مضيق هرمز»، قائلاً: «الحلفاء يحتاجون مساعدتنا ونحن لا نحتاج لأحد».


وأضاف ترمب في تصريحات له من البيت الأبيض: «الولايات المتحدة تؤدي بشكل جيد جداً خلال الحرب على إيران». وتابع: «إصلاح الأضرار في إيران سيستغرق 10 سنوات، لكن يجب أن نجعل هذا الأمر أكثر استدامة».


وأشار إلى أن بلاده لا يمكنها السماح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي، مبيناً أن طهران كانت على بعد أسبوعين فقط من امتلاك سلاح نووي.


ولفت ترمب إلى أن الضربات التي نفذتها قاذفات B-2 قبل 7 أو 8 أشهر حالت دون ذلك، قائلاً: «لو لم تنفذ تلك القاذفات مهمتها، لكانت إيران امتلكت سلاحاً نووياً، ولم يكن بالإمكان التحدث معها على الإطلاق».


وشدد: «إيران كانت سترغب في استخدام هذا السلاح»، لافتاً إلى أنها «أرسلت صواريخ باليستية قوية إلى جيرانها».


مبيناً «كانت ستستهدف الشرق الأوسط وأوروبا»، مضيفاً أن «ذلك كان سيؤدي إلى تصعيد لا يمكن وقفه». وتابع: «قمنا بعمل جيد، وكثير من الناس يقدّرون ذلك»، مضيفاً أن «عدداً من الرؤساء كانوا يدركون أنه كان ينبغي القيام بهذه الخطوة». وأكد ترمب أن إيران «تقف وراء عقود من العنف»، قائلاً: «95% من الهجمات التي أسفرت عن إصابات خطيرة جاءت من إيران».