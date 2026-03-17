أعلن رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن مضيق هرمز لن يعود إلى وضعه السابق، بسبب الضربات الإسرائيلية والأمريكية.
ونقلت وكالة «تسنيم» للأنباء، عن قاليباف، قوله: «إذا كان مضيق هرمز مغلقاً، فليس بإرادتنا، وإنما من أجل الدفاع عن أنفسنا، من الآن فصاعداً، وبسبب التدخلات التي جرت، فإن المضيق من الناحية القانونية وحركة العبور لا يمكن أن يكون مثل وضعه السابق، لأنه يفتقد إلى الأمن في الفترة الماضية».
وجاء تصريح قاليباف بعد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أنه «لا نحتاج إلى أي مساعدة بشأن مضيق هرمز»، قائلاً: «الحلفاء يحتاجون مساعدتنا ونحن لا نحتاج لأحد».
وأضاف ترمب في تصريحات له من البيت الأبيض: «الولايات المتحدة تؤدي بشكل جيد جداً خلال الحرب على إيران». وتابع: «إصلاح الأضرار في إيران سيستغرق 10 سنوات، لكن يجب أن نجعل هذا الأمر أكثر استدامة».
وأشار إلى أن بلاده لا يمكنها السماح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي، مبيناً أن طهران كانت على بعد أسبوعين فقط من امتلاك سلاح نووي.
ولفت ترمب إلى أن الضربات التي نفذتها قاذفات B-2 قبل 7 أو 8 أشهر حالت دون ذلك، قائلاً: «لو لم تنفذ تلك القاذفات مهمتها، لكانت إيران امتلكت سلاحاً نووياً، ولم يكن بالإمكان التحدث معها على الإطلاق».
وشدد: «إيران كانت سترغب في استخدام هذا السلاح»، لافتاً إلى أنها «أرسلت صواريخ باليستية قوية إلى جيرانها».
مبيناً «كانت ستستهدف الشرق الأوسط وأوروبا»، مضيفاً أن «ذلك كان سيؤدي إلى تصعيد لا يمكن وقفه». وتابع: «قمنا بعمل جيد، وكثير من الناس يقدّرون ذلك»، مضيفاً أن «عدداً من الرؤساء كانوا يدركون أنه كان ينبغي القيام بهذه الخطوة». وأكد ترمب أن إيران «تقف وراء عقود من العنف»، قائلاً: «95% من الهجمات التي أسفرت عن إصابات خطيرة جاءت من إيران».
The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, announced today (Tuesday) that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its previous state due to Israeli and American strikes.
The news agency "Tasnim" reported Qalibaf as saying: "If the Strait of Hormuz is closed, it is not by our will, but rather for our self-defense. From now on, due to the interventions that have occurred, the strait cannot legally and in terms of transit be like its previous state, because it lacks security in the past period."
Qalibaf's statement came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that "we do not need any help regarding the Strait of Hormuz," saying: "Allies need our help, and we do not need anyone."
Trump added in remarks from the White House: "The United States is doing very well in the war against Iran." He continued: "Repairing the damage in Iran will take 10 years, but we must make this matter more sustainable."
He pointed out that his country cannot allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons, indicating that Tehran was only two weeks away from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
Trump noted that the strikes carried out by B-2 bombers 7 or 8 months ago prevented that, saying: "If those bombers had not carried out their mission, Iran would have possessed a nuclear weapon, and it would have been impossible to talk to them at all."
He emphasized: "Iran would have wanted to use this weapon," pointing out that it "sent powerful ballistic missiles to its neighbors."
He indicated that "it would have targeted the Middle East and Europe," adding that "this would have led to an unstoppable escalation." He continued: "We did a good job, and many people appreciate that," adding that "a number of presidents realized that this step should have been taken." Trump confirmed that Iran "is behind decades of violence," saying: "95% of the attacks that resulted in serious injuries came from Iran."