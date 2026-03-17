The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, announced today (Tuesday) that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its previous state due to Israeli and American strikes.



The news agency "Tasnim" reported Qalibaf as saying: "If the Strait of Hormuz is closed, it is not by our will, but rather for our self-defense. From now on, due to the interventions that have occurred, the strait cannot legally and in terms of transit be like its previous state, because it lacks security in the past period."



Qalibaf's statement came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that "we do not need any help regarding the Strait of Hormuz," saying: "Allies need our help, and we do not need anyone."



Trump added in remarks from the White House: "The United States is doing very well in the war against Iran." He continued: "Repairing the damage in Iran will take 10 years, but we must make this matter more sustainable."



He pointed out that his country cannot allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons, indicating that Tehran was only two weeks away from acquiring a nuclear weapon.



Trump noted that the strikes carried out by B-2 bombers 7 or 8 months ago prevented that, saying: "If those bombers had not carried out their mission, Iran would have possessed a nuclear weapon, and it would have been impossible to talk to them at all."



He emphasized: "Iran would have wanted to use this weapon," pointing out that it "sent powerful ballistic missiles to its neighbors."



He indicated that "it would have targeted the Middle East and Europe," adding that "this would have led to an unstoppable escalation." He continued: "We did a good job, and many people appreciate that," adding that "a number of presidents realized that this step should have been taken." Trump confirmed that Iran "is behind decades of violence," saying: "95% of the attacks that resulted in serious injuries came from Iran."